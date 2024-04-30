Duke Energy Celebrates Earth Day With $500,000 in Grants To Boost Environmental Resiliency Across North Carolina

Improving the environmental health and resiliency of North Carolina communities is part of advancing the company's clean energy transition

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / This Earth Day, the Duke Energy Foundation awarded $500,000 in grants to local nonprofits in North Carolina focused on environmental justice and climate resiliency.

"North Carolina is at the forefront of the energy transition, with local communities experiencing unprecedented growth and opportunity," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "We remain committed to investing in our resilient state, working alongside nonprofits to strengthen our communities, economy, environment and natural resources."

Eighteen organizations will receive grants. While some are focused on keeping ecosystems healthy in North Carolina - including the 51,165 acres of Duke Energy protected habitat for plants and wildlife at lakes and rivers - others are dedicated to preparing vulnerable communities for impacts of climate change.

"Communities across North Carolina have seen firsthand the lasting impacts from storms and excessive rainfall," said Cynthia Satterfield, executive director of Conservation Trust for North Carolina. "We are grateful that Duke Energy recognizes the importance of building resilient communities equipped to reduce and manage flood risk and that they are helping fund this critical mission."

Duke Energy employees and retirees are also volunteering their time and efforts throughout the month of April to support environmental programs in their local communities. The North Carolina Wildlife Federation, a long-standing Duke Energy philanthropic partner, sees this as an important avenue for environmental progress.

"Earth Day is an important reminder that all of us can play a part in mitigating climate change impacts," said Tim Gestwicki, CEO of the NC Wildlife Federation. "Particularly in urban, marginalized NC communities - where the heat island effect is exacerbated and negatively affects both people and wildlife - something as simple as planting a tree or picking up trash can go a long way to help restore wildlife habitat."

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders. More information about the Foundation can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and advanced nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Duke Energy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy

View the original press release on accesswire.com