CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Annual Results
April 30, 2024
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of
CoinShares Digital Securities
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Publishes 2023 Audited Annual Financial Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Jersey - April 30, 2024 - The board of CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") is pleased to announce the publication of the Issuer's audited financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2023.
Interested persons may access electronic copies of these documents at https://etp.coinshares.com/documents
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
