GAINSystems Recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions

Report Recognizes GAINSystems' Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / GAINSystems, the supply chain performance optimization company, is proud to announce that the company has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluation is based upon the Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, which positions GAINSystems in the Visionary quadrant for its cloud-native solution that includes areas such as demand management, inventory optimization, supply planning, and network design. Our customer reviews from the last 12 months on Gartner Peer Insights, show a 100 percent willingness to recommend based on 14 reviews as of 24th April 2024 for the GAINSystems platform.

"To embrace today's uncertainty, our customers expect composable solutions that enhance supply chain decision-making, work in concert with existing technology investments, and boost performance in their business," said Dave Shrager, CEO of GAINSystems. "Today's decisions are increasingly complex and expectations are higher than ever. This pressure is forcing organizations to reimagine decision-making across their supply chain. GAINSystems is proud to be named a Visionary by Gartner. We believe our vision for decision engineering and orchestration helps companies embrace the unexpected, makes their existing investments smarter, and improves their financial performance."

The?GAINS Halo360° Decision Engineering and Orchestration Platform for supply chain performance offers composable services, AI and ML offerings, and trusted supply chain veterans that drive measurable value for its customers. With advanced AI and ML capabilities, the GAINS Halo360° DEO Platform helps identify and prioritize decisions for maximum impact and automate complex functions such as demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning, and scenario analyses. This empowers companies to scale and outperform their competition. The cloud-native platform delivers robust capabilities for companies of all sizes across distribution, wholesale, manufacturing, and retail.

Gartner states, "Visionaries articulate a strong vision for their SCP solutions. Their product roadmaps demonstrate a good balance between their understanding of where users' SCP solution requirements are heading and the intended use of key technological developments to help support those requirements.

Visionaries often are thought leaders in one or more key characteristics of SCP technology environments (for example, digital supply chain twin, multi-enterprise planning and AI), and their management teams prioritize the development of advanced SCP capabilities. They have compelling product strategies but may have current functional gaps in their SCP solution, lack live customers, have less recognition in the market or be in relatively weaker financial positions. They may have developed depth in a specific functional area (such as detailed scheduling or inventory optimization), but not yet have enough depth in other capability areas. Alternatively, they may have developed a highly innovative product whose users are not yet mature enough to derive full value from."

Experience the power of the GAINS Halo360° DEO Platform and meet our experts at the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando on May 5-8 at booth #1013. We look forward to showcasing our innovative solutions and discussing how we can help your business thrive in the evolving supply chain landscape.

Download the full report here: https://gainsystems.com/lp/2024-gartner-mq-scps/

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Pia Orup Lund, Joe Graham, Jan Snoeckx, Caleb Thomson, Tim Payne, April 24, 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant, SUPPLY CHAIN SYMPOSIUM/XPO, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

CSCOs and supply chain leaders are continuously confronted with increasingly complex challenges and are expected to outperform and overdeliver. Top supply chain organizations navigate through the turbulence by solving present-day issues and positioning themselves for long-term success. The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2024 conference offers pragmatic advice and future-focused insight for supply chains to deliver now and in the future. Network with 3,000+ peers and vet new technologies at our Exhibit Showcase.

About GAINSystems

GAINS is the supply chain performance optimization company helping companies fulfill their customers' promises. Our first-in-class, best-in-breed composable GAINS Halo360° Decision Engineering and Orchestration Platform transcends traditional silos of ERP, supply chain planning and network design enabling integrated, smarter, faster, and composable decisions across the time to plan horizons from strategic design to order execution. Specifically designed to manage volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity (VUCA), GAINS customers are able to focus on prioritizing the right decisions at the right time at the right speed and scale to optimize supply chain performance, improving profitability and customer confidence. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM, and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Jenny Lacey

Marketing Manager

jlacey@gainsystems.com

SOURCE: GAINSystems

View the original press release on newswire.com.