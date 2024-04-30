Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2024) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company's first quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:00pm ET.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

ir@groupon.com

Media Relations Contact:

Emma Coleman

press@groupon.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207359

SOURCE: Groupon