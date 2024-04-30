Mechdyne Introduces High-Performance Extended Reality Environments for Research, Design, Education, and More Applications

Immersive Workspaces Enable Collaboration and New Insights Across Multiple Applications for Greater Return on Investment

MARSHALLTOWN, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / Extended reality (XR) is an umbrella term that refers to virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) technologies. Most XR user experiences involve head-mounted display devices (HMDs) either singularly or in online groups. Mechdyne's High-Performance Extended Reality (Hi-PerXR) solutions create large-scale immersive environments for more natural interaction and collaboration. A well-planned workspace supports multiple information visualization use cases and vertical markets, including manufacturing, research and education, design, remote collaboration, virtual broadcast/production, and AI-enabled workflows. Hi-PerXR spaces go beyond the limitations of standard HMDs or traditional AV solutions with one environment capable of all XR experiences. Multiple applications within one XR solution deliver multiple opportunities for new insights and higher system utilization rates for improved return on investment.

Mechdyne applies over 25 years of consultative expertise in designing and delivering immersive XR solutions tailored to each organization's specific needs. Our team is skilled in all aspects of mixed reality, including displays, graphics and spatial computing, AI, software, interaction technologies, user interfaces, and more. The opening of two facilities in the new Babbage Building at the University of Plymouth, UK, highlights Mechdyne's Hi-PerXR potential.

University of Plymouth - Two Facilities: One Design Mission

The University of Plymouth, based in the UK, has partnered with Mechdyne to bring to life its new Autonomous Systems Lab and Immersive Visualization Suite. These two cutting-edge facilities are housed in the recently opened Babbage Building, which is designed to encourage interdisciplinary teaching, learning, and research activities. These immersive systems are a Mechdyne High-Performance Extended Reality (Hi-PerXR) solution that aligns with the University of Plymouth's goal of inspiring future pioneers in engineering and design. Mechdyne's team of solution architects, mechanical designers, applications and software engineers developed a custom solution to help the University reach its objectives. Mechdyne also provided comprehensive training and support to ensure the solution's full functionality.

Autonomous Systems Test Lab

The Autonomous Systems Test Lab supports robotics and control systems education and research. The research team creates computer simulation experiments for landing drones on ships in the high waves of the North Sea. The simulations involve unmanned aerial drones, optical motion tracking of the drones and drone commanders, and mechanical motion platforms, for wave-effect simulation. Mechdyne's ability to synchronize these technologies was crucial to the University's decision to partner with them. An essential application connects the Autonomous Systems Test Lab to the University's Marine Building, enabling improved design and training in harsh environments.

Another factor was Mechdyne's ability to connect to the Immersion Lab to present 3D representations of the autonomous vehicles and real-time visualization of movement within the Autonomous lab using a CAD-to-VR pipeline.

Immersive Visualization Suite

The Immersive Visualization Suite is a state-of-the-art innovation hub that facilitates the collaboration of multidisciplinary teams to analyze and interpret large amounts of CAD data in an immersive free-roaming virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experience context. Mechdyne partnered with UK-based Theorem Inc. to develop a new Hi-PerXR enabling software capability, combining Mechdyne's getReal3D for Unity and Theorem's TheoremXR toolset. The combination creates a new CAD-to-VR pipeline for the University, speeding and increasing the transition of virtually any CAD data to Hi-PerXR experiences. Moreover, it enables the suite to be connected to and integrate seamlessly with other facilities on campus and remotely for real-time data exchange.

Applications for the Immersive Visualization Suite include design and engineering views and student and partner presentations. The suite features a 10m (30 ft) wide high-fidelity hybrid display that allows for the simultaneous presentation of 2D and stereoscopic 3D content. The unique DV-LED display panels are configured in a faceted configuration that fully immerses groups of individuals in the data for longer periods compared to using head mounted displays. The large, flat screens offer linear accuracy compared to curved immersive displays.

"One of the reasons we chose Mechdyne was its commitment to achieving maximum utility for the facilities," says Dr. Anthony Robotham, University of Plymouth Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Project Lead for the new engineering and design facility. We wanted a solution that enabled the visualization of a vast diversity of data. Mechdyne not only understood our vision but built on it. They opened our eyes to what we could achieve and, in the end, delivered a bigger, better capability than we had ever imagined in two distinct but complementary installations."

About Mechdyne

Mechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in high-performance extended reality, software solutions, audiovisual, managed information technologies (AV/IT), and technical support services. It addresses enterprise-scale projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving any combination of displays, computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, medical organizations, and other advanced technology users.

For more information about Mechdyne, please visit www.mechdyne.com.

About Theorem Solutions

Theorem Solutions enables engineering and manufacturing companies to extend the use of their 3D design data in the latest innovative and emerging technologies. Established in 1991, Theorem is headquartered in Staffordshire, UK, with further offices in Michigan, USA. Theorem provides specialist tools for CAD Translation, Interactive Documentation (3D PDF), and Full-Scale Immersive XR Visualization and Collaboration (Augmented, Mixed, and Virtual Reality), ensuring that we deliver support to meet the needs of engineering today and for the future.

For more information about Theorem Solutions, please visit www.theorem.com.

About the University of Plymouth

The University of Plymouth is renowned worldwide for its high-quality research, teaching, and innovation. With a mission to Advance Knowledge and Transform Lives, the University drives the global debate in disciplines from marine and maritime to medicine, law, computing, and climate action. Plymouth's teaching and learning excellence is reflected in one of the highest numbers of National Teaching Fellows of any UK university. With over 18,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students, a further 7,000 studying at partner institutions in the UK and worldwide, and over 175,000 alumni pursuing their chosen careers internationally, the University of Plymouth has a growing global presence.

Please visit http://www.plymouth.ac.uk

