Dinewise, Inc. Releases First in a Series of Shareholder Updates as Company Unveils Its Plans To Expand in Billion Dollar Fintech Markets

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Dinewise, Inc (OTC PINK:DWIS) (referred to as "Dinewise", "we", "us", "our" or the "Company") a company that is expanding in markets in the overall Fintech industry today announces its 90 day plan to its shareholders. This plan will put the company on a path to increase revenue, and meet all of its compliance responsibilities. Upcoming Shareholder letters will unveil each Strategic Priority and Financial Accomplishments as they are obtained April 30, 2024.

Re: Dinewise, Inc-90 Day Plan

Dear Shareholders,

As we reflect on the achievements in the past year, we are excited to share with you our vision, strategic priorities and Financial Goals for the next 90 days. Our goal is to build upon a strong foundation that will increase shareholder value and drive sustainable growth and revenue while meeting all of our compliance, governance and corporate responsibilities.

Strategic Priorities:

Market Expansion: Dinewise, Inc. plans to aggressively expand into new markets to create additional revenue and increase market share. This expansion will target strategic acquisitions and partnerships in the FinTech market.

Product Innovation: Creativity and Innovation is the core of our business. Over the next 90 days we look to replace existing relationships that are not meeting deliverables on time and in budget. We are currently interviewing software companies to build the PawnTrust Marketplace that address our evolving needs while ensuring the best customer experience. Dinewise looks to continually support its commitment in proprietary software in the Fintech sector and is focusing on aligning that commitment with its Market Expansion acquisition.

Digital Transformation: Over the next 90 days, Dinewise will accelerate all aspects of our digital initiatives to stay ahead of the competition. This initial transformation will integrate AI (Artificial Intelligence) into all of our online applications. The integration of AI will have a significant impact on Dinewise. AI will enhance various aspects of the PawnTrust Marketplace, lending process, and improve the overall customer experience while optimizing our operational expertise. AI is necessary to stay competitive and compliant in a rapidly changing financial industry.

Operational: Dinewise looks to hire additional leadership and staff to assist with its corporate and governance goals which includes a Name and Symbol change followed by filing a registration statement that lays the foundation for a successful capital raise through a well thought out corporate structure. Dinewise will further file all delinquent financial disclosures to ensure the company creates an environment of integrity in the investment community.

Customer Experience: Dinewise will continue to invest in enhancing the customer experience. The customers are at the life blood of our existence. Focusing on their experience will be at the forefront of all our Strategic Priorities.

Financial Goals:

Reducing Debt on the Books: Over the next 90 Days Dinewise looks to strengthen the company's balance sheet by lowering its debt-to-equity ratio. The reduction of debt will reduce the interest the company is paying and lead to higher net income and earnings per share. The company will use the excess cash available for acquisitions and further investment in its core business.

Securing a Credit Facility for Lending: Dinewise is actively engage in obtaining a Senior Credit Facility for its lending arm. By securing a credit facility, Dinewise can further improve its liquidity position to meet its lending demands. This will provide the company with the financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities in the Fintech sector. This facility when obtained will allow Dinewise the ability to fund its growth, manage cash flow and improve its overall financial position.

By focusing on these Strategic Priorities and Financial goals Dinewise, Inc is poised to solidify its position as a market disrupter in the FinTech Vertical. Through intense planning and execution, we are extremely confident we can achieve the vision set forth over the next 90 days and continue to enhance the customer experience, increase liquidity, and market growth while maintaining the highest level of integrity in the investment community.

Sincerely,

Christina Moore

Director

About Dinewise (PawnTrust)

Dinewise (OTC PINK:DWIS) through its company PawnTrust is a marketplace exclusively for Pawn Shops. PawnTrust acts as an intermediary between the Pawn Shop and consumer using the best technology to streamline borrowing, buying and bartering transactions through an app on a mobile phone. PawnTrust has established Pawn Partners, which are local Pawn Shops, in which inventory is extrapolated into the PawnTrust Marketplace. This allows the Pawn Shops to immediately and seamlessly have their inventory displayed nationally. PawnTrust works like an amplifier. Many of these local stores do not have a web presence nor capital to market their inventory on a national basis. By leveraging the PawnTrust national marketplace the local store can create incremental sales from a wider range of buyers. PawnTrust uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the marketplace platform to automate various workflows including advance image recognition algorithms in which items are automatically identified and descriptions are generated with remarkable accuracy which speeds up the process and standardizes the descriptions. This has the potential to transform the pawn industry where descriptive tags help to create a context based search for a user friendly interface. Using AI will bring an immersive and engaging customer experience.

PawnTrust is a publicly traded company on the OTC: Pink with symbol DWIS.

For more information, please go to: www.pawntrust.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements, usually containing the words 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'expect' or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, risks and uncertainties related to the current unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

