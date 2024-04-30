ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Hosts One of The Largest Live Gaming Events in Europe

ESE hosted the Samsung Galaxy ULTRALIGA 2024 Grand Finals, a Competition in the Video Game League of Legends.

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers, is pleased to announce that it has completed the grand finals of the 2024

Ultraliga esports tournament with a record turnout.

The iconic Stodola Club in Warsaw hosted the live event with hundreds of gaming fans gathered for the grand finals. The esports competition marked a significant milestone as the most anticipated esports competition in Poland, the Baltic countries, Israel, and Georgia.

The Ultraliga is a competition in the video game League of Legends which is developed by Riot Games. The event has been a central part of ESE's esports offerings, engaging fans through live broadcasts for the multiple seasons. This season's showdown featured top regional teams Zero Tenacity and Orbit Anonymo vying for the championship, with Zero Tenacity ultimately claiming victory and the championship trophy. Both teams are set to represent Ultraliga at the international EMEA Masters.

Adding to the atmosphere were various attractions and interactive booths sponsored by major partners including Samsung Galaxy, KIA, and KitKat, among others.

"Hosting the Ultraliga Event with such a vibrant crowd at Stodola was a transformative experience for everyone involved," said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE." This event not only showcased the passion and energy of the League of Legends community but also highlighted the potential for growth and revenue in live events. As we continue to engage fans with compelling live experiences, we are seeing a clear path to enhanced margins and a broader economic impact for ESE and our partners."

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the partnership with Samsung. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any

future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com