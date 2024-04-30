Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 931150 | ISIN: NO0010000045 | Ticker-Symbol: PHS
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:07 Uhr
4,700 Euro
+0,095
+2,06 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOTOCURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7004,76015:47
4,7004,76015:44
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 14:48
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Photocure ASA - Notice of the Annual General Meeting 23 May 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), calls for the annual general meeting of Photocure ASA to be held on 23 May 2024 at 17:00 hours (CEST), virtual through the general meeting portal administered by Euronext Securities Oslo (the "Euronext Securities Portal").

The general meeting will be webcasted live and a link will be available on the company's website in due time in advance of the general meeting. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders may also vote in advance or submit a proxy with voting instructions.

The notice convening the general meeting, including the agenda and the board's proposals to the matters to be dealt with, is enclosed with this notification and will be sent to all shareholders with known addresses.

Relevant documents referred to in the notice are made available on www.photocure.com.

For further information, please contact:

Photocure
CFO Erik Dahl
Tel: +47 450 55 000
Email: ed@photocure.com

About Photocure ASA
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/photocure/r/photocure-asa---notice-of-the-annual-general-meeting-23-may-2024,c3970572

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3970572/2770778.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3970572/87a2b052503bd5c5.pdf

PHO - Notice of AGM and proposed resolution 2024 norsk

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3970572/b00d42b1a321cd9d.pdf

PHO - Notice of AGM and proposed resolution 2024 English

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3970572/89f6d2ff79e87d54.pdf

PHO - Nomination Comittee 2024 AGM

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3970572/aaca729eb29311e5.pdf

Photocure ASA - Remuneration report 2023 final

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3970572/b70566140453b844.pdf

PHO - Remuneration guidelines 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-asa--notice-of-the-annual-general-meeting-23-may-2024-302131638.html

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.