Mesa Home Resources, Inc.: Mesa Home Resources Inc. Lays Foundation for Strategic Growth and Discusses 2023 Financial Highlights

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Mesa Home Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:MHRE) ("Mesa" or the "Company"), a leader in Southern California's home improvement sector specializing in premium garage doors, entry doors, and custom gates, announces its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. With filings now available on OTC Markets, the Company has experienced financial growth on a consolidated basis due to the strategic acquisition of DCE Construction, Inc. d/b/a Mesa Garage Doors (the "Acquisition"), positioning itself for potential future success.

Dwight Esnard, CEO of Mesa Home Resources Inc., shared, "Our journey through the last year has been one of substantial achievement and progress. Our consolidated and unaudited financial results include gross income of $22 million, gross profit of $8.3 million, and a net loss of $(31,906) with net income of $156,465 from the Mesa standalone operating division, illustrating the successful execution of our business strategies and the hard work of our dedicated team. This year has been about strengthening our core business while laying the groundwork for future expansion and diversification."

Financial Highlights of Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue: As a result of the Acquisition, Mesa Home Resources Inc. reported gross consolidated gross revenue of $22 million.

Strategic Achievements: The year was marked by the strategic achievement of the Acquisition.

Strategic Directions for Future Growth: With a solid financial foundation, the Company is eyeing several strategic growth initiatives.Key areas of focus include:

Service and Product Expansion: Expanding the range of services offered for the garage door market as well as complementary consumable items, including the introduction of new home improvement products beyond garage doors such as windows, roofing and doors, to meet the diverse needs of our growing customer base.

Operational Excellence: Continual investment in operational infrastructure by hiring additional key personal, vertically integrating the supply chain, reducing the cost of raw materials, to streamline project delivery and enhance customer satisfaction.

Market Penetration: Leveraging the strength of the Mesa brand to deepen market penetration in Southern California, coupled with exploring opportunities in adjacent markets first within California and then expanding nationally. The Company intends to aggressively seek M&A opportunities to rollup strategically aligned business that complement and enhance Mesa's operations nationally.

Looking Ahead: "As we move forward, our strategy is centered on leveraging the solid platform we've built to not only expand our service offerings but also to explore strategic opportunities for growth," stated Esnard. "We are committed to maintaining our leadership in the home improvement industry and driving value for our customers and shareholders alike."

The Company is in the process of completing its 2023 fiscal year end audit as well as the audit of the Acquisition.

About Mesa Home Resources, Inc.

Mesa Home Resources, Inc. (OTC Pink:MHRE) was founded over 30 years ago, and is a Southern California leader in the otherwise highly fragmented business of sales, installation, and service of garage doors. Over these 30 years, Mesa has serviced well over half of a million customers, utilizing its own staff of installers, technicians, and repair employees. With a strong reputation and extensive customer base, Mesa has leveraged its financial strength, scalability, operations and service call center, and professional management to become one of the largest garage door specialty companies in the United States. (www.mesagaragedoors.com)

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by Mesa Home Resources, Inc. and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the Company's ability to expand its product and service offerings, penetrate new markets, maintain and increase current revenues, finance its growth initiatives, and the potential financial results of any initiatives.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Mesa Home Resources, Inc.'s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for Mesa Home Resources, Inc.'s products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Company Contact:

For more information about Mesa Home Resources, Inc. please contact:

info@mesagaragedoors.com

(714) 560-7270

www.mesagaragedoors.com

