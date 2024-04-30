Databricks Achieves FedRAMP High Agency Authority to Operate for AWS GovCloud

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks , the Data and AI company, announced today that it has received a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) High Agency Authority to Operate (ATO) for its cloud services on Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud. The data intelligence pioneer supports International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) use cases today, with the Provisional Authorization for DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) expected soon. This authorization builds on Azure Databricks ' FedRAMP High and IL5 authorizations and further demonstrates Databricks' commitment to meeting the federal government's requirements for handling highly sensitive and mission-critical defense Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across a wide variety of data analytics and AI use cases.

"The power of data intelligence is being used to enhance national security decision-making dramatically and helping federal agencies modernize legacy systems that unlock data insights for mission success. This is an important milestone for Databricks as we expand our services to support mission-critical workloads for the federal market," said Jude Boyle, Vice President of the Public Sector, at Databricks. "These authorizations will allow us to support our customers in addressing demanding government security standards to securely manage sensitive workloads in the cloud, delivering everything from drug discovery and development to defense readiness with Generative AI."

"This significant achievement enables us to unlock powerful data and AI capabilities and apply them to the sensitive mission workloads of our civilian, defense, and intelligence clients," said Denise Zheng, chief AI officer at Accenture Federal Services. "As the recognized Databricks Global Partner of the year, we are excited to work with them to continue delivering innovative, global solutions on AWS GovCloud to our federal customers to help them meet their unique needs and address their critical challenges."

"We were eager to partner with Databricks on their journey to the DoD IL5 PA, as we see this as an important capability for our Defense clients in achieving the scale necessary to deliver data solutions at the speed of mission," said Graham Evans, Senior Vice President at Booz Allen. "Booz Allen is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients, having been recognized as both the largest provider of AI-related services to the federal government and Databricks' 2023 Public Sector Partner of the Year. Strategic partnerships with leading commercial technology companies like Databricks are crucial to our continued delivery of innovative technical differentiation to our clients' most important missions."

"The recent attainment of FedRAMP High agency ATO on AWS GovCloud by Databricks enables us to offer their expanding data and AI capabilities to our government clients," said Dave Thomas, Principal, Deloitte Consulting, LLP. "In collaboration, we are implementing solutions that combat data silos and enable innovative governance features such as Unity Catalog. This prepares agencies to stay mission-focused and securely leverage generative AI to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of government processes."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. By achieving its first FedRAMP High agency ATO on AWS GovCloud, the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform for Public Sector empowers government agencies and contractors to accelerate innovation while minimizing risk when working with highly sensitive private sector and public sector data. The FedRAMP High agency ATO status assures customers that Databricks on AWS GovCloud meets the federal government's compliance requirements to support sensitive data intelligence use cases.

Databricks on AWS GovCloud is available in public preview. Government agencies and contractors now will have the ability to run production workloads that need to comply with FedRAMP High and ITAR.

About Databricks

Databricks is the Data and AI company. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide - including Comcast, Condé Nast, Grammarly, and over 60% of the Fortune 500 - rely on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to unify and democratize data, analytics, and AI. Databricks is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the globe, and was founded by the original creators of Lakehouse, Apache Spark, Delta Lake, and MLflow. To learn more, follow Databricks on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .

