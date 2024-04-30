First Financial Corporation Indiana: First Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024.



Net income was $10.9 million compared to the $16.0 million reported for the same period of 2023;

Diluted net income per common share of $0.93 compared to $1.33 for the same period of 2023;

Return on average assets was 0.91% compared to 1.32% for the three months ended March 31, 2023;

Credit loss provision was $1.8 million compared to provision of $1.8 million for the first quarter 2023; and

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $14.9 million compared to $21.4 million for the same period in 2023.1



1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful for investors and management to understand pre-tax profitability before giving effect to credit loss expense and to provide additional perspective on the Corporation's performance over time as well as comparison to the Corporation's peers and evaluating the financial results of the Corporation - please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release.

Average Total Loans

Average total loans for the first quarter of 2024 were $3.18 billion versus $3.07 billion for the comparable period in 2023, an increase of $111 million or 3.63%. On a linked quarter basis, average loans increased $47 million or 1.50% from $3.13 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Total Loans Outstanding

Total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2024, were $3.19 billion compared to $3.08 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $112 million or 3.63%, primarily driven by increases in Commercial Real Estate and Consumer Auto loans. On a linked quarter basis, total loans increased $24.2 million or 0.76% from $3.17 billion as of December 31, 2023.

"We are pleased with our first quarter results, as we experienced another quarter of solid loan growth," said Norman D. Lowery, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our balance sheet is strong, our asset quality is stable, and our capital levels remain strong."

Average Total Deposits

Average total deposits for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $4.05 billion versus $4.25 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Total Deposits

Total deposits were $4.11 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $4.17 billion as of March 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $15.0 million, or 0.37% from $4.09 billion. Non-interest bearing deposits were $738 million and time deposits were $581 million as of March 31, 2024.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2024, was $520.8 million compared to $505.5 million on March 31, 2023. During the last twelve months, the Corporation has repurchased 311,360 shares of its common stock. There were no shares repurchased during the quarter. 518,860 shares remain available for repurchase under the current repurchase authorization. During the quarter, the Corporation paid a $0.45 per share quarterly dividend and declared a $0.45 quarterly dividend payable April 15, 2024.

Book Value Per Share

Book Value per share was $44.08 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $41.89 as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.19 per share or 5.22%. Tangible Book Value per share was $36.26 as of March 31, 2024, compared to $34.16 as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.10 per share or 6.15%.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio

The Corporation's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.00% at March 31, 2024, compared to 8.63% at March 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $38.9 million, compared to $44.3 million reported for the same period of 2023. Interest income increased $4.7 million and interest expense increased $10.1 million year over year.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was 3.53% compared to the 3.96% reported at March 31, 2023.

Nonperforming Loans

Nonperforming loans as of March 31, 2024, were $24.3 million versus $12.1 million as of March 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.76% as of March 31, 2024, versus 0.39% as of March 31, 2023. The increase was driven primarily by the addition of one credit placed on non-accrual in fourth quarter 2023.

Credit Loss Provision

The provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $1.8 million, unchanged from the first quarter 2023.

Net Charge-Offs

In the first quarter of 2024 net charge-offs were $1.5 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period of 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The Corporation's allowance for credit losses as of March 31, 2024, was $40.0 million compared to $39.6 million as of March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans was 1.25% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 1.29% as of March 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the allowance for credit losses as a percent of total loans decreased 1 basis point from 1.26% as of December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $9.4 million unchanged from the first quarter 2023.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $33.4 million compared to $32.3 million in 2023, an increase of 3.4% reflective of our history of strong expense control.

Efficiency Ratio

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 67.21% for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, versus 58.73% for the same period in 2023.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $2.2 million versus $3.6 million for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rate for 2024 was 16.79% compared to 18.42% for 2023.

About First Financial Corporation

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. First Financial Bank N.A., the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operates 70 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 END OF PERIOD BALANCES Assets $ 4,852,615 $ 4,851,146 $ 4,866,821 Deposits $ 4,105,103 $ 4,090,068 $ 4,165,398 Loans, including net deferred loan costs $ 3,191,983 $ 3,167,821 $ 3,080,044 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 40,045 $ 39,767 $ 39,620 Total Equity $ 520,766 $ 527,976 $ 505,499 Tangible Common Equity(a) $ 428,430 $ 435,405 $ 412,118 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,804,364 $ 4,725,297 $ 4,851,484 Earning Assets $ 4,566,461 $ 4,485,766 $ 4,613,126 Investments $ 1,308,322 $ 1,279,821 $ 1,407,944 Loans $ 3,180,147 $ 3,133,267 $ 3,068,716 Total Deposits $ 4,045,838 $ 4,050,968 $ 4,252,161 Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,326,090 $ 3,291,931 $ 3,407,590 Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 221,425 $ 206,778 $ 96,160 Total Equity $ 522,720 $ 463,004 $ 487,834 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 38,920 $ 39,590 $ 44,335 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent(b) $ 40,297 $ 40,942 $ 45,654 Provision for Credit Losses $ 1,800 $ 2,495 $ 1,800 Non-interest Income $ 9,431 $ 11,247 $ 9,375 Non-interest Expense $ 33,422 $ 34,244 $ 32,321 Net Income $ 10,924 $ 12,420 $ 15,980 PER SHARE DATA Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.93 $ 1.06 $ 1.33 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ - Book Value Per Common Share $ 44.08 $ 44.76 $ 41.89 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share(c) $ 36.26 $ 31.47 $ 34.16 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 11,803 11,772 12,058

(a) Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.

(b) Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.

(c) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.

Key Ratios Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Return on average assets 0.91 % 1.05 % 1.32 % Return on average common shareholder's equity 8.36 % 10.73 % 13.10 % Efficiency ratio 67.21 % 65.62 % 58.73 % Average equity to average assets 10.88 % 9.80 % 10.06 % Net interest margin(a) 3.53 % 3.63 % 3.96 % Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.26 % Credit loss reserve to loans and leases 1.25 % 1.26 % 1.29 % Credit loss reserve to nonperforming loans 165.12 % 161.94 % 328.06 % Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.39 % Tier 1 leverage 12.02 % 12.14 % 11.30 % Risk-based capital - Tier 1 14.69 % 14.76 % 14.27 %

(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.





Asset Quality Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days $ 17,937 $ 20,168 $ 18,934 Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more $ 1,395 $ 960 $ 1,157 Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 22,857 $ 23,596 $ 10,920 Other real estate owned $ 167 $ 107 $ 336 Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned $ 24,419 $ 24,663 $ 12,413 Total nonperforming assets $ 27,307 $ 27,665 $ 15,327 Gross charge-offs $ 3,192 $ 3,976 $ 4,376 Recoveries $ 1,670 $ 2,213 $ 2,417 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,522 $ 1,763 $ 1,959

Non-GAAP Reconciliations Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 ($in thousands, except EPS) Income before Income Taxes $ 13,129 $ 19,589 Provision for credit losses 1,800 1,800 Provision for unfunded commitments - - Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income $ 14,929 $ 21,389

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 69,231 $ 76,759 Federal funds sold - 282 Securities available-for-sale 1,218,287 1,259,137 Loans: Commercial 1,816,854 1,817,526 Residential 710,496 695,788 Consumer 657,299 646,758 3,184,649 3,160,072 (Less) plus: Net deferred loan costs 7,334 7,749 Allowance for credit losses (40,045 ) (39,767 ) 3,151,938 3,128,054 Restricted stock 15,371 15,364 Accrued interest receivable 23,851 24,877 Premises and equipment, net 66,830 67,286 Bank-owned life insurance 114,683 114,122 Goodwill 86,985 86,985 Other intangible assets 5,351 5,586 Other real estate owned 167 107 Other assets 99,921 72,587 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,852,615 $ 4,851,146 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 738,478 $ 750,335 Interest-bearing: Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 109,228 92,921 Other interest-bearing deposits 3,257,397 3,246,812 4,105,103 4,090,068 Short-term borrowings 88,873 67,221 FHLB advances 58,576 108,577 Other liabilities 79,297 57,304 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,331,849 4,323,170 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.125 stated value per share; Authorized shares-40,000,000 Issued shares-16,165,023 in 2024 and 16,137,220 in 2023 Outstanding shares-11,814,093 in 2024 and 11,795,024 in 2023 2,015 2,014 Additional paid-in capital 144,391 144,152 Retained earnings 667,675 663,726 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (138,110 ) (127,087 ) Less: Treasury shares at cost-4,350,930 in 2024 and 4,342,196 in 2023 (155,205 ) (154,829 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 520,766 527,976 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,852,615 $ 4,851,146