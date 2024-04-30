Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Camarillo, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC), (the "Company" or "Sacks Parente"), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports its financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended March 31, 2024 and provides a business update.

Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $350k in 1Q24 exceeded all of FY2023 revenue
  • April 2024 is expected to be record revenue month, and 2Q24 revenue is expected to grow 100% sequentially over 1Q24

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Expanded its Newton Golf Shaft division with the addition of Newton Motion Fairway Wood shaft to complement its initial Newton Motion Driver shaft
  • Introduced a unique incentive program for golf professionals, custom club fitters, and golf instructors to help drive revenue growth from the Company's Sacks Parente line of putters
  • Introduced an innovative putter demo program that offers golfers the opportunity to test its premium putters prior to purchase
  • Announced that the Company's premium putters and Newton Motion driver shafts were available in all 126 Club Champion retail stores nationwide. The Company expects to see accelerated quarterly revenue from this relationship begining in 2Q24
  • Entered into player agreements for Newton Motion shaft sponsorships with Ken Duke (PGA Tour Champions), Gene Sauers (PGA Tour Champions), and Fernandra Lira (LET/LPGA/Epson Tours)
  • Appointed golf-industry veteran Jane Casanta to the Board of Directors

"Our marketing efforts -- especially through paid social advertising -- over the last six months for both our premium line of putters and our advanced Newton Motion replacement shafts are helping to build brand awareness and accelerate our revenue growth," commented Greg Campbell, Sacks Parente's Executive Chairman. "The launch of the Newton Motion Driver shaft in November has been met with very positive early adoption, including from some professionals, which gives us confidence that the recent launch of the Newton Motion Fairway Wood shaft will be met with similar success. Much of the revenue growth in the first quarter was tied to traction from the Newton Motion Driver shaft introduction, allowing us to deliver higher revenue than we did in all of 2023. We expect this momentum to continue, as April will be a record revenue month for us and we see second quarter revenue doubling that from the first quarter. We are entering the seasonally stronger golf season throughout the U.S., and along with our continued traction in key international markets, we look forward to continued brand building and revenue growth."

About Sacks Parente Golf
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. serves as the parent entity of technology-forward golf companies that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company's innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company's intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company's future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company's websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://sacksparente.com/. @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Company:
Steve Handy, CFO
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc.
Email: investors@sacksparente.com
www.sacksparente.com

Investor Relations:
CORE IR
Email: investors@sacksparente.com
Phone: (516) 222-2560

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $4,083,000 $5,338,000
Accounts receivable 30,000 53,000
Inventory, net of reserve for obsolescence of $51,000 and $98,000, respectively 336,000 248,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 234,000 196,000
Total Current Assets 4,683,000 5,835,000
Property and equipment, net 441,000 379,000
Right-of-use asset, net 58,000 65,000
Software licensing agreement, net 102,000 110,000
Deposits 5,000 5,000
Total Assets $5,289,000 $6,394,000
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $404,000 $401,000
Lease liability, current 31,000 31,000
Software licensing obligation 54,000 41,000
Customer deposits - 2,000
Total Current Liabilities 489,000 475,000
Software licensing fee obligation, net of current 77,000 95,000
Lease liability, net of current 27,000 34,000
Total Liabilities 593,000 604,000
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock $.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - -
Common stock, $.01 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 14,595,870 and 14,595,870, shares issued and outstanding, respectively 146,000 146,000
Additional paid-in-capital 16,060,000 15,961,000
Accumulated deficit (11,510,000) (10,317,000)
Total Stockholders' Equity 4,696,000 5,790,000
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $5,289,000 $6,394,000


SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024 2023
Net Sales $350,000 $90,000
Cost of goods sold 144,000 46,000
Gross profit 206,000 44,000
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expense 1,271,000 916,000
Research and development expense 190,000 25,000
Total operating expenses 1,461,000 941,000
Loss from operations (1,255,000) (897,000)
Interest income (expense), net 62,000 (20,000)
Net Loss $(1,193,000) $(917,000)
Loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.08) $(0.08)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 14,595,870 10,798,834


SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
(Unaudited)
(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands)

Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024 2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net Loss $(1,193,000) $(917,000)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation 21,000 5,000
Amortization of deferred software licensing agreement 29,000 -
Change in reserve for inventory obsolescence (47,000) 24,000
Vesting of options 99,000 63,000
Shares issued for services - 225,000
Changes in ROU asset 7,000 7,000
Accrued interest - 20,000
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable 23,000 (19,000)
Inventory (41,000) 23,000
Prepaids and other current assets (38,000) 1,000
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,000 53,000
Accrued payroll to officers - 358,000
Lease liability (7,000) (8,000)
Software licensing obligation (5,000) -
Customer deposits (2,000) (21,000)
Net cash used in operating activities (1,151,000) (186,000)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Software licensing agreement (21,000)
Purchase of property and equipment (83,000) -
Net cash used in investing activities (104,000) -
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Payment of equipment purchase obligation - (15,000)
Proceeds from private sale of common stock subject to possible redemption - 60,000
Net cash provided by financing activities - 45,000
Net decrease in cash (1,255,000) (141,000)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash beginning of period 5,338,000 171,000
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash end of period $4,083,000 $30,000
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest $- $-
Cash paid for income taxes $- $-

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
