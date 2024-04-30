Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
GlobeNewswire
30.04.2024 | 14:34
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION AND DIRECTED ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, April 30, 2024 SHARES (Record Id 260113)

4 576 568 Keskisuomalainen Oyj's K-shares converted into A-shares and 915 313
new shares issued in a directed share issue (a total of 5 491 881 shares) will
be traded together with the old Keskisuomalainen Oyj's A-shares from 2 May
2024, provided that the measures taken are registered in the trade register on
1 May, 2024. 

Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's share from 2 May 2024*:

Company name: Keskisuomalainen Oyj
New trading code: KSL
ISIN code: FI0009007546
Orderbook id: 24294
Number of shares: 10 957 781



*) The change of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's trading code from KSLAV to KSL will
take effect in Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system from 2 May 2024. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
