Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A0LEB0 | ISIN: US6976602077
Tradegate
29.04.24
20:40 Uhr
41,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAMPA ENERGIA SA GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,00042,80015:48
42,00042,60015:48
1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.: Pampa Energía Informs the Market That It Has Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)(BCBA:PAMP) ('Pampa' or the 'Company'), one of the leading independent energy integrated companies in Argentina, with participation in the electricity and gas value chain, announces that on April 30, 2024 it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (the '2023 Annual Report') before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The 2023 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's Investor Relations website at ri.pampa.com/en. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2023 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from Pampa's Investor Relations office, at investor@pampa.com.

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani - Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Nicolás Mindlin - Chief Financial Officer
Lida Wang - Investor Relations and Sustainability Officer

Pampa Energía Building
Maipú 1
(C1084ABA)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Phone: +54 (11) 4344 6000
https://ri.pampa.com/en
investor@pampa.com

SOURCE: 1/3 Pampa Energía S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

