Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 873567 | ISIN: US1273871087 | Ticker-Symbol: CDS
Tradegate
30.04.24
16:19 Uhr
262,10 Euro
-1,40
-0,53 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
ACCESSWIRE
30.04.2024 | 15:26
121 Leser
Cadence Design Systems: Cadence Named by Fortune and Great Place to Work as One of 2024's 100 Best Companies to Work For, Ranking No. 9

Cadence celebrates its 10th year in a row on the prestigious list of outstanding workplaces

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Cadence announced that Fortune and Great Place To Work® named the company to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®List.

Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president and CEO of Cadence, said, "Today, Cadence reached an important milestone. Being recognized among the Top 10 best companies to work for is an honor and an achievement. This affirms our belief that culture drives business success and that Cadence is truly a unique place for people to build meaningful careers."

The 100 Best Companies to Work For list focuses on how employees feel about their workplace. Great Place To Work evaluates confidential feedback from employees, matching against HR data from participating companies. Only companies with consistently high survey responses across the 60 questions that comprise the Trust Index Survey are honored with placement on the list.

"When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it's one key ingredient: trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential."

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certifiedorganizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

In the past year, Cadence was recognized as a Great Place To Work in a number of countries around the world, including Brazil, China, Finland, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Poland, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan and the UK. Cadence was also recognized as a World's Best Workplace and regionally as a Best Workplace in Asia and a Best Workplace in Europe.

The Fortune World's Best Workplaces list is published at https://fortune.com/ranking/best-companies/.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
