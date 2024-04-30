Attorney Joshua Novak Joins Kelley | Uustal Trial Attorneys

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Kelley | Uustal, a nationally recognized trial law firm, is pleased to announce that attorney Joshua Novak has joined the firm.





Joshua Novak, Esquire

Attorney Joshua Novak joins Kelley | Uustal, a nationally recognized trial law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.





Novak has extensive experience in the areas of catastrophic injury, product liability, professional malpractice, construction liability, negligent security, premises liability, securities law, local government, employment law, and civil rights violations.

As a former assistant state attorney in Miami-Dade County, where he fiercely fought for victims' rights, Novak secured convictions for violent crimes including attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and drug trafficking.

"Our exceptional trial team is excited about working with Joshua," said John Uustal, founding partner of the firm.

Novak earned his juris doctor from Temple University's Beasley School of Law, where he graduated cum laude in the Integrated Trial Advocacy Program. He earned his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University, where he studied history and secondary education.

"I am thrilled to join a team that has such an amazing track record in the courtroom," Novak said.

Kelley | Uustal (www.kelleyuustal.com), a national law firm based in Fort Lauderdale, is focused on catastrophic injury, wrongful death cases, and complex commercial litigation. The firm can be reached at (954) 522-6601.

