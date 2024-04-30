GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare and Dairy MAX Partner to Launch UEFN World Building Map Campaign in Fortnite's Farm Tycoon

Exciting New Experience Encourages a Nutritional Lifestyle for Youth, Seamlessly Combining Dietary Education with Engaging Gameplay Strategy

Today, GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) and Dairy MAX are proud to announce their partnership to launch the UEFN World Building Map Campaign in Fortnite's Farm Tycoon.

The Farm Tycoon experience, developed by Moonlight Studios, a GameSquare company powered by the full-service strategy and creative agency Zoned, allows players to step into the shoes of a dairy farmer, building and managing their own farm for success. From claiming plots to upgrading infrastructure, players will engage in activities that simulate real-world farm operations. Through strategic gameplay, they will earn in-game currency and experience points to enhance their farm's productivity. Level Unlocked resonates with today's youth by promoting the inclusion of real dairy as part of a balanced diet, celebrating individuality and showcasing how dietary choices can fuel passions and interests. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Dairy MAX and offer this unique experience to Fortnite players worldwide," says Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Our priority is to ensure that our campaigns deliver genuine and enjoyable experiences for players while making an impact. By integrating brands like Dairy MAX seamlessly into the gaming environment, we are providing players with an engaging farm simulation that educates and entertains, while making innovative experiences at the forefront of the world-building trend." Kicking off today, the campaign will feature notable Fortnite influencers, including Chica, SanchoWest, and TBNRFrags, who will promote the map across various platforms, driving engagement and participation. "We are very excited to partner with GameSquare for this new experience," says Jennie McDowell, Dairy MAX Chief Strategy Officer. "GameSquare's commitment to delivering creative experiences to gamers is unparalleled, and their community of influencers boasts a cross-generational, global impact. We want youth to perform at their best. A balanced diet will unlock new levels to their full potential." For more information, visit www.levelunlocked.gg.

About Dairy MAX:

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America - representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to promote American agriculture, support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.??

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With an audience reach of 1 billion digitally native consumers across our media network and roster of creators, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance and revenue; continued growth and profitability; the Company's ability to execute its business plan; and the proposed use of net proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Chelsey Northern / The Untold

Phone: (254) 855-4028

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com