AirIQ Inc.: AirIQ Expands Presence in the U.S. with New San Diego Location

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in IoT based asset management solutions since 1997, is pleased to announce the opening of its new U.S. based location in San Diego, California.

The new San Diego location will serve as a sales and marketing hub for AirIQ's operations, allowing the company to better cater to the needs of its existing customers and new opportunities on the West Coast. By establishing a physical presence in this key region, AirIQ aims to accelerate its market penetration efforts through fostering collaboration with industry partners located in the area to drive growth in recurring revenue.

This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in AirIQ's growth trajectory as part of its investment phase, further solidifying its commitment to providing solutions to a broader customer base.

"San Diego's vibrant tech landscape and commitment to innovation make it the perfect home for the next chapter of the AirIQ story. This move represents a pivotal step forward in our growth strategy and highlights our dedication to meeting the growing demand for IoT solutions across the United States" said Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ. "With our new presence in San Diego, we look forward to deepening our relationships with customers and partners in the region while driving continued growth and success for AirIQ. Our new IoT hub will not only tap into the city's rich talent pool but also contribute to its reputation as a leading smart city. We're excited to connect and create in a community that's as forward-thinking as our technology" continued Mr. Robb.

AirIQ invites customers, partners, and stakeholders to join in celebrating the opening of its San Diego location and looks forward to building lasting relationships within the local community.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV: IQ) was founded in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

