The Heidelberg Engineering team presents its latest innovations in ophthalmic imaging for research, clinical practice, and surgical theatre at the ARVO 2024 Annual Meeting May 5-9 in Seattle.

Heidelberg Engineering welcomes ARVO delegates to experience Heidelberg image quality across a wide range of applications from basic vision research to clinical trials and guided therapy, all with the goal of improving patient care. See how these advancements from the gold standard in diagnostic imaging for research and beyond uncover more.

SEELUMA

For the first time, Heidelberg Engineering will demonstrate the future of digital imaging with its investigational SEELUMA, developed and manufactured by Heidelberg Engineering subsidiary, Munich Surgical Imaging and distributed exclusively by Bausch Lomb. The groundbreaking, fully digital, surgical-visualization platform features next-generation image technology with state-of-the-art intraoperative OCT that will transform the modern OR. Ergonomic and easy-to-use, it will set a new standard in precision and comfort during procedures with its heads-up 3D monitor, multiple digital display options, and intuitive interface.

ANTERION

Attendees can see the all-in-one ANTERION Imaging Platform for the anterior segment that combines biometry, IOL power calculation with corneal topography and tomography, and anterior chamber metrics, all based on swept-source high-resolution OCT images. The Epithelial Thickness Module (ETM), which was recently submitted for FDA clearance, will also be on display.

HEIDELBERG CHAMELEON

In another example of how Heidelberg Engineering is adapting to meet all the ophthalmic communities' needs from bench to bedside, the company is proud and eager to introduce the Heidelberg CHAMELEON Imaging Research Platform. Based on the proven SPECTRALIS technology, Heidelberg CHAMELEON unlocks imaging of a wider range of fluorophores critical for groundbreaking basic vision research, thanks to its unique interface to tunable laser light sources. Confocal Scanning Laser Ophthalmoscopy (cSLO) and simultaneous OCT imaging with patented active eye tracking ensure unmatched clarity and detail.

"In 2025, Heidelberg Engineering is set to revolutionize basic vision science with the introduction of the Heidelberg CHAMELEON Imaging Research Platform," said Heidelberg Engineering Clinical Development Manager Investigational Technologies, Dr. Sebastian Rausch. "As the industry leader in ophthalmic imaging, setting the standard in scientific research, we are proud to advance our technology across a full spectrum of applications, from bench to bedside." Dr. Rausch has more than 15 years of experience in research and development of medical devices.

HEIDELBERG EYE EXPLORER

DICOM and MONAI are the basis of interoperability for Heidelberg AppWay, a secure and compliant gateway and workflow solution to access artificial intelligence (AI) applications that can provide additional insight into diagnostic images for clinical routine and scientific research. Developers can learn more about the new AI research platform to make investigational algorithms easily accessible and to accelerate innovation in AI.

XTREME RESEARCH AWARD WINNER SRT TECHNOLOGY

Monday night, Heidelberg Engineering will host an award presentation for the winner of the Heidelberg Engineering Xtreme Research Award that recognizes aspiring researchers for their outstanding contribution to ophthalmic research. This year's award highlights Dr. Christian Burri from the University of Bern for his work with real-time OCT guided dosimetry in selective retina therapy (SRT).

Uncover more of Heidelberg Engineering's contributions to science and explore research highlights that involve its technologies at: www.heidelbergengineering.com/int/HEscience. ARVO delegates can witness the latest innovations from Heidelberg Engineering at stand #1905.

*Many of the technologies presented at ARVO are for research only and are not available for clinical use.

