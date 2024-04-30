Quicklly Inc: Quicklly and Visa Join Forces to Deliver Next-Gen Cross-Border Payment Solutions

This collaboration aims to address the pressing need for quick, efficient and convenient cross border transactions, particularly for individuals with family and friends in India.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / In response to the growing demand, Quicklly, the #1 South Asian Marketplace, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, have joined forces to launch a cross-border remittance solution to India with real-time1 capabilities.

Customers today expect cross-border payments to be as swift and effortless as domestic transactions. Through its innovative Visa Direct solution, Visa is actively working to eliminate the friction associated with cross-border payments. Quicklly's extensive South Asian customer base, coupled with Visa's global scale, presents an unparalleled opportunity to deliver fast, efficient, and hassle-free cross-border payment solutions to Indians worldwide. Through this collaboration, Quicklly is excited to contribute to the much-needed innovation in the real-time cross-border payments space and aims to be the leading, cutting-edge, 24/7 payment channel, globally, to and from India.

"At Quicklly, our vision has always been to bring the Indian diaspora closer to family and friends through varied experiences and enrich their lives in meaningful ways. Enabling an easy-to-use, real-time1 remittance solution has increasingly become one of the most critical capabilities to tackle head-on," said Hanish Pahwa, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Quicklly.

"Millions of people rely on secure and convenient emittances to send vital payments to their loved ones abroad. We are committed to making a valuable impact on the lives of individuals and families across borders," said Yanilsa Gonzalez-Ore, North America Head of Visa Direct. "With a nuanced understanding of its customer base, Quicklly is well-positioned to enable innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of its users, one of which is to make cross-border transactions easily," they added.

Scheduled for a Q3, 2024 launch, this cutting-edge technology, combined with a customer-centric approach, plans to deliver a simplified solution that will transform the way individuals send and receive money to family and friends in India and the South Asian subcontinent.

1 Actual fund availability for all Visa Direct transactions may depend on the receiving financial institution, account type, region, compliance processes, along with other factors, as applicable.

