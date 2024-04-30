Tharimmune, Inc.: Tharimmune To Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation & immunology announced that management will be participating in two investor conferences in May.

Randy Milby, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 being held at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will hold 1x1 meetings with investors. Investors interested in meeting with Tharimmune can register for the conference here .

Event: Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024 Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50301 Archive: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

Mr. Milby will also be attending the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference being held at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, May 15, and will hold 1x1 meetings with investors.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology. The Company's lead clinical-stage asset, TH104 is known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritus or "uncontrollable itching" in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company's early-stage immunology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors, including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company's antibody discovery technology platform against these and other specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Tharimmune's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tharimmune, Inc.

ir@tharimmune.com

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@lhai.com

212-201-6614

