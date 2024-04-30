Hypefactors A/S: Annual report 2023 confirms positive trend

Copenhagen, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 7-2024





The media tech company Hypefactors presents the annual report for 2023.

Revenue for the period amounted to DKK 11.219M, compared to DKK 9.384M in 2022, corresponding to an increase of 20%. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBTIDA) amounted to DKK 1.974m, compared to 0.333M in 2022, corresponding to an increase of 493%. Hypefactors reached an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of DKK 13.024M per December 31, 2023, (2022: 10.625M) which is an increase over the last twelve months of 23%.



The company has sustained a positive trend and achieved growth in its client base. The principal objective in 2023 was to drive direct sales to enterprise clients, utilizing the full suite of the media intelligence platform. Hypefactors is an innovative technology that utilizes Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI to provide operational insights on corporate reputation and trust. This technology also makes it effortless for users to measure the impact of their communications and to automate workflows. In 2023, we expanded and further refined the technological assets.

The company will continue to invest in further continued development of AI technology and commercial scaling to ensure long-term ARR growth.

Innovations

Again in 2023, Hypefactors continued to launch major upgrades to its artificial intelligence, increasing the quality of the company's media insights solution to a level that is unmatched in the industry. The AI technology stack was improved on several dimensions, including the NOI (which is our AI-based NER), the reputation-AI, and the ESG-AI (which can categorize media coverage in all languages along 26 environmental, social and governance dimensions to facilitate ESG sustainability reporting and compliance). Worth mentioning is also the launch of our unique AI solution program for more precise print media processing in media intelligence. It enables Hypefactors to deliver a magnitude larger print coverage than any competitor within media intelligence, and to deliver a superior solution to large enterprises with cross-border media presence.

In October 2022, Hypefactors kicked off a 10-months AI development project named 'New Print PDF Processing Program'. The special AI effort was backed by the Innovation Fund Denmark and was finalized within the timeline mid 2023. The AIs developed are uniquely superior for its multilingual and multi-modal qualities: It includes an encoder design also found in modern generative AIs like ChatGPT and is combined with computer vision algorithms and an automated reasoning engine also found for development of safety-critical systems such as satellites. It will benefit current and new clients. We further boosted the machine learning operations architecture: Originally designed in 2021, first launched in May 2022, upgraded in December 2022 and again in May 2023, it now enables scaling AI enrichments up to 100 billion machine learning operations per day. Our AIs encompass all the typical traits and benefits of our DNA: Multilingual for more than 100 languages, accelerated for 24/7 billion-scale operation on the world's media coverage and directly integrated to end-user product features for the benefit of all current and new clients. On December 1, 2023, we launched a new generation of the technology dedicated for sustainability reporting, which takes sustainability intelligence to an unprecedented level of insight.

Annual report

The annual report for 2023 is available for download at www.hypefactors.com/investor

General meeting

The company's annual general meeting will be held on May 30, at 16:00 at Hypefactors' premises, Kronprinsessegade 8B in Copenhagen K.





Important reminder for all shareholders: Last day of trading is May 14

As previously announced, Hypefactors will be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. A decision that was backed by 98.44% of shareholders vote. All shareholders should be aware that last day of trading will be May 14, 2024. The delisting of the company's shares from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will eliminate a formal marketplace for trading the company's shares. Instead, future transactions involving the company's stock will occur over the counter. This is expected to reduce the liquidity of the company's shares further. Consequently, buying and selling company shares may become more challenging, and transactions may require legal support, which the parties involved in any over-the-counter dealings would need to fund independently. A shareholder's tax status regarding the shares may change, as the shares will no longer be listed on a SME Growth Market. For shareholders to stay updated after the delisting, please check www.hypefactors.com/investor

About Hypefactors A/S

Hypefactors is an AI based reputation and corporate trust technology company, providing a tech platform to support better media intelligence and reputation/trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology, and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to several facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.





For more information, please contact:

Casper Janns, CEO: +45 20167481, e-mail:cj@hypefactors.com

Martin Michael Hansen, Chairman of the Board: + 45 20871845, e-mail: mmh@yu.agency

Hypefactors A/S

Kronprinsessegade 8B

1306 Copenhagen K

Denmark

www.hypefactors.com

Certified Adviser

Beierholm Corporate Finance P/S

Østergade 26B

1100 København K

Kim Harpøth Jespersen, Partner, M +4552150243, e-mail: k.jespersen@dk.oaklins.com