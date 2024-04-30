The Citco group of companies (Citco), the leading asset servicer with $2 trillion in assets under administration, today announced the signing and onboarding of ATLAS SP Partners

The Citco group of companies ("Citco"), a global leader in asset servicing, announced today that ATLAS SP Partners ("ATLAS SP"), a leading provider of structured and asset-backed credit to institutional borrowers and institutional investors, has chosen Citco to provide operational loan and bond accounting as well as administration services for its balance sheet and fund products.

Citco's highly experienced team provides an industry-leading suite of asset accounting and fund administration solutions. Citco which has a loans portfolio of more than $200 billion across 28,000 loan facilities marries knowledge of complex structuring with the requirements of both debt funds and institutional clients, distinguishing itself from the typical servicing options.

George Travers, Chief Financial Officer of ATLAS SP, said: "We are excited about our business model, which we believe offers material economic and risk management benefits to our clients and investors. We require holistic operational support as well as full transparency from inception to finalization on our loan books, as well as other assets. Citco's Loan Services and Structured Product Solutions helped us create an innovative new data ecosystem that supports our investment decision-making and provides detailed oversight, control, and reporting

Elaine Furnari, Senior Executive Vice President, Citco Loan Services (USA), Inc., added: "We are delighted to partner with ATLAS SP. Adhering to our client-centric approach, in 2018 we launched a formal loan service offering, which serves direct lenders, their syndications partners, and capital markets structures and our support for ATLAS SP is a natural extension of those services. We look forward to continuing to partner with and support ATLAS SP as they expand their platform."

The new mandate comes as Citco was recently recognized as a Top 10 Loan Servicer by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). In its recently published results, Citco ranked 9th overall in the Commercial/Multifamily Real Estate Mortgage Servicer Rankings 2023.

The Citco group of companies (Citco) is a network of independent companies worldwide. These companies are leading providers of asset-servicing solutions to the global alternative investment industry. With $2 trillion in assets under administration and operations spanning across 36 countries, Citco's unique culture of innovation and client-driven solutions have provided Citco's clients with a trusted partner for more than four decades. Having grown organically into one of the largest asset servicers in the industry, Citco's Fund Services companies offer a full suite of middle office and back office services including, treasury and loan handling, daily NAV calculations and investor services, corporate and legal services, regulatory and risk reporting as well as tax and financial reporting services. Investing heavily in innovation and technology whilst further developing its current suite of client-friendly solutions, Citco will continue into the future as a flagbearer for the asset-servicing industry.

ATLAS SP is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset backed solutions. We're proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit www.atlas-sp.com

