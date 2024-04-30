Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Cumulative shipments of Trina Solar 210mm modules exceeded 120GW by end of first quarter

CHANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, announced its financial results for 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 on April 25. The company reported revenue of $16.09 billion (RMB 113.392 billion) for 2023, 27.26% more than in 2022, and module shipments of 65.21GW, 51.33% more than in 2022. By the end of 2023 Trina Solar delivered 20GW solar mounting systems and 5GWh DC container and energy storage system.

Trina Solar's cumulative shipments of modules had exceeded 205GW by the end of the first quarter of 2024. Its cumulative 210mm module shipments totaled 120GW, maintaining first ranking globally and underscoring its leadership in the industry.

Thanks to its continuing technological innovation, the company's Vertex N 700W+ module, based on 210mm technology and n-type i-TOPCon cells, has power output of 720.53W in mass production, the highest among mass-producible TOPCon modules, and have achieved maximum power output of 740.6W in the laboratory and set a new world record in recent days. This is the 26th time it has set or broken world records in cell/module conversion efficiency or output power.

Guided by a robust PV and energy storage solution strategy, Trina Solar is extending its energy storage business worldwide. By the end of last year its shipments in DC container and energy storage system totaled 5GWh, covering China, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Trina Storage launched the new generation liquid-cooled energy storage system Elementa 2 in February. Elementa 2 is integrated with state-of-the-art Trina Storage cells featuring high safety, performance and cyclic lifetime.

TrinaTracker has successfully delivered 20GW+ of solar mounting systems worldwide, spanning across more than 60+ countries. Its annual global tracker production capacity stands at 10GW+. TrinaTracker continues to innovate and unveiled upgraded Vanguard 1P in February, ideal for Vertex N 720W modules, with lower LCOE and higher IRR.

The company is building an integrated n-type production capacity to meet burgeoning demands. It also targets production capacity of monocrystalline wafers, high-efficiency cells and modules of 60GW, 105GW and 120GW respectively by the end of 2024.

Trina Solar is committed to leading the way with smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cumulative-shipments-of-trina-solar-210mm-modules-exceeded-120gw-by-end-of-first-quarter-302129581.html