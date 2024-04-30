Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Expands Market Reach to Pulmonary and Neurology Fields Through Latest Partnerships with Two Leading Home-Based Diagnostic Companies

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a groundbreaking Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company committed to delivering cutting-edge medical and consumer diagnostic healthcare solutions, announces the expansion of its cardiac diagnostics portfolio through strategic partnerships with a leading home-based neurology company and a leading home-based sleep apnea diagnostic company. Individuals suffering from sleep or neurological disorders have elevated risks for cardiac issues. These collaborations position Biotricity and its partners as comprehensive providers of holistic screenings, marking a significant advancement in Biotricity's mission to offer integrated healthcare solutions that address the complex needs of patients with multiple conditions.

In the United States alone, a staggering 39 million people have obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Up to 50% of OSA patients have nocturnal arrhythmias, and the frequency of cardiac arrhythmias increases with the number and severity of apneic episodes. Furthermore, individuals having cardiovascular disease (CVD) have a prevalence of sleep apnea ranging from 47-83%, compared to 5-10% in the general population. This alarming overlap underscores the critical need for accessible comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Moreover, an estimated 6.8 million people die every year because of neurological disorders, including dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Research has shown a strong association between CVD and a heightened risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Notably, atrial fibrillation, the most prevalent cardiac arrhythmia, affects up to a third of patients asymptomatically and has been associated with an increased incidence of dementia and silent cerebral damage.

"We are thrilled to broaden our reach in the pulmonology and neurology sectors," exclaimed Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO and Founder of Biotricity. "These alliances with home-based neurology and sleep apnea diagnostic companies empowers us to deliver comprehensive screenings to patients that were previously unreachable. By proactively managing co-morbidities that are closely associated with cardiac disease, we strive to equip patients and healthcare providers with invaluable insights for personalized care, advancing our mission to transform healthcare delivery and improve outcomes."

With the potential to prevent up to 80% of strokes and heart attacks, the importance of early detection and management cannot be overstated. Given the complexity of co-morbidities and the heightened patient risk, Biotricity and its partners are delivering early and accessible comprehensive diagnostic screenings to help improve quality of life and disease management.

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events, or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to several risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements because of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

