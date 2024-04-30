The new agreement will make Airgain's innovative products available through Mouser's global online Electronic Components Distributor

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, announced an agreement to distribute its wireless and IoT products through Mouser Electronics, an online electronic component distributor that serves the global electronic design engineer and buyer community.

The new agreement will make Airgain's innovative NimbeLink embedded modems, antennas, and other wireless products more broadly available to design engineers looking to simplify wireless connectivity in their new product designs.

"Mouser allows us to expand our reach to embedded design engineers and give them more channels and resources, especially at the design and testing phases," said Lance Laing, Vice President of US Sales for Airgain. "Ultimately, Airgain wants to be found where the design engineer is looking, and Mouser, one of the world's largest online distributors of electronic components, allows us to do that."

"Our customers demand access to today's most advanced and innovative components, especially when building connected products," said Kristin Schuetter, Vice President of Supplier Management at Mouser Electronics. "Airgain's specialty in simplifying wireless connectivity makes them a natural fit for our global community. We look forward to providing engineers and buyers worldwide with the portfolio of Airgain products, backed by Mouser's best-in-class logistics and unsurpassed customer service."

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe. Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our product offering includes three distinct sub-brands.

Airgain Embedded represents our embedded modems, antennas, and development kits designed to help design teams quickly bring connected products to market. Airgain Integrated represents our fully integrated, off-the-shelf products, such as our asset trackers and AirgainConnect® platform, that help solve connectivity issues in an organization's operating environment. Airgain Antenna+ represents our external antennas, such as our fleet and Internet of Things (IoT) antennas, that help enhance wireless signals in some of the harshest environments. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

About Mouser

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected outcomes of the development, time to market, the performance of, and the demand and market for, Airgain's products or those of its partners. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products, including bundled solutions with third-party products; if [our channel partners fail to perform, or] our partnerships are unsuccessful, we may not be able to bring our product solutions to market successfully or on a timely basis; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products and our reliance on third-party manufacturers; we may not be able to maintain strategic collaborations under which our bundled solutions are offered; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

