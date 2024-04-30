Arrow Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter Net Income of $7.7 Million, or $0.45 per Share, Declares Dividend of $0.27 per Share

GLENS FALLS, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® - AROW) ("Arrow" or "the Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.7 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.45, versus $8.6 million and EPS of $0.50, for the same period in 2023.

The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share payable May 24, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2024. This is Arrow's 44th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

This Earnings Release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's April 30, 2024 Form 8-K and related First Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.

Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:

"Arrow delivered a solid quarter with healthy loan growth and strong credit performance in a challenging interest rate and overall unsettled economic environment. I am very excited about our growth prospects in the Capital Region of New York, having recently added several experienced loan and deposit team members in the region. This comes on the heels of our recently announced branch acquisition in Whitehall, NY which we hope to finalize in the third quarter pending regulatory approval. I would also like to note that we returned approximately $6.0 million to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases in addition to our normal quarterly dividend."

First-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics

Gross loans grew $50.5 million 1 or 6.1% on an annualized basis.

or 6.1% on an annualized basis. Deposit balances increased to $3.8 billion, growing $91.5 million, or 2.5%

Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.04% as compared to 0.05% for the previous quarter

Net interest margin improved to 2.60% (2.62% on a FTE 2 basis), up from 2.53% (2.55% on a FTE basis) from the prior quarter

basis), up from 2.53% (2.55% on a FTE basis) from the prior quarter Loan-to-deposit ratio of approximately 86%

Strong on-balance sheet liquidity of $450 million, or 10.4% of total assets

Repurchased 244,387 shares for $6.0 million during the first quarter

On March 4, Arrow announced the acquisition of a branch in Whitehall, NY with approximately $40 million in deposits; transaction expected to close in 3Q24, subject to regulatory approval







1 Excludes both $1.2 million fair value hedge adjustment at March 31, 2024 and $5.8 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2023 2 Full tax equivalent

Other Highlights

On April 27, Arrow reached an agreement in principle to settle a class action complaint (the "Ashe Lawsuit"), fully described in Arrow's 2023 Form 10-K and 2024 Proxy filing, subject to final documentation and court approval. The terms of the settlement do not have a material impact on the financial results.

Income Statement

Net Income: Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.7 million, consistent with $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, while decreasing from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. As compared to the prior quarter, net income benefited from an increase of $0.8 million in net interest income as well as an increase in non-interest income of $0.4 million, offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $0.8 million. As compared to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income decreased $1.6 million primarily on higher deposit costs. Non-interest income increased $1.2 million and non-interest expense increased $1.7 million.





Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $7.7 million, consistent with $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, while decreasing from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $26.5 million, increasing 3.3% from $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and decreasing 5.8% from $28.1 million in the comparable quarter of 2023. Total interest and dividend income was $46.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase from $44.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from $36.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. These increases were primarily driven by loan growth and higher loan rates. Interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $20.2 million, an increase from $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and from $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increases for both comparison periods were driven primarily by higher deposit rates and changes in deposit composition.





Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $26.5 million, increasing 3.3% from $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and decreasing 5.8% from $28.1 million in the comparable quarter of 2023. Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin was 2.60% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.53% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2.96% for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin compared to the fourth quarter in 2023 was primarily the result of the continued expansion on the yield of earning assets combined with the moderating increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As compared to the first quarter of 2023, the decline in net interest margin was primarily the result of costs of interest-bearing liabilities increasing at a faster pace than the yield on average earning assets. In addition, deposits have continued to migrate to higher costs products, such as money market savings and time deposits.



Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Interest and Dividend Income $ 46,677

$ 44,324

$ 36,110 Interest Expense 20,222

18,711

8,016 Net Interest Income 26,455

25,613

28,094 Average Earning Assets(A) 4,085,398

4,019,432

3,845,825 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,108,093

2,985,717

2,782,299











Yield on Earning Assets(A) 4.60 %

4.38 %

3.81 % Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2.62

2.49

1.17 Net Interest Spread 1.98

1.89

2.64 Net Interest Margin 2.60

2.53

2.96 Net Interest Margin - FTE 2.62

2.55

2.98











(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.























Provision for Credit Losses: For the first quarter of 2024, the provision for credit losses was $0.6 million compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 were an increase in specific reserves and loan growth, partially offset by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model. The increase in specific reserves of $0.7 million is tied to overdraft balances from an isolated instance of check fraud from one customer relationship.





For the first quarter of 2024, the provision for credit losses was $0.6 million compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The key drivers for the provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 were an increase in specific reserves and loan growth, partially offset by changes to the economic forecast factors embedded in the credit loss allowance model. The increase in specific reserves of $0.7 million is tied to overdraft balances from an isolated instance of check fraud from one customer relationship. Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $7.9 million, compared to $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by gains on other equity investments as well as income from fiduciary activities, which includes Wealth Management services, which benefited from strong equity markets.





Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $7.9 million, compared to $7.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by gains on other equity investments as well as income from fiduciary activities, which includes Wealth Management services, which benefited from strong equity markets. Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $24.0 million, an increase from $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to increased salaries and benefits related to new employees hired to support growth initiatives, increased legal and professional expenses associated with the finalization of the 2023 audit, and costs incurred to reach a settlement in the Ashe Lawsuit.





Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $24.0 million, an increase from $23.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from $22.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior year was primarily due to increased salaries and benefits related to new employees hired to support growth initiatives, increased legal and professional expenses associated with the finalization of the 2023 audit, and costs incurred to reach a settlement in the Ashe Lawsuit. Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes was 20.9% or $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, 17.7% or $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 21.6% or $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. The change in the effective tax rate from the previous quarter was primarily due to a change in pre-tax income combined with decreases in tax advantaged items.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets: Total assets were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $163.8 million, or 3.9%, as compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $219.0 million, or 5.3%, as compared to March 31, 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, overall balance sheet growth was attributable to growth in the loan portfolio and an increase in cash balances.





Total assets were $4.3 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $163.8 million, or 3.9%, as compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $219.0 million, or 5.3%, as compared to March 31, 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, overall balance sheet growth was attributable to growth in the loan portfolio and an increase in cash balances. Investments: Total investments were $620.0 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $16.0 million, or 2.5%, compared to December 31, 2023 and a decrease of $125.1 million, or 16.8%, compared to March 31, 2023. The decrease from December 31, 2023 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. The change from March 31, 2023 was also impacted by the fourth quarter 2023 repositioning of the investment portfolio, reducing the portfolio by approximately $25 million at the time of the transaction. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.





Total investments were $620.0 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $16.0 million, or 2.5%, compared to December 31, 2023 and a decrease of $125.1 million, or 16.8%, compared to March 31, 2023. The decrease from December 31, 2023 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. The change from March 31, 2023 was also impacted by the fourth quarter 2023 repositioning of the investment portfolio, reducing the portfolio by approximately $25 million at the time of the transaction. There were no credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio. Loans 3 : Total loans reached $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2024. Loan growth for the first quarter of 2024 was $50.5 million, and $252.2 million compared to March 31, 2023. Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 12.





Total loans reached $3.3 billion as of March 31, 2024. Loan growth for the first quarter of 2024 was $50.5 million, and $252.2 million compared to March 31, 2023. Loan growth was spread across all loan products. Please see the loan detail included in the table on page 12. Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $31.6 million as of March 31, 2024, which represented 0.97% of loans outstanding, as compared to $31.3 million, or 0.97%, at December 31, 2023 and $30.8 million, or 1.02%, at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.04% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.05% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 and 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $21.8 million as of March 31, 2024, representing 0.50% of period-end assets, compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2023 and 0.27% at March 31, 2023. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to one large, well collateralized loan relationship of approximately $15 million, which moved into non-performing status during the fourth quarter of 2023.





The allowance for credit losses was $31.6 million as of March 31, 2024, which represented 0.97% of loans outstanding, as compared to $31.3 million, or 0.97%, at December 31, 2023 and $30.8 million, or 1.02%, at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.04% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.05% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2023 and 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $21.8 million as of March 31, 2024, representing 0.50% of period-end assets, compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2023 and 0.27% at March 31, 2023. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to one large, well collateralized loan relationship of approximately $15 million, which moved into non-performing status during the fourth quarter of 2023. Deposits: At March 31, 2024, deposit balances were $3.8 billion, an increase of $91.5 million from December 31, 2023 and $232.7 million from March 31, 2023. The increase from March 31, 2023 was partially attributable to $175 million of brokered CDs, primarily used to reduce borrowings by $160 million. Arrow simultaneously entered into three-year swaps to strategically manage its asset-liability profile and cost of funds. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits.





At March 31, 2024, deposit balances were $3.8 billion, an increase of $91.5 million from December 31, 2023 and $232.7 million from March 31, 2023. The increase from March 31, 2023 was partially attributable to $175 million of brokered CDs, primarily used to reduce borrowings by $160 million. Arrow simultaneously entered into three-year swaps to strategically manage its asset-liability profile and cost of funds. Please refer to page 6 for further details related to deposits. Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $378.0 million at March 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.8 million, or 0.5%, from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $14.6 million, or 4.0%, from the March 31, 2023 level of $363.4 million. The net decrease in equity in the first quarter of 2024 was attributable to dividends paid ($4.6 million) and share repurchases ($6.0 million) exceeding the net income for the quarter. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remained strong. As of March 31, 2024, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.84% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.57%. The capital ratios of Arrow's subsidiary banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards.

Additional Commentary

Bauer Financial Ratings: Both Glens Falls National Bank and Saratoga National Bank continued to maintain their 5-Star Exceptional Performance ratings from Bauer Financial, for the 67th and 59th quarters, respectively.







3 Excludes both $1.2 million fair value hedge adjustment at March 31, 2024 and $5.8 million fair value hedge adjustment at December 31, 2023

About Arrow

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. Arrow is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include Upstate Agency, LLC and North Country Investment Advisers, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). Some measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These non-GAAP financial measures include: tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent, the efficiency ratio and net interest margin. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this document may contain statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. Such "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involve a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. Actual outcomes and results may differ, explicitly or by implication. We are not obligated to revise or update these statements to reflect unanticipated events. This document should be read in conjunction with Arrow's 2023 Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)





Three Months Ended:



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME











Interest and Fees on Loans

$ 40,376

$ 38,813

$ 31,886 Interest on Deposits at Banks

2,447

1,873

479 Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:











Fully Taxable

3,186

2,941

2,948 Exempt from Federal Taxes

668

697

797 Total Interest and Dividend Income

46,677

44,324

36,110 INTEREST EXPENSE











Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts

1,641

1,317

370 Savings Deposits

10,230

10,513

5,587 Time Deposits over $250,000

1,973

1,807

574 Other Time Deposits

5,083

3,406

474 Borrowings

1,076

1,447

793 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts

171

173

169 Interest on Financing Leases

48

48

49 Total Interest Expense

20,222

18,711

8,016 NET INTEREST INCOME

26,455

25,613

28,094 Provision for Credit Losses

617

525

1,554 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

25,838

25,088

26,540 NON-INTEREST INCOME











Income From Fiduciary Activities

2,457

2,363

2,275 Fees for Other Services to Customers

2,543

2,725

2,595 Insurance Commissions

1,682

1,723

1,520 Net Gain (Loss) on Securities

17

122

(104) Net Gain on Sales of Loans

4

7

4 Other Operating Income

1,155

544

387 Total Non-Interest Income

7,858

7,484

6,677 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE











Salaries and Employee Benefits

12,893

11,693

11,947 Occupancy Expenses, Net

1,771

1,826

1,628 Technology and Equipment Expense

4,820

4,458

4,417 FDIC Assessments

715

572

479 Other Operating Expense

3,813

4,641

3,825 Total Non-Interest Expense

24,012

23,190

22,296 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,684

9,382

10,921 Provision for Income Taxes

2,024

1,659

2,359 NET INCOME

$ 7,660

$ 7,723

$ 8,562 Average Shares Outstanding 1:











Basic

16,865

17,002

17,048 Diluted

16,867

17,004

17,060 Per Common Share:











Basic Earnings

$ 0.45

$ 0.46

$ 0.50 Diluted Earnings

0.45

0.46

0.50



1 March 31, 2023 Share and Per Share Amounts have been restated for the September 26, 2023, 3% stock dividend.

ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)



March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 ASSETS









Cash and Due From Banks $ 27,356

$ 36,755

$ 25,107 Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks 255,109

105,781

178,365 Investment Securities:









Available-for-Sale at Fair Value 485,833

497,769

565,693 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $124,861 at March 31, 2024; $128,837 at December 31, 2023; and $164,439 at March 31, 2023) 128,051

131,395

167,347 Equity Securities 1,942

1,925

2,070 Other Investments 4,208

5,049

10,027 Loans 3,258,758

3,212,908

3,005,352 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,561)

(31,265)

(30,784) Net Loans 3,227,197

3,181,643

2,974,568 Premises and Equipment, Net 59,494

59,642

58,233 Goodwill 21,873

21,873

21,873 Other Intangible Assets, Net 1,018

1,110

1,400 Other Assets 121,542

126,926

109,947 Total Assets $ 4,333,623

$ 4,169,868

$ 4,114,630 LIABILITIES









Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 696,519

758,425

788,690 Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts 908,453

799,785

958,490 Savings Deposits 1,497,466

1,466,280

1,497,326 Time Deposits over $250,000 173,976

179,301

122,827 Other Time Deposits 502,607

483,775

179,016 Total Deposits 3,779,021

3,687,566

3,546,349 Borrowings 106,500

26,500

142,800 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

20,000

20,000 Finance Leases 5,053

5,066

5,106 Other Liabilities 45,063

50,964

37,004 Total Liabilities 3,955,637

3,790,096

3,751,259 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value and 1,000,000 Shares Authorized at March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023 -

-

- Common Stock, $1 Par Value; 30,000,000 Shares Authorized (22,066,559 Shares Issued at March 31, 2024 and 21,423,992 Shares Issued at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023) 22,067

22,067

21,424 Additional Paid-in Capital 412,823

412,551

400,944 Retained Earnings 68,887

65,792

69,499 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (32,714)

(33,416)

(43,983) Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,356,335 Shares at March 31, 2024; 5,124,073 Shares at December 31, 2023 and 4,870,935 Shares at March 31, 2023) (93,077)

(87,222)

(84,513) Total Stockholders' Equity 377,986

379,772

363,371 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,333,623

$ 4,169,868

$ 4,114,630

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023 Net Income $ 7,660

$ 7,723

$ 7,743

$ 6,047

$ 8,562 Transactions in Net Income (Net of Tax):

















Net Changes in Fair Value of Equity Investments 13

90

52

(133)

(76)



















Share and Per Share Data: 1

















Period End Shares Outstanding 16,710

16,942

17,049

17,050

17,050 Basic Average Shares Outstanding 16,865

17,002

17,050

17,050

17,048 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 16,867

17,004

17,050

17,050

17,060 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.45

$ 0.46

$ 0.46

$ 0.35

$ 0.50 Diluted Earnings Per Share 0.45

0.46

0.46

0.35

0.50 Cash Dividend Per Share 0.270

0.270

0.262

0.262

0.262



















Selected Quarterly Average Balances:

















Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 178,452

$ 136,026

$ 131,814

$ 130,057

$ 40,436 Investment Securities 671,105

713,144

745,693

787,175

813,461 Loans 3,235,841

3,170,262

3,096,240

3,036,410

2,991,928 Deposits 3,693,325

3,593,949

3,491,028

3,460,711

3,480,279 Other Borrowed Funds 122,033

149,507

208,527

220,616

100,596 Stockholders' Equity 379,446

363,753

362,701

365,070

359,556 Total Assets 4,245,484

4,159,313

4,109,995

4,087,653

3,978,851 Return on Average Assets, annualized 0.73 %

0.74 %

0.75 %

0.59 %

0.87 % Return on Average Equity, annualized 8.12 %

8.42 %

8.47 %

6.64 %

9.66 % Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 2 8.64 %

8.99 %

9.05 %

7.10 %

10.33 % Average Earning Assets $ 4,085,398

$ 4,019,432

$ 3,973,747

$ 3,953,642

$ 3,845,825 Average Paying Liabilities 3,108,093

2,985,717

2,920,518

2,924,743

2,782,299 Interest Income 46,677

44,324

42,117

40,013

36,110 Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 3 176

184

183

196

202 Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 46,853

44,508

42,117

40,013

36,110 Interest Expense 20,222

18,711

16,764

14,241

8,016 Net Interest Income 26,455

25,613

25,353

25,772

28,094 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 3 26,631

25,797

25,536

25,968

28,296 Net Interest Margin, annualized 2.60 %

2.53 %

2.53 %

2.61 %

2.96 % Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 3 2.62 %

2.55 %

2.55 %

2.63 %

2.98 %



















Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 4

















Non-Interest Expense $ 24,012

$ 23,190

$ 23,479

$ 24,083

$ 22,296 Less: Intangible Asset Amortization 41

43

43

44

45 Net Non-Interest Expense $ 23,971

$ 23,147

$ 23,436

$ 24,039

$ 22,251 Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent $ 26,631

$ 25,797

$ 25,536

$ 25,968

$ 28,296 Non-Interest Income 7,858

7,484

8,050

6,906

6,677 Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities 17

122

71

(181)

(104) Net Gross Income $ 34,472

$ 33,159

$ 33,515

$ 33,055

$ 35,077 Efficiency Ratio 69.54 %

69.81 %

69.93 %

72.72 %

63.43 %



















Period-End Capital Information:

















Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value) $ 377,986

$ 379,772

$ 360,014

$ 361,443

$ 363,371 Book Value per Share 1 22.62

22.42

21.12

21.20

21.31 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 22,891

22,983

23,078

23,175

23,273 Tangible Book Value per Share 1,2 21.25

21.06

19.76

19.84

19.95



















Capital Ratios: 5

















Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.63 %

9.84 %

9.94 %

9.92 %

10.13 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.84 %

13.00 %

13.17 %

13.27 %

13.34 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 13.50 %

13.66 %

13.84 %

13.96 %

14.03 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 14.57 %

14.74 %

14.94 %

15.08 %

15.15 %



















Assets Under Trust Admin. & Investment Mgmt. $ 1,829,266

$ 1,763,194

$ 1,627,522

$ 1,711,460

$ 1,672,117

Arrow Financial Corporation Selected Quarterly Information - Continued (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)

Footnotes:





































1. Share and per share data have been restated for the September 26, 2023, 3% stock dividend.



2. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net from total equity. These are non-GAAP financial measures which Arrow believes provide investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 377,986

$ 379,772

$ 360,014

$ 361,443

$ 363,371

Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net 22,891

22,983

23,078

23,175

23,273

Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP) $ 355,095

$ 356,789

$ 336,936

$ 338,268

$ 340,098























Period End Shares Outstanding 16,710

16,942

17,049

17,050

17,050

Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP) $ 21.25

$ 21.06

$ 19.76

$ 19.84

$ 19.95

Net Income 7,660

7,723

7,743

6,047

8,562

Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible Equity - Annualized) 8.64 %

8.99 %

9.05 %

7.10 %

10.33 %





















3. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to average earning assets. This is also a non-GAAP financial measure which Arrow believes provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance.



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Interest Income (GAAP) $ 46,677

$ 44,324

$ 42,117

$ 40,013

$ 36,110

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 176

184

183

196

202

Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 46,853

$ 44,508

$ 42,300

$ 40,209

$ 36,312

Net Interest Income (GAAP) $ 26,455

$ 25,613

$ 25,353

$ 25,772

$ 28,094

Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP) 176

184

183

196

202

Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP) $ 26,631

$ 25,797

$ 25,536

$ 25,968

$ 28,296

Average Earning Assets $ 4,085,398

$ 4,019,432

$ 3,973,747

$ 3,953,642

$ 3,845,825

Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)* 2.62 %

2.55 %

2.55 %

2.63 %

2.98 %





















4. Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a measure of expense control. Arrow believes the efficiency ratio provides investors with information that is useful in understanding its financial performance. Arrow defines efficiency ratio as the ratio of non-interest expense to net gross income (which equals tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, as adjusted).





















5. For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance with bank regulatory capital rules. The March 31, 2024 CET1 ratio listed in the tables (i.e., 12.84%) exceeds the sum of the required minimum CET1 ratio plus the fully phased-in Capital Conservation Buffer (i.e., 7.00%).



3/31/2024

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Total Risk Weighted Assets $ 3,049,525

$ 3,032,188

$ 2,988,438

$ 2,937,837

$ 2,909,610

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 391,706

394,166

393,541

389,966

388,228

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 12.84 %

13.00 %

13.17 %

13.27 %

13.34 %

























* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.

Arrow Financial Corporation Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 178,452

$ 2,447

5.52 %

$ 40,436

$ 479

4.80 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 550,538

3,186

2.33

652,743

2,948

1.83 Exempt from Federal Taxes 120,567

668

2.23

160,718

797

2.01 Loans 3,235,841

40,376

5.02

2,991,928

31,886

4.32 Total Earning Assets 4,085,398

46,677

4.60

3,845,825

36,110

3.81 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,416)









(29,792)







Cash and Due From Banks 29,804









30,518







Other Assets 161,698









132,300







Total Assets $ 4,245,484









$ 3,978,851







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 830,918

1,641

0.79

$ 964,735

370

0.16 Savings Deposits 1,481,001

10,230

2.78

1,474,251

5,587

1.54 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 177,328

1,973

4.47

94,415

574

2.47 Other Time Deposits 496,813

5,083

4.11

148,302

474

1.30 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,986,060

18,927

2.55

2,681,703

7,005

1.06 Borrowings 96,984

1,076

4.46

40,138

490

4.95 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

171

3.44

55,356

472

3.46 Finance Leases 5,049

48

3.82

5,102

49

3.89 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,108,093

20,222

2.62

2,782,299

8,016

1.17 Noninterest-Bearing Deposits 707,265









798,576







Other Liabilities 50,680









38,420







Total Liabilities 3,866,038









3,619,295







Stockholders' Equity 379,446









359,556







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,245,484









$ 3,978,851







Net Interest Income



$ 26,455









$ 28,094



Net Interest Spread







1.98 %









2.64 % Net Interest Margin







2.60 %









2.96 %

Arrow Financial Corporation

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis

(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)



Quarter Ended: March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Interest

Rate





Interest

Rate

Average

Income/

Earned/

Average

Income/

Earned/

Balance

Expense

Paid

Balance

Expense

Paid Interest-Bearing Deposits at Banks $ 178,452

$ 2,447

5.52 %

$ 136,026

$ 1,873

5.46 % Investment Securities:





















Fully Taxable 550,538

3,186

2.33

586,227

2,941

1.99 Exempt from Federal Taxes 120,567

668

2.23

126,917

697

2.18 Loans 3,235,841

40,376

5.02

3,170,262

38,813

4.86 Total Earning Assets 4,085,398

46,677

4.60

4,019,432

44,324

4.38 Allowance for Credit Losses (31,416)









(31,417)







Cash and Due From Banks 29,804









30,402







Other Assets 161,698









140,896







Total Assets $ 4,245,484









$ 4,159,313







Deposits:





















Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts $ 830,918

1,641

0.79

$ 801,923

1,317

0.65 Savings Deposits 1,481,001

10,230

2.78

1,509,946

10,513

2.76 Time Deposits of $250,000 or More 177,328

1,973

4.47

169,854

1,807

4.22 Other Time Deposits 496,813

5,083

4.11

354,487

3,406

3.81 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2,986,060

18,927

2.55

2,836,210

17,043

2.38 Borrowings 96,984

1,076

4.46

124,445

1,447

4.61 Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts 20,000

171

3.44

20,000

173

3.43 Finance Leases 5,049

48

3.82

5,062

48

3.76 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 3,108,093

20,222

2.62

2,985,717

18,711

2.49 Noninterest-bearing deposits 707,265









757,739







Other Liabilities 50,680









52,104







Total Liabilities 3,866,038









3,795,560







Stockholders' Equity 379,446









363,753







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,245,484









$ 4,159,313







Net Interest Income



$ 26,455









$ 25,613



Net Interest Spread







1.98 %









1.89 % Net Interest Margin







2.60 %









2.53 %

Arrow Financial Corporation Consolidated Financial Information (Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)

Quarter Ended: 3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 Loan Portfolio









Commercial Loans $ 162,389

$ 156,224

$ 135,917 Commercial Real Estate Loans 750,969

745,487

715,357 Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio 913,358

901,711

851,274 Consumer Loans 1,125,754

1,111,667

1,073,369 Residential Real Estate Loans 1,219,646

1,199,530

1,080,709 Total Loans $ 3,258,758

$ 3,212,908

$ 3,005,352 Allowance for Credit Losses









Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter $ 31,265

$ 31,112

$ 29,952 Loans Charged-off (1,283)

(1,366)

(1,328) Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off 962

994

606 Net Loans Charged-off (321)

(372)

(722) Provision for Credit Losses 617

525

1,554 Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter $ 31,561

$ 31,265

$ 30,784 Nonperforming Assets









Nonaccrual Loans $ 20,244

$ 20,645

$ 10,852 Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing 1,147

452

241 Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms 49

54

62 Total Nonperforming Loans 21,440

21,151

11,155 Repossessed Assets 312

312

144 Other Real Estate Owned -

-

- Total Nonperforming Assets $ 21,752

$ 21,463

$ 11,299











Key Asset Quality Ratios









Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.04 %

0.05 %

0.10 % Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans, Quarter-to-date Annualized 0.08 %

0.07 %

0.21 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans 0.97 %

0.97 %

1.02 % Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans 147.21 %

147.82 %

275.97 % Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans 0.66 %

0.66 %

0.37 % Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets 0.50 %

0.51 %

0.27 %

SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation