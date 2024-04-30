Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSXV: NSE) ("New Stratus", "NSE" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the consolidated financial and operating results for the year ended December 31, 2023 that have been filed on SEDAR + (www.sedarplus.ca).

Year ended December 31, 2023 Highlights:

Working Capital (Basic): $44,085,970 ($0.36 per basic common share) Adjusted Working Capital(1) (Diluted): $52,613,872 ($0.40 per fully diluted common share) Net Income (Loss) (Basic & Fully Diluted): $(11,350,072)($0.10 per basic & fully diluted common share(2)



Notes:

(1) Assumes the exercise of 12,992,100 warrants and 8,085,000 options.

(2) In accordance with Canadian GAAP, Net Income (loss) per basic & fully diluted share are the same in a loss position.

GoldPillar Update.

New Stratus Energy Inc. is pleased to announce an update from GoldPillar International Fund SPC Ltd. ("GoldPillar"), on activities in the Lido-Limon and Oficina fields, assigned to the joint venture Petrolera Vencupet S.A. ("Vencupet"), of which GoldPillar is a shareholder with a 40% stake (giving NSE a 20% interest). Reactivations have now been carried out on the OS-95 (Natural flow well), OG-271, LZ-621 (waiting for a services unit to recover production) and NG-522 wells, with the first two wells being located in the Oficina Central Field and the additional wells being located in the Lido-Limon fields. From April 1 to April 24, 2024, the aggregate gross production from these wells averaged 625 barrels of oil per day (bopd), with a maximum peak oil production during the month of 915 bopd. The reactivation of these wells and the field involved several downhole and surface activities which were completed in accordance with the approved development plan. Currently the well services pulling unit is operating on well NS-805, replacing the artificial lift system, and the well is expected to be on production by the end of April 2024. Following production recovery at LZ-621and NS-805 there is a plan to reactivate wells NS-806, NG-806, NZ-519, LZ-632 and LS-1, which is expected to add an additional 600 bopd taking total gross production to 1,300 bopd by the end of June 2024.

GoldPillar reconfirms it has all the technical, operational and administrative personnel in position to continue executing the 2024 investment plan that contemplates the reactivation of 41 wells, with the goal of achieving gross production at Vencupet of approximately 3,500 bopd by the end of 2024 operating under the highest standards of safety and environmental sustainability.

