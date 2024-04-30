The Pebble Group PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting 2024

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / The Pebble Group plc (AIM:PEBB, OTCQX:PEBBF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that all resolutions in the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting were determined by way of a poll vote and duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today.
The poll results on each resolution, to include all proxy votes received, are as follows:
|Resolution
In favour
In favour & Discretion
Against
Against
Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld)
Withheld
Votes
%
Votes
%
Votes
|1
|Receive Report and Accounts
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|2
|Approve Directors' Remuneration Report
149,671,110
99.87%
188,856
0.13%
149,859,966
0
|3
|Elect Dave Moss
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|4*
|Re-elect Richard Law
|5
|Re-elect Christopher Lee
149,859,742
100.00%
224
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|6
|Re-elect Claire Thomson
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|7
|Re-elect Yvonne Monaghan
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|8
|Re-elect Stuart Warriner
149,859,742
100.00%
224
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|9
|Appoint BDO LLP as Auditor
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|10
|Remuneration of Auditor
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|11
|Authority to allot shares
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|12
|Approve final dividend
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
|13**
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights
149,838,254
99.99%
21,712
0.01%
149,859,966
0
|14**
|Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights
149,839,204
99.99%
20,762
|0.01%
149,859,966
0
|15**
|Purchase of own ordinary shares
149,859,966
100.00%
0
0.00%
149,859,966
0
* as per the market announcement earlier today, resolution 4 was withdrawn by the Company prior to the meeting.
** passed as a special resolution.
Enquiries:
The Pebble Group
Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer
Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer
+44 (0) 750 012 4121
Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR)
Alex Child-Villiers
Sam Livingstone
+44 (0) 207 183 1190
pebble@templebaradvisory.com
Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly
+44 (0) 207 184 4384
Berenberg (Corporate Broker)
Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Richard Andrews
+44 (0) 203 207 7800
About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com
The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.
