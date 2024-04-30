Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: KESKISUOMALAINEN OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION AND DIRECTED ISSUE

EXCHANGE NOTICE, April 30, 2024 SHARES (Record Id 260113) 4 576 568 Keskisuomalainen Oyj's K-shares converted into A-shares and 915 313 new shares issued in a directed share issue (a total of 5 491 881 shares) will be traded together with the old Keskisuomalainen Oyj's A-shares from 2 May 2024, provided that the measures taken are registered in the trade register on 1 May, 2024. Identifiers of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's share from 2 May 2024*: Company name: Keskisuomalainen Oyj New trading code: KSL ISIN code: FI0009007546 Orderbook id: 24294 Number of shares: 10 957 781 *) The change of Keskisuomalainen Oyj's trading code from KSLAV to KSL will take effect in Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system from 2 May 2024. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260