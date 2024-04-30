Platform further supports global customers with launch of French language and international SMS expansion

Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced the launch of Klaviyo portfolio live at K:LDN, Klaviyo's immersive all-day customer event in London. Klaviyo portfolio redefines multi-account management by enabling businesses to link various brand or regional accounts and have a centralized view into marketing performance and streamlined management of their assets, billing, users, and reporting. In addition to solving a complex need for larger customers, this launch builds upon Klaviyo's momentum to expand its international presence, following the opening of offices in Sydney, Australia and London, UK.

"Klaviyo portfolio is our solution to the complexity marketers face when running multi-brand or multi-region businesses," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "A number of our customers have come to us asking for a solution with greater support in managing multiple accounts as their businesses expand, and Klaviyo portfolio is the result of that demand. With this new product, we aim to help our customers improve day-to-day operations, marketing efficiency, brand consistency, and ultimately drive greater ROI."

Klaviyo portfolio is designed to provide:

Deeper insights: Identify growth opportunities with all your accounts in one global dashboard.

Identify growth opportunities with all your accounts in one global dashboard. Better forecasting: Easily manage budgets with clear insights into how much each account is spending.

Easily manage budgets with clear insights into how much each account is spending. Faster execution: Instantly share assets from templates to entire campaigns across all accounts with just a few clicks.

Instantly share assets from templates to entire campaigns across all accounts with just a few clicks. Simpler operations: See every user across every account, and ensure multi-factor authentication and single sign-on are applied for security.

Klaviyo portfolio's enhanced capabilities are particularly beneficial to global customers that manage multiple brands and geographies. The launch further supports Klaviyo's expansion into new markets worldwide and underscores the company's commitment to growing alongside customers as they scale.

"Today, we own and manage eight websites including Billabong, RVCA, Volcom, Roxy, and Quiksilver and have both websites stores across multiple regions and locations," said Courtney Meehan, Digital Marketing Director at Liberated Brands. "When acquiring new sites, your teams grow, your tech stack grows, and it becomes even more critical to have the ability to scale quickly and be nimble-while improving performance."

"We're really excited about the Klaviyo portfolio launch because moving faster and saving time will allow us to streamline our marketing operations," continued Meehan. "That one, unified single view source is going to be important for us to be able to assess performance across brands instead of by individual brand."

In conjunction with the launch of Klaviyo portfolio, Klaviyo also announced two platform enhancements, further reinforcing its dedication to its product-led international growth strategy:

French Language Product : Available in May, Klaviyo will offer its platform in French, helping better serve its international customers based in French-speaking regions. This marks the first time Klaviyo is available in a language other than English.

: Available in May, Klaviyo will offer its platform in French, helping better serve its international customers based in French-speaking regions. This marks the first time Klaviyo is available in a language other than English. Klaviyo SMS Expansion: Klaviyo SMS continues to expand in new international markets, helping brands create meaningful cross-channel experiences with their customers. Klaviyo SMS currently serves the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, with plans to roll out in Spain, Switzerland, Austria, and Nordic countries later this year.

