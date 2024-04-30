The Pebble Group PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting 2024

The Pebble Group plc (AIM:PEBB, OTCQX:PEBBF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that all resolutions in the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting were determined by way of a poll vote and duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today.

The poll results on each resolution, to include all proxy votes received, are as follows:

Resolution In favour In favour & Discretion Against Against Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld) Withheld Votes % Votes % Votes 1 Receive Report and Accounts 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 2 Approve Directors' Remuneration Report 149,671,110 99.87% 188,856 0.13% 149,859,966 0 3 Elect Dave Moss 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 4* Re-elect Richard Law 5 Re-elect Christopher Lee 149,859,742 100.00% 224 0.00% 149,859,966 0 6 Re-elect Claire Thomson 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 7 Re-elect Yvonne Monaghan 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 8 Re-elect Stuart Warriner 149,859,742 100.00% 224 0.00% 149,859,966 0 9 Appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 10 Remuneration of Auditor 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 11 Authority to allot shares 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 12 Approve final dividend 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0 13** Disapplication of pre-emption rights 149,838,254 99.99% 21,712 0.01% 149,859,966 0 14** Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights 149,839,204 99.99% 20,762 0.01% 149,859,966 0 15** Purchase of own ordinary shares 149,859,966 100.00% 0 0.00% 149,859,966 0

* as per the market announcement earlier today, resolution 4 was withdrawn by the Company prior to the meeting.

** passed as a special resolution.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 750 012 4121 Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR) Alex Child-Villiers Sam Livingstone +44 (0) 207 183 1190 pebble@templebaradvisory.com Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser) Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly +44 (0) 207 184 4384 Berenberg (Corporate Broker) Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Richard Andrews +44 (0) 203 207 7800

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

