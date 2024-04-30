Anzeige
30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
April 30, 2024
The Pebble Group PLC Announces Result of Annual General Meeting 2024

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / The Pebble Group plc (AIM:PEBB, OTCQX:PEBBF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of technology, services and products to the global promotional products industry, is pleased to announce that all resolutions in the Notice of the 2024 Annual General Meeting were determined by way of a poll vote and duly passed by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held today.

The poll results on each resolution, to include all proxy votes received, are as follows:

Resolution

In favour

In favour & Discretion

Against

Against

Total Votes Cast (Excluding Withheld)

Withheld

Votes

%

Votes

%

Votes

1Receive Report and Accounts

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

2Approve Directors' Remuneration Report

149,671,110

99.87%

188,856

0.13%

149,859,966

0

3Elect Dave Moss

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

4*Re-elect Richard Law
5Re-elect Christopher Lee

149,859,742

100.00%

224

0.00%

149,859,966

0

6Re-elect Claire Thomson

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

7Re-elect Yvonne Monaghan

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

8Re-elect Stuart Warriner

149,859,742

100.00%

224

0.00%

149,859,966

0

9Appoint BDO LLP as Auditor

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

10Remuneration of Auditor

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

11Authority to allot shares

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

12Approve final dividend

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

13**Disapplication of pre-emption rights

149,838,254

99.99%

21,712

0.01%

149,859,966

0

14**Additional disapplication of pre-emption rights

149,839,204

99.99%

20,762

0.01%

149,859,966

0

15**Purchase of own ordinary shares

149,859,966

100.00%

0

0.00%

149,859,966

0

* as per the market announcement earlier today, resolution 4 was withdrawn by the Company prior to the meeting.

** passed as a special resolution.

Enquiries:

The Pebble Group

Chris Lee, Chief Executive Officer

Claire Thomson, Chief Financial Officer

+44 (0) 750 012 4121

Temple Bar Advisory (Financial PR)

Alex Child-Villiers

Sam Livingstone

+44 (0) 207 183 1190

pebble@templebaradvisory.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nominated Adviser)

Samantha Harrison / Harrison Clarke / Ciara Donnelly

+44 (0) 207 184 4384

Berenberg (Corporate Broker)

Ben Wright / Mark Whitmore / Richard Andrews

+44 (0) 203 207 7800

About The Pebble Group plc - www.thepebblegroup.com

The Pebble Group is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, Facilisgroup and Brand Addition, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market. For further information, please visit www.thepebblegroup.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: The Pebble Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
