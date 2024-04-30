NewBiologix SA, a technology innovation company focused on addressing gene therapy manufacturing gaps, announced the launch of its next-generation sequencing (NGS) and optical mapping platform, a novel suite of technologies combined to offer comprehensive genomic analysis services to the biopharmaceutical industry.

This platform integrates the latest advancements in sequencing and genomic mapping technologies, combining the strengths of industry leaders such as Illumina, PacBio, Nanopore, and Bionano. The result is versatile platform capable of addressing the complex demands of genomic research.

Igor Fisch, Ph.D., NewBiologix CEO and Co-founder, said: "NewBiologix allows customers to have access accurate and high-fidelity sequencing data generated by a state-of-the-art platform without having to navigate the complexities of sequencing technologies using different sequencing providers."

The thorough and precise preparation of samples is critical in achieving reliable, high-quality data from next-generation sequencing, which in turn supports robust scientific conclusions. At the heart of NewBiologix's platform lies a commitment to excellence in sample preparation and library construction. NewBiologix ensures every sample is meticulously handled to produce high-quality results for researchers across diverse domains.

Thierry Schuepbach, NewBiologix CDO, said: "NewBiologix's commitment to innovation and Swiss quality ensures our customers receive meaningful data that can accelerate research and development processes. Our integrated approach to sequencing and mapping allows for a deeper understanding of genomic, epigenetic, and transcriptomic landscapes, which is critical for the advancement next-generation therapeutics."

Key advantages of NewBiologix's platform include:

Advanced Sequencing Technologies : Leveraging the power of short reads (Illumina) and long reads (PacBio and Nanopore), NewBiologix offers high-fidelity and meaningful sequencing to meet the diverse needs of genomic research.

Through state-of-the-art Bionano Saphyr optical mapping technology, NewBiologix bridges gaps in sequence information, facilitating accurate genome assembly and analysis.

Success on any next-generation sequencing platform begins with optimal sample preparation and library construction. NewBiologix's team of experts ensures that each sample is handled with precision and care, resulting in high-quality sequencing data.

NewBiologix offers customized services tailored to each project's specific requirements. Whether assisting in technology selection, optimizing sample multiplexing or maximizing coverage, NewBiologix provides customized solutions to drive success.

Focusing on customer satisfaction, NewBiologix delivers rapid, responsive services with short turnaround times. Researchers can expect timely results while maintaining quality and accuracy.

For more information about NewBiologix and its next-generation sequencing and optical mapping platform, please visit newbiologix.com.

About NewBiologix:

Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, NewBiologix SA is a technology innovation company focused on developing a proprietary platform for the advanced engineering of cells lines for the generation and production of viral vectors used in gene and cell therapies. By combining an innovative and proprietary genomic analysis platform with advanced R&D experimentation, the company's mission is to help biopharmaceutical companies develop transformative gene therapies faster, safer and at scale. Learn more at www.newbiologix.com.

Contacts:

Corporate Contact:

Deborah Ley

Chief Operating Officer

deborah.ley@newbiologix.com