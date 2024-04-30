Workiva: Global Report: 2024 ESG Practitioner Survey

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Workiva



New Survey Finds Companies Planning to Voluntarily Comply With the CSRD

Released today, the 2024 ESG Practitioner Survey polled more than 2,000 people involved in corporate reporting, including sustainability, finance and accounting, and internal audit professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia. Highlights from the report include:

81% of companies not subject to the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive still intend to comply.

78% of practitioners say three or more internal teams are involved in their company's ESG reporting processes, up from 71% in 2023.

88% of respondents agree obtaining assurance over ESG data increases the likelihood that a company will achieve its goals.

92% of companies are investing in technology to improve collaboration among reporting teams.

Commissioned by Workiva, the ESG Practitioner Survey is an annual survey conducted by an independent research firm to assess practitioners' alignment on the challenges and opportunities facing corporate sustainability, including global regulation, integrated reporting, and generative AI.

Visit www.workiva.com/2024-ESG-survey to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com