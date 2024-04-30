Orbbec Unveils Gemini 330 Series of Stereo Vision 3D Cameras Powered by Latest ASIC for Outdoor and Indoor Performance

Next-Generation Stereo Vision 3D Cameras with MX6800 Depth Engine Chip ensures stable output of high-quality depth data and accurately reconstructs 3D information of scenes and objects.

TROY, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbbec , an industry leader dedicated to 3D vision systems, introduced its Gemini 330 series, featuring the Gemini 335 and Gemini 335L Stereo Vision 3D cameras. Engineered as universal solutions for diverse 3D application scenarios, these cameras boast Orbbec's latest depth engine chip MX6800, a purpose-built ASIC and patented hybrid stereo imaging technology that ensures stable, high-quality depth data output even in challenging lighting conditions.

Designed to cater to industry users and 3D developers across sectors such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), inspection robots, delivery robots, cobots, and industrial robotic arms, the Gemini 330 series offers unparalleled 3D perception capabilities and enhanced sensor options. With wide field of view, dynamic working range, exceptional imaging quality under motion, high frame rate, low latency, advanced sensor synchronization, compact size and low power consumption, these cameras are particularly well-suited for mobile robotics applications.

Key Features of the Gemini 335 and 335L :

Stable, high-quality depth images under various lighting conditions, from direct sunlight to darkroom

Diagonal field of view over 100°, working range beyond 0.2 - 10 meters, global shutter image sensors, high frame rate, low latency, comprehensive and precise sensor synchronization ideal for mobile robotics applications.

Compact form factor, low power consumption for flexible integration into customer product designs.

"The Gemini 330 series sets a new standard for stereo vision technology," said Mike McSweeney, Vice President of Sales at Orbbec. "With a depth engine chip (MX6800) and a patented hybrid stereo imaging, these cameras enable stable, high-quality depth data output in diverse lighting conditions-outdoor, indoor, nighttime, and daytime-accurately reconstructing the 3D information of scenes and objects. It's like providing our users with a pair of finely tuned eyes, enabling them to see the world in all its depth and detail."

The Gemini 335 and 335L will be available to view at the Automate 2024 Conference (May 6-9 in Chicago) and will also be available for purchase on Orbbec's official website and developer community. Commercial users can engage with Orbbec's sales managers, authorized distributors, and resellers for purchases and support.

To learn more about our current offerings, visit our product page .

About Orbbec

Founded in 2013, Orbbec has been on a mission to democratize 3D vision technology, offering products with exceptional performance and value spanning structured light, stereo vision and ToF technologies. 3D Vision AI developers and enterprises have deployed Orbbec products in thousands of robots, manufacturing, logistics, retail, 3D scanning, healthtech and fitness solutions. With in-house R&D, state-of-the-art factory, supply chain management and global support, Orbbec also offers ODM engagements for custom and embedded designs. Follow Orbbec on X , Facebook , and LinkedIn for the latest updates and innovations in 3D vision technology.

Media Contact

orbbec@cracklepr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2400793/Gemini_product_release_image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orbbec-unveils-gemini-330-series-of-stereo-vision-3d-cameras-powered-by-latest-asic-for-outdoor-and-indoor-performance-302130844.html