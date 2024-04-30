Arrow Waste Announces Partnership With SMART Safety

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Arrow Waste ("Arrow"), an Atlanta-based waste hauling provider, is pleased to announce its partnership with SMART Safety to provide Safety Program Management to expand on Arrow's robust safety approach.

SMART Safety is a provider of turnkey Safety Program Management, which includes safety policy development, health & safety training, toolbox topics, monthly safety reports, job site safety audits, access to a 24/7 safety hotline & incident response, claims management, and OSHA reporting & representation.

SMART Safety's highly qualified team of safety professionals has decades of experience supporting a diverse customer base. Its Safety Program Management has been proven to reduce incidents and claims, ensure OSHA compliance, and foster a proactive and effective safety culture across a company's workforce.

SMART Safety is delivering its services through a highly visible "boots-on-the-ground" approach providing Arrow with access to a dedicated SMART Safety team, ensuring full coverage and support. Arrow will also have access to SMART Safety's proprietary SMARTWorld Safety Intelligence Platform, which is an online portal that contains safety management activities in the field and provides real-time access to documentation and compliance records. This visibility and engagement is expected to elevate Arrow's workforce safety awareness, behavior, and culture.

Justin Vetch, CEO of Arrow Waste, said, "We are excited to partner with SMART Safety to improve our already strong safety practices and procedures. The entire SMART Safety team is best in class at what they do. We are excited to partner with a group that cares about workforce safety as much as we do. Safety, alongside serving our customers, are the two highest priorities for our operations and our team."

Rob Walden, SMART Safety Market President - Atlanta, said, "Justin and his team have an impressive safety track record, and we are excited to help bolster their thorough approach. We always look to partner with teams that care about and prioritize workforce safety. We are excited to see what we can accomplish together."

About SMART Safety

SMART Safety provides full-service safety solutions, which include safety management, professional staffing solutions, and expert training. SMART Safety's proven and effective offering has helped large and small companies across end markets drive safety excellence across operations. For more information, visit www.smartsafetygulfcoast.com.

Contact: info@smartsafetygulfcoast.com | (844) 820-8098

About Arrow Waste

Arrow Waste is a leading waste hauling business servicing over 20,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers annually in the Atlanta metropolitan area. Arrow's service and scale make it a well-known and highly valued brand among local customers as demonstrated by the company's diverse and growing customer base. For more information, visit www.arrowwaste.com.

Contact: info@arrowwaste.com | (770) 441-3037

SOURCE: Arrow Waste

