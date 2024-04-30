M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Upgrades to OTCQB Listing

Global Value Supply Chain for Critical Minerals and Metals Meets High Financial Standards and Other Stringent Requirements to Graduate to OTCQB, Building Visibility Among U.S. Investors

M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a Company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. government and U.S. free trade partners, today announced its successful uplisting from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") effective Tuesday, April 30, 2024 and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "MTWO".

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities. OTCQB companies must be current in their financial reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, stated, "Uplisting to the OTCQB is another important milestone for M2i Global Inc. We believe this achievement will significantly improve our capital markets appeal to a broader range of investors… and meeting all of the heightened requirements and criteria of the OTCQB will bring us one step closer to our longer-term objective of uplisting to a national exchange."

"As we look to accelerate our number of agreements, strategic partnerships and projects in order to ramp our access to critical minerals and revenue in 2024, the additional capital markets exposure afforded by our OTCQB listing will be invaluable. We believe that M2i Global Inc. is well on its way to capturing market share in this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity," concluded Cole.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB:MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

