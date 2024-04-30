Simplifies comprehensive testing for the complex PNT challenges of the future, delivering real-time feedback for mission-critical testing scenarios

Spirent Communications plc (LSE:SPT), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced PNT X, its next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) simulation system. Designed to deliver unprecedented performance and flexibility in PNT simulation and testing, PNT X offers the highest fidelity and most signal sources in a single test platform to address the future of enhanced autonomy, safety, efficiency, and precision.

As developers look beyond GNSS alone to address increasingly complex positioning challenges, PNT X brings together signals including L-band, S-band, and alternative navigation (AltNav) signals, as well as industry-first Regional Military Protection (RMP) support, into one innovative, compact, and flexible system. With the power to run multiple signals from different PNT sources concurrently, the new platform simplifies comprehensive testing, delivering real-time feedback for mission-critical testing scenarios.

"We have built PNT X with the future in mind," said Adam Price, Vice President of PNT Simulation at Spirent. "It's designed to leverage the best technologies for each application, ensuring our customers can achieve deterministic testing at every stage of the development cycle, while saving money and reducing lab footprint. Most importantly, it can do all of this without compromising on performance. It will enable users to support cutting-edge application testing with more precision and simplicity than ever before."

PNT X brings together the broadest set of features and capabilities needed to protect future generations of mission-critical systems. These include the patented I/Q spatial awareness capability, an enhanced controlled reception pattern antenna (CRPA) testing interface, the highest available continuous dynamic range for jamming evaluation, and a standard update rate of 2 kHz for hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) and high-dynamics vehicle testing. Along with a host of other groundbreaking enhancements, these make PNT X the world's most advanced test solution for mission-critical systems and NAVWAR robustness.

"An evolving and escalating NAVWAR threat landscape has made comprehensive testing of layered PNT solutions an absolute imperative," said Rob VanBrunt, President/CEO at Spirent Federal. "PNT X accelerates product development cycles, enabling defense developers, governmental agencies, and aerospace enterprises to deploy mission critical PNT solutions faster."

Peter Terry-Brown, General Manager of Positioning at Spirent, added, "It's nearly 40 years since Spirent delivered the industry's first GPS signal generator, and today we are again leading the industry in the shift from GNSS to PNT. As the latest milestone in our commitment to support and propel the next generation of PNT-reliant technologies, PNT X ensures our customers can continue to deliver world-leading products that perform under all conditions."

For more information about Spirent PNT X, visit: www.spirent.com/products/pnt-x-simulation-system.

