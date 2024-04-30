The "Norway Power Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the power market structure of Norway and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035.

Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2010 to 2022, and forecast for the next 13 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Statkraft AS

Hafslund E-Co AS

Norsk Hydro ASA

Lyse AS

Agder Energi AS

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Norway must look to develop renewable capacity to ensure supply security in the long run

1.2 Statkraft continues to dominate the generation market

2 Introduction

2.1 Norway Power Market

2.2 the analyst Report Guidance

3 Norway Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical crisis

4 Norway Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

4.4 Norway Power Market, Demand Structure

5 Norway Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Energy Act

5.5 National Climate Plan: Norway's long-term low-emission strategy for 2050

5.6 Climate Change Act

5.7 Hydrogen Energy

5.8 Auctions

5.9 Guarantees of Origin (GO)

5.10 Energi21

5.11 Watercourse Regulation Act

5.12 Waterfall Rights Act

5.13 Act on Offshore Renewable Energy Production (The Offshore Energy Act)

5.14 Green Recovery Package

5.15 Green Conversion Package

6 Norway Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2022

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2010-2035

7 Norway Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

8 Norway Power Market, Major Generating Companies

8.1 Statkraft AS

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

8.2 Norsk Hydro ASA

Company Overview

Business Description

SWOT Overview

8.3 Lyse AS

Company Overview

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8eepb

