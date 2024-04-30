Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

First Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Vision 2030 introduced at Investor Day in February
- Agreement to sell Augusta, Georgia paperboard manufacturing facility to Clearwater Paper
- Sales growth from innovation of $37 million, in line with expectations
First Quarter 2024 Financial Results versus First Quarter 2023
- Net Sales $2,259 million, versus $2,438 million in 2023
- Net Income $165 million, versus $207 million in 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA $443 million, versus $484 million in 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA Margin 19.6%, versus 19.9% in 2023
- Earnings per Diluted Share $0.53, versus $0.67 in 2023
- Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $0.66, versus $0.77 in 2023
- Net leverage 3.0x, versus 3.1x in 2023
ATLANTA, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), a leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today reported first quarter 2024 results.
Net Income was $165 million, or $0.53 per share, based upon 309.1 million weighted average diluted shares. This compares to first quarter 2023 Net Income of $207 million, or $0.67 per share, based upon 309.7 million weighted average diluted shares. The first quarters of 2024 and 2023 were impacted by a net $22 million and $14 million of special charges, respectively. When adjusting for special charges and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for the first quarter of 2024 was $203 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. This compares to first quarter 2023 Adjusted Net Income of $237 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.
Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "During the first quarter, our diverse consumer packaging portfolio performed broadly as expected. Sales improved sequentially compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and we generated a solid 19.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin while choosing to significantly reduce bleached paperboard production to match supply with demand. We expect volumes to improve further in the second quarter, and, excluding the impact of the Augusta bleached paperboard sale, expect to generate positive sales growth in 2024, as we partner with customers to deliver the more circular, more functional, and more convenient packaging that consumers prefer.
"We unveiled Vision 2030 in February, setting ambitious new goals that reflect our transformation to a global consumer packaging leader. The addressable market opportunity we see across five global innovation platforms increased to $15 billion and we remain on track to achieve 2% sales growth from innovation in 2024. We are investing in our exceptional team and advancing plans to achieve the emissions reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative. Construction at the Waco, Texas recycled paperboard manufacturing facility is on schedule and hitting all milestones. Capital spending will peak in 2024. We expect cash flow to increase in 2025 and in subsequent years, and our opportunities for value-creating capital deployment are clear and compelling" continued Mr. Doss.
Operating Results
Net Sales
Net Sales decreased 7% to $2,259 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $2,438 million in the prior year period. The decline was driven by lower open market sales of paperboard (~4%), fewer shipping days (~2%), input cost pass through in Europe (~1%), and lower days-adjusted sales (~1%). Net acquisitions and divestitures had a $15 million favorable impact on sales in the quarter, while foreign exchange had a $3 million favorable impact. Sales growth in Foodservice and Beverage markets was offset by weakness in Food and Household markets.
EBITDA
EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $426 million, $43 million less than the first quarter of 2023. After adjusting both periods for business combinations and other special charges, Adjusted EBITDA was $443 million in the first quarter of 2024 versus $484 million in the first quarter of 2023. The $41 million decline was driven by lower production and open market sales of paperboard. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.6%, versus 19.9% in the year ago quarter.
Other Results and Commentary
Total Debt increased $160 million to $5,708 million, and total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents increased $137 million to $5,572 million, compared to the prior year first quarter. The Company's first quarter 2024 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.0x compared to 3.1x in the prior year quarter.
Capital expenditures in the quarter were $331 million, versus $196 million in the first quarter of 2023 reflecting an acceleration in project spend for the Waco, Texas recycled paperboard manufacturing facility.
The Company returned $31 million to stockholders through dividends in the first quarter. There were no share repurchases during the quarter.
The sale of the Company's Augusta, Georgia bleached paperboard manufacturing facility to Clearwater Paper is expected to close May 1, 2024, with net proceeds of approximately $550 million.
2024 Annual Guidance
The Company updated 2024 financial guidance to reflect the expected contribution from the Augusta, Georgia bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and related bleached paperboard sales through the end of April. The midpoint of the guidance range has not changed except to reflect four months of Augusta contribution rather than twelve.
- Adjusted EBITDA: $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion
- Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share: $2.65 to $2.85
Innovation Sales Growth and Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Innovation Sales Growth is defined as incremental sales of a product that delivers a significant change in materials used, package functionality, or design to a new or existing customer. A tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Total Net Debt and Net Leverage is attached to this release.
Earnings Call
The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today (April 30, 2024) to discuss the results of first quarter 2024. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the Investors website at https://investors.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by referencing conference ID 507644 and dialing:
- +1-833-470-1428 from the United States,
- +1-833-950-0062 from Canada, and
- +1-929-526-1599 from outside the United States and Canada.
Forward Looking Statements
Any statements of the Company's expectations in this press release, including but not limited to capital spending trends, updated 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Earning per Diluted Share guidance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on currently available information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's present expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, inflation of and volatility in raw material and energy costs, continuing pressure for lower cost products, the Company's ability to implement its business strategies, including productivity initiatives, cost reduction plans, and integration activities, as well as the Company's debt level, currency movements and other risks of conducting business internationally and the impact of regulatory and litigation matters, including the continued availability of the Company's U.S. federal income tax attributes to offset U.S. federal income taxes and the timing related to the Company's future U.S. federal income tax payments. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. Additional information regarding these and other risks is contained in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.
About Graphic Packaging Holding Company
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, designs and produces consumer packaging made primarily from renewable or recycled materials. An industry leader in innovation, the Company is committed to reducing the environmental footprint of consumer packaging. Graphic Packaging operates a global network of design and manufacturing facilities serving the world's most widely recognized brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. Learn more at www.graphicpkg.com.
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
Net Sales
$ 2,259
$ 2,438
Cost of Sales
1,733
1,878
Selling, General and Administrative
215
197
Other Expense, Net
16
18
Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Charges, Net
17
15
Income from Operations
278
330
Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Expense
(1)
(1)
Interest Expense, Net
(59)
(58)
Income before Income Taxes
218
271
Income Tax Expense
(53)
(64)
Net Income
$ 165
$ 207
Net Income Per Share - Basic
$ 0.54
$ 0.67
Net Income Per Share - Diluted
$ 0.53
$ 0.67
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic
307.8
308.6
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted
309.1
309.7
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
In millions, except share and per share amounts
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$ 136
$ 162
Receivables, Net
878
835
Inventories, Net
1,702
1,754
Assets Held for Sale
90
-
Other Current Assets
117
94
Total Current Assets
2,923
2,845
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
4,685
4,992
Goodwill
2,010
2,103
Intangible Assets, Net
746
820
Assets Held for Sale
557
-
Other Assets
428
415
Total Assets
$ 11,349
$ 11,175
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
$ 756
$ 764
Accounts Payable
940
1,094
Liabilities Held for Sale
10
-
Other Accrued Liabilities
660
731
Total Current Liabilities
2,366
2,589
Long-Term Debt
4,930
4,609
Deferred Income Tax Liabilities
714
731
Liabilities Held for Sale
20
-
Other Noncurrent Liabilities
461
464
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
-
-
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 307,293,066 and 306,058,815
3
3
Capital in Excess of Par Value
2,062
2,062
Retained Earnings
1,163
1,029
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(371)
(313)
Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity
2,857
2,781
Noncontrolling Interest
1
1
Total Equity
2,858
2,782
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 11,349
$ 11,175
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
In millions
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net Income
$ 165
$ 207
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities:
Depreciation and Amortization
148
139
Deferred Income Taxes
(16)
30
Amount of Postretirement Expense Less Than Funding
1
1
Asset Impairment Charges
-
4
Other, Net
14
16
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
(309)
(337)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
3
60
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital Spending
(324)
(189)
Packaging Machinery Spending
(7)
(7)
Acquisition of Businesses, Net of Cash Acquired
-
(100)
Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables
48
30
Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds
(28)
(6)
Other, Net
-
(1)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(311)
(273)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of Common Stock
-
(28)
Payments on Debt
(10)
(5)
Proceeds from Issuance of Debt
250
-
Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities
1,106
1,832
Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities
(1,006)
(1,569)
Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments
(22)
(20)
Dividends Paid
(31)
(31)
Other, Net
-
(2)
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
287
177
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents, including Cash classified within Assets Held for Sale
(21)
(36)
Less Cash reclassified to Assets Held for Sale
-
2
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(5)
1
Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(26)
(37)
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
162
150
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$ 136
$ 113
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude charges associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special charges. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
In millions, except per share amounts
2024
2023
Net Income
$ 165
$ 207
Add (Subtract):
Income Tax Expense
53
64
Interest Expense, Net
59
58
Depreciation and Amortization
149
140
EBITDA
426
469
Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Charges, Net
17
15
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 443
$ 484
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales)
19.6 %
19.9 %
Net Income
$ 165
$ 207
Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Charges, Net
17
15
Accelerated Depreciation Related to Exit Activities
12
2
Tax Impact of Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Charges, Net, Accelerated Depreciation and Other Tax Items
(7)
(3)
Amortization Related to Purchased Intangibles Assets, Net of Tax
16
16
Adjusted Net Income (a)
$ 203
$ 237
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic (a)
0.66
0.77
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (a)
0.66
0.77
(a)
Excludes amortization related to purchased intangibles.
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Continued)
Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
In millions
2024
2023
2023
Net Income
$ 681
$ 622
$ 723
Add (Subtract):
Income Tax Expense
199
212
210
Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity
(1)
-
(1)
Interest Expense, Net
240
213
239
Depreciation and Amortization
633
556
624
EBITDA
$ 1,752
$ 1,603
$ 1,795
Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Charges, Net
83
131
81
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,835
$ 1,734
$ 1,876
March 31,
March 31,
December 31,
Calculation of Net Debt:
2024
2023
2023
Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
$ 756
$ 57
$ 764
Long-Term Debt (a)
4,952
5,491
4,632
Less:
Cash and Cash Equivalents
(136)
(113)
(162)
Total Net Debt
$ 5,572
$ 5,435
$ 5,234
Net Leverage Ratio (Total Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA)
3.04
3.13
2.79
(a)
Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
In millions
2024
2023
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 3
$ 60
Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities
20
24
Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Charges, Net
9
1
Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$ 32
$ 85
Capital Spending
(331)
(196)
Adjusted Cash Flow
$ (299)
$ (111)
