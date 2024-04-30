Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With Margaritas and Palomas From the Fever-Tree Mixer Truck in NYC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2024 / This Cinco De Mayo weekend, Fever-Tree is bringing back its famed Mixer Truck to ensure that New Yorkers get the best mixers for their cocktails on Cinco de Mayo and beyond.







The Fever-Tree Mixer Truck will serve complimentary specially crafted zero-proof Margaritas and Palomas, showcasing its Classic & Light Margarita Mix and its Sparkling Pink Grapefruit mixer.

Utilizing only the finest naturally sourced ingredients, Fever-Tree creates perfectly balanced flavors that offer easy and immediate upgrades to the classic Palomas and Margaritas.

Fever-Tree's range of expertly crafted mixers makes for refreshing cocktails, free of artificial sweeteners, colors, and GMOs. It's no surprise that Fever-Tree has been recognized as the leading premium line of mixers and has been voted No. 1 best-selling and top-trending mixer by the world's best bars for 10 consecutive years.

All drinks at the event will be prepared by veteran NYC bartender Tracey Eden and will feature Seedlip's newest offering Notas de Agave.

In addition to tasting Fever-Tree's new products, pop-up guests will receive a complimentary Fever-Tree four-pack from its premium carbonated range, Seedlip coasters, and a branded tote bag with each drink.

You can find the Fever-Tree Mixer Truck from May 3-5 in Union Square, Upper West Side, and Williamsburg. For exact locations and times, follow @fevertree_USA and @foodtruckpromotions on Instagram.

For those who can't make it to the events, in partnership with Fairway and Gourmet Garage, don't worry; the brand is also offering in-store samples all weekend long:

Fairway Chelsea - Friday, May 3, 3-6 p.m.

Fairway 74 - Friday, May 3, 3-6 p.m.

Fairway Kips Bay - Saturday, May 4, 1-4 p.m.

Fairway 86 - Saturday, May 4, 1-4 p.m.

Gourmet Garage WV - Sunday, May 5, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

About Fever-Tree: Founded in 2005, Fever-Tree is the leading premium line of carbonated mixers. It procures the world's finest ingredients from across the globe, including quinine from the Democratic Republic of Congo, ginger from Ivory Coast, India and Nigeria, and lemons from Sicily. The Fever-Tree range of Tonics, Ginger Ales and Beers, Sparklings and now Cocktail Mixers is designed to complement and enhance a wide array of premium spirits with its high-quality naturally sourced ingredients. Since its launch, Fever-Tree has collected a vast number of awards, including the Best Selling and Top Trending brand for 10 consecutive years by Drinks International's surveys of the World's Best Bars.

About Food Truck Promotions: Food Truck Promotions (FTP) is a full-service experiential marketing agency that specializes in producing immersive mobile activations. FTP works with some of the world's leading companies across various industries - including, but not limited to, fashion, beauty, CPG, technology, sports, and entertainment - to execute mobile tours, mobile retail pop-ups, guerrilla marketing campaigns, and more. With a presence in the U.S. and Europe and a selection of 15+ experiential vehicles, FTP has transformed the way brands connect with their consumers and create memorable experiences.

