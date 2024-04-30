Oscillate Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
|Oscillate Plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|x
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify) iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
|Name
|Pete Mills
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Plymouth
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
|30/04/2024
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|30/04/2024
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.03%
|4.03%
|8502000
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|3.02%
|3.02%
|6350000
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
sharesISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct(DTR5.1)
|Indirect (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct(DTR5.1)
|Indirect(DTR5.2.1)
|8502000
|Nil
|4.03%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2