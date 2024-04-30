Urbasolar has commissioned the last section of a 36. 1 MW solar carport at Disneyland Paris. The facility, which covers 20 hectares of parking space, will sell all of the electricity, with no self-consumption. From pv magazine France Urbasolar has commissioned the last section of a 36. 1 MW solar carport at Disneyland Paris. The plant covers 11,200 parking spaces across 20 hectares, making it the largest photovoltaic carport in Europe, according to the French solar developer. An Urbasolar spokesperson told pv magazine France that the installation will operate for 30 years. All of the electricity ...

