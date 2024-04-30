Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) ("Inverite" or the "Company"), a leading AI-driven software provider utilizing real-time financial data to empower businesses to transact more effectively with consumers, is excited to announce the addition of Philip Goodeve to its Board of Directors, as Vice Chairman.

Mr. Goodeve is the prior Chairman of Integral Securities, a leading mid-market investment bank, which is very active in raising capital to emerging growth companies across North America. He has raised over $30 Billion in capital, done 100+ acquisitions, 15+ turnarounds and 10+ IPOs. He has had senior board and operating roles in various public and private companies for leading Venture capital and Private Equity funds, been an advisory board member for three funds and is an active venture capital investor personally. He has been a board member of over 26 companies, both public and private, on three continents. Mr. Goodeve is and active advisor and angel investor in international FinTechs. He was Chairman of a leading US publicly listed FinTech, which he successfully sold to the London Stock Exchange.

Mr. Goodeve is the former Co-President of what was the second largest private equity and venture capital group in Canada. Executive Vice-President ("EVP") and global management committee member of Bank of America, and CFO of one of the largest banks in the world serving the underbanked, and CFO of the Subprime business of what is now JP Morgan. Mr. Goodeve was also an investment banker with CIBC where he co-headed the financial services coverage group, and an international strategy consultant with Bain & Company. Mr. Goodeve earned a Bachelor of Commerce (honors) from Queen's University (Canada) and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Karim Nanji, CEO of Inverite, comments "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Goodeve to our Board of Directors at Inverite Insights Inc. His impressive track record and extensive experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, and strategic leadership will be invaluable assets as we continue to grow and innovate in the emerging growth market. Mr. Goodeve's deep expertise in the finance and technology sectors, combined with his global perspective, will provide invaluable insights as we navigate our strategic initiatives. We are confident that his leadership and guidance will play a pivotal role in shaping the future success of our Company."

Philip Goodeve, states "I have diligenced Inverite, and am very impressed by their market position, substantial opportunities, and the quality of the team. I am very excited to join them and help accelerate their growth."

The Company is also announcing that it has granted an aggregate of two million restricted share units (RSU's) and four million options to an independent director of the company under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan. Each RSU upon vesting, is redeemable into one common share. The stock options expire five years from the date of the grant and vest in equal one-quarter amounts starting six months from the date of grant and are exercisable at $0.05 per share.

About Inverite Insights.

Inverite Insights Inc. ("Inverite") (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V00) is a Vancouver-based, AI-driven software provider specializing in real-time financial data. With a vast database of over seven billion financial data points from more than four million unique Canadian consumers transactions, Inverite empowers businesses to transact more effectively with consumers through innovative solutions for data enrichment, identity, risk management and compliance.

For further information about Inverite, please visit: inverite.com.

