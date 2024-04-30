Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Expands Channel Partner Network

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on threat intelligence, detection and correlation tools, today released an update on the recent growth of its resale partner network. As mentioned in the Company's letter to the shareholders released last month, resale partners are critical to the expansion plans of Tego, providing substantial revenue growth opportunities.

Tego Cyber Inc. ("Tego") has entered into a resale agreement with Presidio Networked Solutions LLC ("Presidio"). Under the terms of the agreement, Presidio is now a Tier 1 reseller for Tego's two main products: Tego Threat Intelligence Feed (Tego TI) and Tego Threat Detection & Correlation Engine.

"We are excited to partner with Tego as they expand their partner ecosystem," said Jon Jensen, Vice President, Cybersecurity Sales at Presidio. "The Tego product offerings provide valuable tools to security practitioners, helping to protect the data organizations value most."

"You cannot ask for a better resale partner than Presidio," exclaimed Robert Mikkelsen, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc. "Presidio is one of the largest and most respected companies in cybersecurity. To have a company of this caliber agree to resell our technologies not only validates the quality of our offerings but adds huge credibility to our brand. I stand by my previous statement that 2024 will be defined by two words: progress and success. This is just the beginning. Tego will continue to add esteemed channel partners such as Presidio. The one-to-many sales strategy expands the Company's reach and will energize growth more rapidly." continued Mr. Mikkelsen.

About Tego

Tego Cyber Inc. was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

About Presidio

At Presidio, speed and quality meet technology and innovation. With a decades-long history of building traditional IT foundations and deep expertise in automation, security, networking, digital transformation, and cloud computing, Presidio is a trusted ally for organizations across industries. Presidio fills in gaps, removes hurdles, optimizes costs, and reduces risk. Presidio's renowned technical team develops custom applications, provides managed services, enables actionable data insights and builds forward-thinking solutions that drive extraordinary outcomes for customers globally. For more information, please visit www.presidio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com