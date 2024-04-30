BEACHWOOD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

" SITE Centers made additional progress on the announced planned spin-off of the Company's Convenience assets in the first quarter highlighted by $189 million of year-to-date transaction activity and remains on track to form and scale what is expected to be the first public real estate company focused exclusively on Convenience properties," commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. " We remain excited by the prospects and opportunity set for both SITE Centers and Curbline Properties and believe both companies remain positioned to achieve their business plans and create stakeholder value."

Results for the First Quarter

First quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders was $26.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $12.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease year-over-year primarily was the result of the impact of net property dispositions and impairment charges, partially offset by higher gain on sale from dispositions.

First quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders ("Operating FFO" or "OFFO") was $59.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $62.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease year-over-year primarily was due to the impact of net property dispositions, partially offset by property net operating income ("NOI") growth and increased interest income.

Significant First Quarter and Recent Activity

SITE Centers sold five wholly-owned shopping centers in the first quarter and second quarter to date for an aggregate price of $169.6 million including three wholly-owned shopping centers sold during the first quarter for an aggregate price of $119.4 million.

Acquired two convenience shopping centers during the first quarter for an aggregate price of $19.1 million, including Grove at Harper's Preserve (Houston, TX) for $10.6 million and Shops at Gilbert Crossroads (Phoenix, AZ) for $8.5 million.

During the quarter, repurchased $61.6 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding senior unsecured notes due in 2025 and 2026 for a total consideration, including expenses, of $60.8 million and recorded a gain on retirement of debt of approximately $0.8 million.

During the quarter, recorded impairments of $66.6 million due to changes in hold period assumptions for three wholly-owned assets. Two of the properties, representing $55.7 million of the first quarter impairment, were development projects commenced in 2007 and 2010. These properties were 96.6% leased as of March 31, 2024.

In October 2023, announced the expected spin-off of the Company's Convenience assets into a separate publicly-traded REIT to be named Curbline Properties Corp. ("Curbline Properties" or "CURB"). The spin-off is expected to be completed on or around October 1, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company has amassed a portfolio of 67 wholly-owned properties to be included in the CURB portfolio, including assets separated or in the process of being separated from SITE Centers properties. The transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the effectiveness of CURB's Form 10 registration statement and final approval and declaration of the distribution by SITE Centers' Board of Directors.

In October 2023, obtained a commitment from affiliates of Apollo, including ATLAS SP Partners, to provide a $1.1 billion mortgage facility to be secured by 40 properties with flexibility to reduce the commitment or loan balance with proceeds from asset sales or other sources of capital. The mortgage is expected to be funded prior to the spin-off date with loan and additional asset sale proceeds expected to be used to retire all unsecured debt, including all outstanding public notes, prior to the spin-off of CURB. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company released two properties that had previously been identified to serve as collateral for the facility, thereby reducing the committed amount to $1.0 billion as of March 31, 2024. The Company expensed $0.7 million of fees related to the facility in the first quarter as a result of the property releases.

Key Quarterly Operating Results

Reported an increase of 1.5% in same-store net operating income ("SSNOI") on a pro rata basis for the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the year-ago period which included a 310 basis-point headwind due to lost revenue related to the bankruptcy of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Generated cash new leasing spreads of 29.0% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 6.5%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024 and cash new leasing spreads of 11.5% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 8.0%, both on a pro rata basis, for the first quarter of 2024.

Generated straight-lined new leasing spreads of 40.3% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 11.0%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended March 31, 2024 and straight-lined new leasing spreads of 26.9% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 12.4%, both on a pro rata basis, for the first quarter of 2024.

Reported a leased rate of 94.2% at March 31, 2024 compared to 94.5% at December 31, 2023 and 95.9% at March 31, 2023, all on a pro rata basis.

As of March 31, 2024, the Signed Not Opened ("SNO") spread was 260 basis points, representing $13.1 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.

Property NOI Projection

The Company projects, based on the assumptions below, 2024 property level NOI to be as follows:

Portfolio NOI Projection ($M) SITE Centers $252.8 - $260.6 Curbline Properties $76.9 - $80.2

These projections:

Calculate NOI pursuant to the definition of NOI used in the SSNOI calculation as described below, except that it includes lease termination fees, assumes all SITE Centers properties owned as of March 31, 2024 are held for the full year 2024 and includes NOI for Curbline Properties assets acquired in 2024 from the date of acquisition,

Assume 2024 SSNOI growth of 3.5% - 5.5% for Curbline Properties,

Exclude from NOI G&A allocated to operating expenses which totaled $2.6 million in 1Q2024, or $10.2 million annualized and

Adjust NOI for the estimated impact of remaining expected parcel separations and includes NOI for SITE Centers from its Beachwood, OH office headquarters.

In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the projected NOI and assumed range of 2024 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculations which for the same-store calculation only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as described below under Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Conference Call and Supplemental Information

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate with access to the slide presentation, please visit the Investor Relations portion of SITE's website, ir.sitecenters.com, or for audio only, dial 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada) or 412-317-6061 (international) using pass code 7262807 at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers' website at ir.sitecenters.com. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will also be available at ir.sitecenters.com for further review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 4967980 through May 30, 2024. Copies of the Company's supplemental package and earnings slide presentation are available on the Company's website.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics

Funds from Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust ("REIT") performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP")), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company's proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company's calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains/losses. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains/losses to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses NOI, a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or "SSNOI." The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income and reimbursements and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for prior period comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented including activity associated with redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company's operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the projected NOI and assumed rate of 2024 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculations which for the same-store calculation only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as noted above.

The Company calculates Cash Leasing Spreads by comparing the prior tenant's annual base rent in the final year of the prior lease to the executed tenant's annual base rent in the first year of the executed lease. Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads are calculated by comparing the prior tenant's average base rent over the prior lease term to the executed tenant's average base rent over the term of the executed lease. For both Cash and Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads, the reported calculation includes only comparable leases which are deals executed within one year of the date that the prior tenant vacated. Deals executed after one year of the date the prior tenant vacated, deals which are a combination of existing units, new leases at redevelopment properties, and deals for units vacant at the time of acquisition are considered non-comparable and excluded from the calculation.

Safe Harbor

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's projected operational and financial performance, strategy, prospects and plans, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate volatility; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in our geographic markets; the consistency with future results of assumptions based on past performance; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; our ability to enter into agreements to buy and sell properties on commercially reasonable terms and to satisfy closing conditions applicable to such sales; our ability to complete the spin-off of Curbline Properties in a timely manner or at all; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; impairment charges; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; the impact of pandemics and other public health crises; unauthorized access, use, theft or destruction of financial, operations or third party data maintained in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 1Q24 1Q23 Revenues: Rental income (1) $119,592 $135,872 Other property revenues 1,029 961 120,621 136,833 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 20,544 23,166 Real estate taxes 16,738 20,053 37,282 43,219 Net operating income (2) 83,339 93,614 Other income (expense): JV and other fee income 1,470 1,859 Interest expense (18,913) (19,923) Depreciation and amortization (43,150) (54,016) General and administrative (11,072) (10,645) Other income (expense), net (3) (105) (687) Impairment charges (66,600) 0 (Loss) income before earnings from JVs and other (55,031) 10,202 Equity in net income of JVs 17 1,359 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 3,749 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 31,714 205 Tax expense (252) (213) Net (loss) income (23,552) 15,302 Non-controlling interests 0 (18) Net (loss) income SITE Centers (23,552) 15,284 Preferred dividends (2,789) (2,789) Net (loss) income Common Shareholders ($26,341) $12,495 Weighted average shares - Basic - EPS 209,419 209,971 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 0 436 Weighted average shares - Diluted - EPS 209,419 210,407 (Loss) earnings per common share - Basic $(0.13) $0.06 (Loss) earnings per common share - Diluted $(0.13) $0.06 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $76,062 $88,973 Ground lease minimum rents 5,444 6,469 Straight-line rent, net 680 676 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,152 1,185 Percentage and overage rent 1,927 1,151 Recoveries 29,682 35,316 Uncollectible revenue 355 233 Ancillary and other rental income 1,236 1,757 Lease termination fees 3,054 112 (2) Includes NOI from wholly-owned assets sold in 1Q24 937 N/A (3) Interest income (fees), net 7,294 (23) Transaction costs (3,398) (664) Debt extinguishment costs (665) 0 Gain on debt retirement 760 0 Loss on equity derivative instruments (4,096) 0

SITE Centers Corp.

Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO

and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 1Q24 1Q23 Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders ($26,341) $12,495 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 41,819 52,717 Equity in net income of JVs (17) (1,359) JVs' FFO 1,584 1,982 Non-controlling interests 0 18 Impairment of real estate 66,600 0 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (3,749) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (31,714) (205) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $51,931 $61,899 Gain on debt retirement (760) 0 Loss on equity derivative instruments 4,096 0 Transaction, debt extinguishment and other (at SITE's share) 4,139 829 Other charges 395 0 Total non-operating items, net 7,870 829 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $59,801 $62,728 Weighted average shares & units - Basic: FFO & OFFO 209,419 210,112 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 802 436 Weighted average shares & units - Diluted: FFO & OFFO 210,221 210,548 FFO per share - Basic $0.25 $0.29 FFO per share - Diluted $0.25 $0.29 Operating FFO per share - Basic $0.29 $0.30 Operating FFO per share - Diluted $0.28 $0.30 Common stock dividends declared, per share $0.13 $0.13 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Redevelopment costs 3,053 4,410 Maintenance capital expenditures 1,286 2,146 Tenant allowances and landlord work 12,035 14,721 Leasing commissions 1,959 2,328 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 961 796 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent 714 696 Straight-line fixed CAM 63 75 Amortization of below-market rent/(above), net 1,269 1,269 Straight-line ground rent expense (5) (64) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,411) (1,228) Capitalized interest expense 293 286 Stock compensation expense (1,888) (1,620) Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,333) (1,303)

SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 1Q24 4Q23 Assets: Land $906,727 $930,540 Buildings 3,185,457 3,311,368 Fixtures and tenant improvements 542,875 537,872 4,635,059 4,779,780 Depreciation (1,575,920) (1,570,377) 3,059,139 3,209,403 Construction in progress and land 54,148 51,379 Real estate, net 3,113,287 3,260,782 Investments in and advances to JVs 38,607 39,372 Cash 551,285 551,968 Restricted cash 5,433 17,063 Receivables and straight-line (1) 57,159 65,623 Intangible assets, net (2) 79,015 86,363 Other assets, net 47,792 40,180 Total Assets 3,892,578 4,061,351 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 0 0 Unsecured debt 1,242,191 1,303,243 Unsecured term loan 198,940 198,856 Secured debt 124,100 124,176 1,565,231 1,626,275 Dividends payable 30,161 63,806 Other liabilities (3) 173,242 195,727 Total Liabilities 1,768,634 1,885,808 Preferred shares 175,000 175,000 Common shares 21,437 21,437 Paid-in capital 5,971,666 5,974,904 Distributions in excess of net income (3,988,449) (3,934,736) Deferred compensation 5,052 5,167 Accumulated comprehensive income 8,723 6,121 Common shares in treasury at cost (69,485) (72,350) Total Equity 2,123,944 2,175,543 Total Liabilities and Equity $3,892,578 $4,061,351 (1) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net $31,395 $31,206 (2) Operating lease right of use assets 17,107 17,373 (3) Operating lease liabilities 36,847 37,108 Below-market leases, net 43,241 46,096

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 1Q24 1Q23 1Q24 1Q23 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net (loss) income attributable to SITE Centers ($23,552) $15,284 ($23,552) $15,284 Fee income (1,470) (1,859) (1,470) (1,859) Interest expense 18,913 19,923 18,913 19,923 Depreciation and amortization 43,150 54,016 43,150 54,016 General and administrative 11,072 10,645 11,072 10,645 Other expense (income), net 105 687 105 687 Impairment charges 66,600 0 66,600 0 Equity in net income of joint ventures (17) (1,359) (17) (1,359) Tax expense 252 213 252 213 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (3,749) 0 (3,749) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (31,714) (205) (31,714) (205) Income from non-controlling interests 0 18 0 18 Consolidated NOI 83,339 93,614 83,339 93,614 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (6,684) (18,137) Total Consolidated SSNOI $76,655 $75,477 Consolidated SSNOI % Change 1.6% Net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (1,155) 4,767 (176) 1,004 Interest expense 8,271 7,041 1,832 1,587 Depreciation and amortization 7,145 9,062 1,727 2,091 Other expense (income), net 1,896 2,560 441 574 Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net 29 (5,304) 6 (1,062) Unconsolidated NOI $16,186 $18,126 3,830 4,194 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (164) (547) Total Unconsolidated SSNOI at SITE share $3,666 $3,647 Unconsolidated SSNOI % Change 0.5% SSNOI % Change at SITE Share 1.5%

