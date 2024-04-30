Commvault Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault [Nasdaq: CVLT] today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

"We had an outstanding quarter and a breakout year, highlighted by 10% total revenue growth and 15% total ARR growth in the fourth quarter," said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO. "Our Commvault Cloud platform is resonating with customers, who entrust us with their data and resilience in this era of unrelenting cyber threats."

Notes are contained on the last page of this Press Release

Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Highlights -

Total revenues were $223.3 million, up 10% year over year

Subscription revenue was $119.9 million, up 27% year over year

Income from operations (EBIT) was $18.2 million, an operating margin of 8.1%

Non-GAAP EBIT 1 was $45.2 million, an operating margin of 20.2%

was $45.2 million, an operating margin of 20.2% Operating cash flow was $80.0 million, with free cash flow 1 of $79.1 million

of $79.1 million Fourth quarter share repurchases were $50.4 million, or approximately 547,000 shares of common stock

Fiscal 2024 Full Year Highlights -

Total revenues were $839.2 million, up 7% year over year

Total ARR 2 grew to $770 million, up 15% year over year

grew to $770 million, up 15% year over year Subscription revenue was $429.2 million, up 23% year over year

Subscription ARR 2 grew to $597 million, up 25% year over year

grew to $597 million, up 25% year over year Income from operations (EBIT) was $75.4 million, an operating margin of 9.0%

Non-GAAP EBIT 1 was $177.5 million, an operating margin of 21.1%

was $177.5 million, an operating margin of 21.1% Operating cash flow was $203.8 million, with free cash flow 1 of $200 million

of $200 million Full year share repurchases were $184.0 million, or approximately 2,479,000 shares of common stock

Financial Outlook for First Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 20253-

We are providing the following guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025:

Total revenues are expected to be between $213 million and $216 million

Subscription revenue is expected to be between $116 million and $119 million

Non-GAAP operating margin1 is expected to be between 18% to 19%

We are providing the following guidance for the full fiscal year 2025:

Total revenues are expected to be between $904 million and $914 million

Total ARR 2 is expected to grow 14% year over year

is expected to grow 14% year over year Subscription revenue is expected to be between $514 million and $518 million

Subscription ARR 2 is expected to grow between 21% to 23% year over year

is expected to grow between 21% to 23% year over year Non-GAAP operating margin 1 is expected to be between 20% to 21%

is expected to be between 20% to 21% Free cash flow1 is expected to be at least $200 million

The above statements are based on current targets using exchange rates as of April 29, 2024. These statements are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions discussed in detail below. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Conference Call Information

Commvault will host a conference call today, April 30, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (5:30 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss quarterly results. The live webcast and call dial-in numbers can be accessed by registering under the "Events" section of Commvault's website. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available following the call.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding financial projections, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as competitive factors, difficulties and delays inherent in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sale of software products and related services, general economic conditions, outcome of litigation and others. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties affecting Commvault's business, see "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Statements regarding Commvault's beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Commvault does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Revenue Overview

($ in thousands)



Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24 Revenue Summary:

















Subscription $ 94,537

$ 97,290

$ 97,757

$ 114,247

$ 119,873 Perpetual license 17,561

13,155

14,388

14,874

15,196 Customer support 77,335

76,915

77,019

76,812

77,025 Other services 14,045

10,790

11,833

10,875

11,198 Total revenues $ 203,478

$ 198,150

$ 200,997

$ 216,808

$ 223,292



Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24 Y/Y Growth:

















Subscription 9 %

11 %

25 %

31 %

27 % Perpetual license (25) %

(26) %

(27) %

(25) %

(13) % Customer support (9) %

(5) %

(1) %

(1) %

- % Other services 28 %

(4) %

(1) %

6 %

(20) % Total revenues (1) %

- %

7 %

11 %

10 %



FY'23

Y/Y Growth

FY'24

Y/Y Growth Revenue Summary:













Subscription $ 347,784

30 %

$ 429,167

23 % Perpetual license 74,918

(33) %

57,613

(23) % Customer support 314,313

(9) %

307,771

(2) % Other services 47,575

13 %

44,696

(6) % Total revenues $ 784,590

2 %

$ 839,247

7 %

Constant Currency

($ in thousands)

The constant currency impact is calculated using the average foreign exchange rates from the prior year period and applying these rates to foreign-denominated revenues in the current corresponding period. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.



Subscription

Perpetual license

Customer support

Other services

Total Q4'23 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 94,537

$ 17,561

$ 77,335

$ 14,045

$ 203,478 Q4'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 119,873

$ 15,196

$ 77,025

$ 11,198

$ 223,292 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 27 %

(13) %

- %

(20) %

10 % Constant Currency Impact $ 20

$ (99)

$ (140)

$ (59)

$ (278) % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 27 %

(14) %

(1) %

(21) %

10 %



Subscription

Perpetual license

Customer support

Other services

Total FY'23 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 347,784

$ 74,918

$ 314,313

$ 47,575

$ 784,590 FY'24 Revenue as Reported (GAAP) $ 429,167

$ 57,613

$ 307,771

$ 44,696

$ 839,247 % Change Y/Y (GAAP) 23 %

(23) %

(2) %

(6) %

7 % Constant Currency Impact $ (1,456)

$ (480)

$ (1,973)

$ (195)

$ (4,104) % Change Y/Y Constant Currency 23 %

(24) %

(3) %

(6) %

6 %

Revenues by Geography

($ in thousands)

Our Americas region includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Our International region primarily includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia, India, Southeast Asia, and China.



Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth

Revenue Y/Y

Growth Americas $ 122,337 (1) %

$ 122,124 - %

$ 120,300 4 %

$ 125,052 16 %

$ 131,069 7 % International 81,141 (1) %

76,026 1 %

80,697 12 %

91,756 6 %

92,223 14 % Total revenues $ 203,478 (1) %

$ 198,150 - %

$ 200,997 7 %

$ 216,808 11 %

$ 223,292 10 %



FY'23

FY'24

Revenue Y/Y Growth

Revenue Y/Y Growth Americas $ 469,244 2 %

$ 498,545 6 % International 315,346 1 %

340,702 8 % Total revenues $ 784,590 2 %

$ 839,247 7 %

Total ARR and Subscription ARR2

($ in thousands)



Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Q3'24

Q4'24 Total ARR2 $ 668,411

$ 686,028

$ 711,462

$ 752,480

$ 769,946 Subscription ARR2 $ 477,085

$ 499,580

$ 529,590

$ 571,125

$ 596,667

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 -

Income from Operations (EBIT)

Income from operations (EBIT) was $18.2 million, an operating margin of 8.1%

Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $45.2 million, an operating margin of 20.2%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income1

GAAP net income was $126.1 million, or $2.81 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income1 was $35.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

Cash flow from operations was $80.0 million in the fourth quarter

During the fourth quarter, Commvault repurchased $50.4 million, or approximately 547,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $92.07 per share

For the year ended March 31, 2024 -

Income from Operations (EBIT)

Income from operations (EBIT) was $75.4 million, an operating margin of 9.0%

Non-GAAP EBIT1 was $177.5 million, an operating margin of 21.1%

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income1

GAAP net income was $168.9 million, or $3.75 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income1 was $134.4 million, or $2.98 per diluted share

Cash Summary and Share Repurchases

Cash flow from operations was $203.8 million in the full fiscal year

As of March 31, 2024, ending cash and cash equivalents was approximately $312.8 million

During the full fiscal year, Commvault repurchased $184.0 million, or approximately 2,479,000 shares, of common stock at an average share price of approximately $74.24 per share

Table I Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Subscription $ 119,873

$ 94,537

$ 429,167

$ 347,784 Perpetual license 15,196

17,561

57,613

74,918 Customer support 77,025

77,335

307,771

314,313 Other services 11,198

14,045

44,696

47,575 Total revenues 223,292

203,478

839,247

784,590 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 15,486

12,922

58,406

44,482 Perpetual license 316

519

2,168

2,439 Customer support 15,806

13,206

60,752

58,273 Other services 7,538

8,158

30,284

30,208 Total cost of revenues 39,146

34,805

151,610

135,402 Gross margin 184,146

168,673

687,637

649,188 Operating expenses:













Sales and marketing 94,458

87,222

354,994

340,783 Research and development 35,244

32,176

132,328

141,847 General and administrative 29,938

27,728

113,997

104,240 Restructuring 4,548

4,092

4,548

15,452 Depreciation and amortization 1,768

1,639

6,415

9,270 Headquarters impairment -

53,481

-

53,481 Total operating expenses 165,956

206,338

612,282

665,073 Income (loss) from operations 18,190

(37,665)

75,355

(15,885) Interest income 1,893

384

5,423

1,300 Interest expense (104)

(157)

(415)

(472) Other income (expense), net 3,076

(193)

3,250

(305) Income (loss) before income taxes 23,055

(37,631)

83,613

(15,362) Income tax expense (benefit) (103,065)

5,862

(85,293)

20,412 Net income (loss) $ 126,120

$ (43,493)

$ 168,906

$ (35,774) Net income (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 2.89

$ (0.98)

$ 3.85

$ (0.80) Diluted $ 2.81

$ (0.98)

$ 3.75

$ (0.80) Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 43,672

44,437

43,885

44,664 Diluted 44,917

44,437

45,100

44,664

Table II Commvault Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

March 31,



2024

2023 ASSETS Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 312,754

$ 287,778 Trade accounts receivable, net

222,683

210,441 Assets held for sale

38,680

38,680 Other current assets

21,009

14,015 Total current assets

595,126

550,914









Deferred tax assets, net

111,181

- Property and equipment, net

7,961

8,287 Operating lease assets

10,545

11,784 Deferred commissions cost

62,837

59,612 Intangible assets, net

1,042

2,292 Goodwill

127,780

127,780 Other assets

27,441

21,905 Total assets

$ 943,913

$ 782,574









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 299

$ 108 Accrued liabilities

117,244

97,888 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,935

4,518 Deferred revenue

362,450

307,562 Total current liabilities

484,928

410,076









Deferred revenue, less current portion

168,472

174,393 Deferred tax liabilities

1,717

134 Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,155

8,260 Other liabilities

3,556

3,613









Total stockholders' equity

278,085

186,098 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 943,913

$ 782,574

Table III Commvault Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income (loss) $ 126,120

(43,493)

$ 168,906

$ (35,774) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,796

1,667

6,530

10,323 Noncash stock-based compensation 22,610

24,679

94,551

105,746 Noncash change in fair value of equity securities 191

193

17

305 Noncash headquarters impairment -

53,481

-

53,481 Deferred income taxes (109,598)

(674)

(109,598)

(674) Amortization of deferred commissions cost 6,987

6,093

26,531

22,626 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (1,049)

6,183

(21,725)

(11,596) Operating lease assets and liabilities, net 131

5

550

(56) Other current assets and Other assets (1,634)

3,197

336

6,179 Deferred commissions cost (9,411)

(7,866)

(29,952)

(30,529) Accounts payable 87

(346)

195

(297) Accrued liabilities 16,146

(7,110)

16,998

(24,213) Deferred revenue 27,951

31,949

50,394

73,756 Other liabilities (342)

(125)

65

1,011 Net cash provided by operating activities 79,985

67,833

203,798

170,288 Cash flows from investing activities













Purchase of property and equipment (859)

(1,055)

(4,086)

(3,241) Purchase of equity securities (373)

(84)

(1,435)

(2,045) Net cash used in investing activities (1,232)

(1,139)

(5,521)

(5,286) Cash flows from financing activities













Repurchase of common stock (50,366)

(60,790)

(184,021)

(150,921) Proceeds from stock-based compensation plans 5,687

6,113

13,440

15,405 Payment of debt issuance costs -

-

-

(63) Net cash used in financing activities (44,679)

(54,677)

(170,581)

(135,579) Effects of exchange rate - changes in cash (5,630)

2,292

(2,720)

(9,152) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,444

14,309

24,976

20,271 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 284,310

273,469

287,778

267,507 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 312,754

$ 287,778

$ 312,754

$ 287,778

Table IV Commvault Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 18,190

$ (37,665)

$ 75,355

$ (15,885) Noncash stock-based compensation4 21,093

24,378

93,034

103,139 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 1,073

803

3,285

2,465 Restructuring6 4,548

4,092

4,548

15,452 Amortization of intangible assets7 312

312

1,250

1,250 Headquarters impairment8 -

53,481

-

53,481 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 45,216

$ 45,401

$ 177,472

$ 159,902















GAAP net income (loss) $ 126,120

$ (43,493)

$ 168,906

$ (35,774) Noncash stock-based compensation4 21,093

24,378

93,034

103,139 FICA and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation5 1,073

803

3,285

2,465 Restructuring6 4,548

4,092

4,548

15,452 Amortization of intangible assets7 312

312

1,250

1,250 Headquarters impairment8 -

53,481

-

53,481 Gain on escrow payment9 (1,670)

-

(1,670)

- Non-GAAP provision for income taxes adjustment10 (116,136)

(6,407)

(134,989)

(22,904) Non-GAAP net income $ 35,340

$ 33,166

$ 134,364

$ 117,109















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 44,917

45,177

45,100

45,734 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.79

$ 0.73

$ 2.98

$ 2.56



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Non-GAAP free cash flow reconciliation:













GAAP cash provided by operating activities $ 79,985

$ 67,833

$ 203,798

$ 170,288 Purchase of property and equipment (859)

(1,055)

(4,086)

(3,241) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 79,126

$ 66,778

$ 199,712

$ 167,047

.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Commvault has provided in this press release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations (EBIT), non-GAAP income from operations margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP free cash flow, annualized recurring revenue (ARR) and subscription ARR. This financial information has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Commvault uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. In addition, Commvault believes these non-GAAP operating measures are useful to investors, when used as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, in evaluating Commvault's ongoing operational performance. Commvault believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Commvault's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to the investment community. Commvault has also provided its revenues on a constant currency basis. Commvault analyzes revenue growth on a constant currency basis in order to provide a comparable framework for assessing how the business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations.

All of these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release.

Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude noncash stock-based compensation charges and additional Federal Insurance Contribution Act (FICA) and related payroll tax expense incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in the money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards. Commvault has also excluded restructuring costs, noncash amortization of intangible assets, noncash impairment charges, and a gain related to a non-refundable escrow payment associated with the pending sale of Commvault's headquarters from its non-GAAP results. These expenses are further discussed in Table IV. Commvault believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful metrics for management and investors because they compare Commvault's core operating results over multiple periods. When evaluating the performance of Commvault's operating results and developing short- and long-term plans, Commvault does not consider such expenses.

Although noncash stock-based compensation and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses are necessary to attract and retain employees, Commvault places its primary emphasis on stockholder dilution as compared to the accounting charges related to such equity compensation plans. Commvault believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude noncash stock-based compensation expense and the additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred on stock option exercises and vesting of restricted stock awards allow investors to make meaningful comparisons between Commvault's operating results and those of other companies.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. The most significant limitation is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain operating costs, primarily related to noncash stock-based compensation, which is of a recurring nature. Noncash stock-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Commvault's operating results. In addition, noncash stock-based compensation is an important part of Commvault's employees' compensation and can have a significant impact on their performance. The following table presents the stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative ($ in thousands):



Three Months Ended March 31,

Year Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenues $ 1,608

$ 935

$ 6,832

$ 4,787 Sales and marketing 6,796

11,044

36,630

43,081 Research and development 5,402

5,518

21,585

28,540 General and administrative 7,287

6,881

27,987

26,731 Stock-based compensation expense $ 21,093

$ 24,378

$ 93,034

$ 103,139

The table above excludes stock-based compensation expense related to the Company's restructuring activities described below in note six.

The components that Commvault excludes in its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that its peer companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP financial measures. Due to the limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures, Commvault's management assists investors by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Commvault's management uses non-GAAP financial measures only in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS).In addition to the adjustments discussed in non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS incorporates a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27%.

Commvault anticipates that in any given period its non-GAAP tax rate may be either higher or lower than the GAAP tax rate as evidenced by historical fluctuations. The GAAP tax rates in recent fiscal years were not meaningful percentages due to the dollar amount of GAAP pre-tax income. For the same reason as the GAAP tax rates, the estimated cash tax rates in recent fiscal years are not meaningful percentages. Commvault defines its cash tax rate as the total amount of cash income taxes payable for the fiscal year divided by consolidated GAAP pre-tax income. Over time, Commvault believes its GAAP and cash tax rates will align.

Commvault considers non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics for Commvault management and its investors for the same basic reasons that Commvault uses non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP income from operations margin. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS.

Non-GAAP free cash flow. Commvault defines this non-GAAP financial measure as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Commvault considers non-GAAP free cash flow a useful metric for Commvault management and its investors in evaluating Commvault's ability to generate cash from its business operations. In addition, the same limitations as well as management actions to compensate for such limitations described above also apply to Commvault's use of non-GAAP free cash flow.

Forward-looking non-GAAP measures. In this press release, Commvault presents certain forward-looking non-GAAP metrics. Commvault cannot provide a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP metric without unreasonable efforts, as certain financial information, the probable significance of which may be material, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated.

Notes

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in Financial Statement Table IV included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."



Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annualized recurring value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. It includes the following contract types: subscription (including term licenses, SaaS and utility software), maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses, other extended maintenance contracts (enterprise support), and managed services. It excludes any element of the arrangement that is not expected to recur, primarily perpetual licenses and most professional services. Subscription ARR includes only term licenses, SaaS and utility software arrangements. Contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the contract term, then multiplying by 365.



ARR should be viewed independently of GAAP revenue, deferred revenue and unbilled revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue. Management believes that reviewing this metric, in addition to GAAP results, helps investors and financial analysts understand the value of Commvault's recurring revenue streams presented on an annualized basis.



Commvault does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional explanation.



Represents noncash stock-based compensation charges associated with restricted stock units granted and our Employee Stock Purchase Plan, exclusive of stock-based compensation expense related to Commvault's restructuring activities described below in note 6.



Represents additional FICA and related payroll tax expenses incurred by Commvault when employees exercise in-the-money stock options or vest in restricted stock awards.



These restructuring charges relate primarily to severance and related costs associated with headcount reductions and stock-based compensation related to modifications of existing unvested awards granted to certain employees impacted by our restructuring plans.



Represents noncash amortization of intangible assets.



Represents noncash impairment charges related to the pending sale of Commvault's owned corporate headquarters.



Represents a non-refundable escrow payment received related to the expiration of the exclusivity agreement for the pending sale of Commvault's owned corporate headquarters.



The provision for income taxes is adjusted to reflect Commvault's estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate of 27% during fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the Company reversed its valuation allowance, resulting in a tax benefit of $85 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. Beginning in fiscal 2025, Commvault will lower its estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate from 27% to 24%. Commvault believes that a 24% rate more closely aligns with its effective tax rate expectations over the next few years.

SOURCE COMMVAULT