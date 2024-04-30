Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Patented LDN+ Drug Has Begun Pre-Pilot Trials With Military Veterans

LDN+ Drug Designed to Combat PTSD and Suicidal Ideation

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced a pre-pilot study of its patented LDN+ drug with military volunteers has now begun with limited participants but is currently expected to accelerate rapidly pending successful initial results. This plan includes a wider pilot study demographic of thirty (30) participants, followed by a significantly larger safety study of 150 participants in the coming weeks.

The military has a significant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and suicide ideation problem and is actively seeking solutions. Halberd's LDN+ drug acts as an antagonist against chemical and alcohol use disorder (AUD) and is uniquely formulated to relieve pain and anxiety associated PTSD and suicidal ideation.

Additional details will be released as the clinical trial progresses. These studies include not only the patented pharmaceutical but 24/7 wearable physiological and psychological monitoring of all participants and the opportunity for each participant to engage in adjunct therapies.

About Halberd Corporation

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), a publicly traded entity on the OTC Market, adheres fully to OTC Market reporting regulations. Following its restructuring in April 2020, Halberd secured exclusive global rights to three granted patents and submitted 22 associated provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications. This strategic move aims to augment the company's value for stockholders and generate interest from potential development partners.

