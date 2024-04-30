Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SSR | ISIN: US1788671071 | Ticker-Symbol: 44Q
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:01 Uhr
13,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CIVISTA BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,20013,70017:06
PR Newswire
30.04.2024 | 14:30
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2024.

First quarter highlights

  • Net income of $6.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
  • Low cost of deposits of 214 basis points and total funding costs of 254 basis points for the quarter.
  • Based on the March 29, 2024 market close share price of $15.38, the $0.16 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.16% and a dividend payout ratio of 42.11%.

" Although I was disappointed in our first quarter results, we knew there would be head winds as we exited the third-party payment tax refund business, and that we would not have the benefit of the $1.5 million one-time bonus from the prior year's renegotiation of our debit brand agreement. In late 2023, we implemented changes in the way we process overdrafts which reduced service charge income. As a result of these three items, we had approximately $3.8 million of noninterest income to replace from the previous year," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $4.2 million, or 13.0%, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, due to an increase in interest expense partially offset by an increase in interest income. Noninterest income also decreased, primarily due to the company's decision to step away from our income tax refund business for 2024.

Net interest margin decreased 77 basis points to 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.99% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was due to increases in both yield and in asset volume. The 41 basis point increase in yield led to a $3.7 million increase in interest income, while the $239.3 million increase in average earning assets led to a $3.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.

Interest expense increased $12.8 million, or 143.4%, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 140 basis points, which led to a $6.9 million increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $411.6 million, leading to a $4.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in time deposits. The increase in funding cost, as well as the shift in the funding mix, are driving the increase in interest.

Average Balance Analysis


(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
















Three Months Ended March 31,



2024


2023



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Assets:

balance


Interest


rate *


balance


Interest


rate *


Interest-earning assets:













Loans **

$ 2,880,031


$ 44,485


6.20 %


$ 2,649,901


$ 37,784


5.78 %


Taxable securities

350,815


2,934


3.00 %


374,851


2,834


2.77 %


Non-taxable securities

295,388


2,375


3.85 %


281,136


2,262


3.81 %


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

26,318


334


5.09 %


7,397


45


2.47 %


Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,552,552


50,128


5.64 %


$ 3,313,285


42,925


5.23 %


Noninterest-earning assets:













Cash and due from financial institutions

29,599






54,136






Premises and equipment, net

54,980






62,776






Accrued interest receivable

12,724






10,655






Intangible assets

134,872






135,554






Bank owned life insurance

61,456






53,630






Other assets

58,472






61,292






Less allowance for credit losses

(37,356)






(30,454)






Total Assets

$ 3,867,299






$ 3,660,874



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:













Interest-bearing liabilities:













Demand and savings

$ 1,383,225


$ 3,986


1.16 %


$ 1,384,070


$ 1,084


0.32 %


Time

902,442


12,001


5.33 %


308,400


2,148


2.82 %


Short-term FHLB advances

328,687


4,515


5.51 %


372,226


4,258


4.64 %


Long-term FHLB advances

2,275


13


2.29 %


3,442


19


2.24 %


Other borrowings

-


-


0.00 %


116,200


1,643


5.73 %


Subordinated debentures

103,957


1,241


4.79 %


103,814


1,169


4.57 %


Repurchase agreements

-


-


0.00 %


20,823


3


0.06 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,720,586


21,756


3.21 %


$ 2,308,975


10,324


1.81 %


Noninterest-bearing deposits

712,483






961,886






Other liabilities

63,778






48,854






Shareholders' equity

370,452






341,159






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,867,299






$ 3,660,874



















Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 28,372


2.43 %




$ 32,601


3.42 %















Net interest margin





3.22 %






3.99 %















* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
investments, included in the yields above, was $632 thousand and $601 thousand for the periods ended March 31,
2024 and 2023, respectively.















** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans















*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
by unrealized losses of $59.2 million in 2024 and by unrealized losses of $63.2 million in 2023. These adjustments were
also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.



Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared to $620 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2024 was ($50) thousand compared to $201 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The reserve ratio as of March 31, 2024 was 1.34%, up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $8.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 23.2%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,


2024


2023


$ change


% change

Service charges

$ 1,440


$ 1,773


$ (333)


-18.8 %

Net loss on sale of securities

-


-


-


0.0 %

Net gain (loss) on equity securities

(141)


(68)


(73)


-107.4 %

Net gain on sale of loans

863


631


232


36.8 %

ATM/Interchange fees

1,383


1,353


30


2.2 %

Wealth management fees

1,276


1,193


83


7.0 %

Bank owned life insurance

350


253


97


38.3 %

Lease revenue and residual income

1,674


2,046


(372)


-18.2 %

Tax refund processing fees

-


1,900


(1,900)


-100.0 %

Swap fees

57


61


(4)


-6.6 %

Other

1,602


1,926


(324)


-16.8 %

Total noninterest income

$ 8,504


$ 11,068


$ (2,564)


-23.2 %

Service charges decreased due to a $375 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. We have reduced our per instance charge and have eliminated charges for representment of items for payment.

The net gain on sale of loans and leases increased by $232 thousand compared to the same period last year. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $423 thousand gain on the sale of $20.2 million, an increase in the gain of $191 thousand and a $10.9 million increase in 2024 volume, compared to 2023. CLF generated a $440 thousand gain on the sale of $12.6 million in commercial loans and leases, an increase in the gain of $41 thousand and a $1.4 million increase in 2024 volume, compared to 2023.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased $372 thousand due to a decrease in operating lease activity.

Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

Other income decreased primarily as result of a $1.5 million nonrecurring fee collected in 2023 associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $27.7 million, an increase of $257 thousand, or 0.9%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended March 31,


2024


2023


$ change


% change

Compensation expense

$ 15,457


$ 15,105


$ 352


2.3 %

Net occupancy and equipment

3,903


4,120


(217)


-5.3 %

Contracted data processing

545


520


25


4.8 %

Taxes and assessments

969


774


195


25.2 %

Professional services

1,149


1,555


(406)


-26.1 %

Amortization of intangible assets

391


398


(7)


-1.8 %

ATM/Interchange expense

625


580


45


7.8 %

Marketing

479


505


(26)


-5.1 %

Software maintenance expense

1,189


878


311


35.4 %

Other

2,982


2,997


(15)


-0.5 %

Total noninterest expense

$ 27,689


$ 27,432


$ 257


0.9 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to a $614 thousand increase in salary expense. Merit increases awarded in the second quarter of 2023. Employee insurance expense increased $222 thousand compared to the same period last year. Commission expense decreased $515 thousand compared to the same period last year.

The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation.

Taxes & assessments increased primarily due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

Professional services decreased due to $400 thousand advisory fees for renegotiation of the company's MasterCard contract paid in 2023.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is primarily due to expense of our digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 73.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 62.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income and a decrease in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2024 was 11.8% compared to 16.4% in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $18.8 million, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $36.4 million, or 1.3%. The increase in loans was partially offset by a $10.1 million decrease in cash and a $10.8 million decrease in the securities portfolio.

End of period loan balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









March 31,


December 31,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$ 302,663


$ 304,793


$ (2,130)


-0.7 %

Commercial Real Estate:








Owner Occupied

367,419


377,322


(9,903)


-2.6 %

Non-owner Occupied

1,185,688


1,161,893


23,795


2.0 %

Residential Real Estate

676,800


659,841


16,959


2.6 %

Real Estate Construction

267,737


260,409


7,328


2.8 %

Farm Real Estate

24,908


24,771


137


0.6 %

Lease financing receivable

56,680


54,642


2,038


3.7 %

Consumer and Other

16,244


18,056


(1,812)


-10.0 %

Total Loans

$ 2,898,139


$ 2,861,727


$ 36,412


1.3 %

















Loan and lease balances increased $36.4 million, or 1.3% since December 31, 2023. Growth was tempered in the first quarter with a diligent focus on rate and margin. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans and continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $4.3 million, or less than 1.0%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

End of period deposit balances








(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









March 31,


December 31,






2024


2023


$ Change


% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 707,993


$ 771,699


$ (63,706)


-8.3 %

Interest-bearing demand

434,692


449,449


(14,757)


-3.3 %

Savings and money market

929,126


863,067


66,059


7.7 %

Time deposits

908,884


900,813


8,071


0.9 %

Total Deposits

$ 2,980,695


$ 2,985,028


$ (4,333)


-0.1 %

















The $63.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand was primarily due to a $51.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $19.5 million noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program.

The $14.8 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to an $11.6 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $7.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts and a $5.2 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts, partially offset by a $13.6 million increase in interest-bearing public fund accounts.

The $66.1 million increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $65.9 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $9.5 million increase in business money market accounts, partially offset by a $6.4 million decrease in statement savings and a $3.1 million decrease in business savings accounts.

The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $16.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $14.0 million increase in retail time certificates, partially offset by a $21.8 million decrease in brokered time deposits.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $368.5 million on March 31, 2024, up from $340.4 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $2.2 million on March 31, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2024, Civista has not repurchased any shares. We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.3 million from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, primarily due to an $6.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $3.9 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $353 thousand for the three months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $128 thousand for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses







(dollars in thousands)








March 31,


March 31,





2024


2023




Beginning of period

$ 37,160


$ 28,511




CECL adoption adjustments

-


5,193




Charge-offs

(651)


(175)




Recoveries

298


47




Provision

2,042


620




End of period

$ 38,849


$ 34,196

























Allowance for Unfunded Commitments






(dollars in thousands)








March 31,


March 31,





2024


2023




Beginning of period

$ 3,901


$ -




CECL adoption adjustments

-


3,386




Charge-offs

-


-




Recoveries

-


-




Provision

(50)


201




End of period

$ 3,851


$ 3,587

























Non-performing assets at March 31, 2024 were $15.7 million, a 4.0% increase from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.41% from 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 247.06% from 245.67% at December 31, 2023.

Non-performing Assets









(dollars in thousands)

March 31,


December 31,







2024


2023






Non-accrual loans

$ 13,235


$ 12,467






Restructured loans

2,490


2,659






Total non-performing loans

15,725


15,126






Other Real Estate Owned

-


-






Total non-performing assets

$ 15,725


$ 15,126

































Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income







Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024


2023







Interest income

$ 50,128


$ 41,539


Interest expense

21,756


8,938


Net interest income

28,372


32,601


Provision for credit losses

1,992


821


Net interest income after provision

26,380


31,780


Noninterest income

8,504


11,068


Noninterest expense

27,689


27,432


Income before taxes

7,195


15,416


Income tax expense

835


2,528


Net income

$ 6,360


$ 12,888







Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.16


$ 0.14







Earnings per common share,





basic and diluted

$ 0.41


$ 0.82







Average shares outstanding,





basic and diluted

15,695,963


15,732,092







Selected financial ratios:





Return on average assets (annualized)

0.66 %


1.47 %


Return on average equity (annualized)

6.89 %


15.32 %


Dividend payout ratio

39.02 %


17.07 %


Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.22 %


4.11 %







Selected Balance Sheet Items

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)






March 31,


December 31,


2024


2023


(unaudited)


(unaudited)





Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 50,310


$ 60,406

Investment in time deposits

1,450


1,225

Investment securities

608,277


620,441

Loans held for sale

3,716


1,725

Loans

2,898,139


2,861,728

Less: allowance for credit losses

(38,849)


(37,160)

Net loans

2,859,290


2,824,568

Other securities

31,360


29,998

Premises and equipment, net

54,280


56,769

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,618


135,028

Bank owned life insurance

61,685


61,335

Other assets

75,272


69,923

Total assets

$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418





Total deposits

$ 2,980,695


$ 2,985,028

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

368,500


338,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,211


2,392

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

-


-

Subordinated debentures

103,984


103,943

Other borrowings

8,105


9,859





Tax refunds in process

-


2,885

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,104


47,309

Total shareholders' equity

369,659


372,002

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418





Shares outstanding at period end

15,727,013


15,695,424





Book value per share

$ 23.50


$ 23.70

Equity to asset ratio

9.53 %


9.63 %





Selected asset quality ratios:




Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.34 %


1.30 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.41 %


0.39 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

247.06 %


245.67 %





Non-performing asset analysis




Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,235


$ 12,467

Troubled debt restructurings

2,490


2,659

Other real estate owned

-


-

Total

$ 15,725


$ 15,126





Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

End of Period Balances

2024


2023


2023


2023


2023











Assets










Cash and due from banks

$ 50,310


$ 60,406


$ 50,316


$ 41,354


$ 52,723

Investment in time deposits

1,450


1,225


1,472


1,719


1,721

Investment securities

608,277


620,441


595,508


619,250


629,829

Loans held for sale

3,716


1,725


1,589


3,014


1,465

Loans and leases

2,898,139


2,861,728


2,759,771


2,728,390


2,681,180

Allowance for credit losses

(38,849)


(37,160)


(35,280)


(35,149)


(34,196)

Net Loans

2,859,290


2,824,568


2,724,491


2,693,241


2,646,984

Other securities

31,360


29,998


34,224


28,449


35,383

Premises and equipment, net

54,280


56,769


58,989


60,899


61,895

Goodwill and other intangibles

134,618


135,028


134,998


135,406


135,808

Bank owned life insurance

61,685


61,335


54,053


53,787


53,796

Other assets

75,272


69,923


82,157


70,971


66,068

Total Assets

$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418


$ 3,737,797


$ 3,708,090


$ 3,685,672











Liabilities










Total deposits

$ 2,980,695


$ 2,985,028


$ 2,795,743


$ 2,942,774


$ 2,843,516

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term

368,500


338,000


431,500


142,000


212,000

Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term

2,211


2,392


2,573


2,859


3,361

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

-


-


-


6,788


15,631

Subordinated debentures

103,984


103,943


103,921


103,880


103,841

Other borrowings

8,105


9,859


10,964


12,568


13,938

Secured borrowings

-


-


4,881


92,110


101,114

Securities purchased payable

-


-


1,755


-


-

Tax refunds in process

-


2,885


493


7,208


5,752

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

47,104


47,309


53,222


48,027


38,822

Total liabilities

3,510,599


3,489,416


3,405,052


3,358,214


3,337,975











Shareholders' Equity










Common shares

311,352


311,166


310,975


310,784


310,412

Retained earnings

187,638


183,788


176,644


168,777


161,110

Treasury shares

(75,574)


(75,422)


(75,412)


(73,915)


(73,915)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(53,757)


(47,530)


(79,462)


(55,770)


(49,910)

Total shareholders' equity

369,659


372,002


332,745


349,876


347,697











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418


$ 3,737,797


$ 3,708,090


$ 3,685,672











Quarterly Average Balances










Assets:










Earning assets

$ 3,552,552


$ 3,449,344


$ 3,443,226


$ 3,354,967


$ 3,313,285

Securities

646,203


645,202


645,202


658,515


655,987

Loans

2,880,031


2,805,995


2,742,736


2,689,515


2,649,901

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity










Total deposits

$ 2,998,150


$ 2,977,802


$ 2,946,849


$ 2,817,712


$ 2,654,356

Interest-bearing deposits

2,285,667


2,163,160


1,966,014


1,912,955


1,692,470

Other interest-bearing liabilities

431,919


383,877


178,614


471,837


616,505

Total shareholders' equity

370,452


337,866


348,209


347,647


341,159

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

Income statement

2024


2023


2023


2023


2023











Total interest and dividend income

$ 50,128


$ 48,599


$ 46,601


$ 44,609


$ 42,925

Total interest expense

21,756


18,547


15,097


13,270


10,324

Net interest income

28,372


30,052


31,504


31,339


32,601

Provision for credit losses

1,992


2,245


760


1,125


821

Noninterest income

8,504


8,823


8,125


9,149


11,068

Noninterest expense

27,689


25,393


26,622


27,649


27,432

Income before taxes

7,195


11,237


12,247


11,714


15,416

Income tax expense

835


1,582


1,860


1,680


2,528

Net income

$ 6,360


$ 9,655


$ 10,387


$ 10,034


$ 12,888











Per share data




















Earnings per common share










Basic










Net income

$ 6,360


$ 9,655


$ 10,387


$ 10,034


$ 12,888

Less allocation of earnings and










dividends to participating securities

227


362


389


374


453

Net income available to common










shareholders - basic

$ 6,133


$ 9,293


$ 9,998


$ 9,660


$ 12,435











Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,695,963


15,695,978


15,735,007


15,775,812


15,732,092

Less average participating securities

561,344


588,625


588,715


588,715


552,882

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,134,619


15,107,353


15,146,292


15,187,097


15,179,210











Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.41


$ 0.62


$ 0.66


$ 0.64


$ 0.82

Diluted

$ 0.41


0.62


0.66


0.64


0.82











Common shares dividend paid

$ 2,510


$ 2,511


$ 2,521


$ 2,367


$ 2,201











Dividends paid per common share

0.16


0.16


0.16


0.15


0.14

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

Asset quality

2024


2023


2023


2023


2023











Allowance for credit losses:










Beginning of period

$ 37,160


$ 35,280


$ 35,251


$ 34,196


$ 28,511

CECL adoption adjustments

-


-


-


-


5,193

Charge-offs

(651)


(577)


(666)


(14)


(175)

Recoveries

298


132


65


208


47

Provision

2,042


2,325


630


861


620

End of period

$ 38,849


$ 37,160


$ 35,280


$ 35,251


$ 34,196











Allowance for unfunded commitments:










Beginning of period

$ 3,901


$ 3,981


$ 3,851


$ 3,587


$ -

CECL adoption adjustments

-


-


-


-


3,386

Charge-offs

-


-


-


-


-

Recoveries

-


-


-


-


-

Provision

(50)


(80)


130


264


201

End of period

$ 3,851


$ 3,901


$ 3,981


$ 3,851


$ 3,587











Ratios










Allowance to total loans

1.34 %


1.30 %


1.28 %


1.29 %


1.28 %

Allowance to nonperforming assets

247.06 %


245.66 %


308.52 %


327.05 %


345.91 %

Allowance to nonperforming loans

247.06 %


245.66 %


308.52 %


327.05 %


345.82 %











Nonperforming assets










Nonperforming loans

$ 15,725


$ 15,126


$ 11,435


$ 10,747


$ 9,860

Other real estate owned

-


-


-


-


26

Total nonperforming assets

$ 15,725


$ 15,126


$ 11,435


$ 10,747


$ 9,886











Capital and liquidity










Tier 1 leverage ratio

8.62 %


8.75 %


8.73 %


8.69 %


8.42 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

10.81 %


10.72 %


10.82 %


10.71 %


10.50 %

Total risk-based capital ratio

14.53 %


14.45 %


14.60 %


14.49 %


14.31 %

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

6.28 %


6.36 %


5.49 %


6.00 %


5.96 %











(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)












Three Months Ended


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


2024


2023


2023


2023


2023











Tangible Common Equity










Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$ 369,659


$ 372,002


$ 332,745


$ 349,876


$ 347,697

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,618


135,028


134,998


135,406


135,808

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$ 235,041


$ 236,974


$ 197,747


$ 214,470


$ 211,889











Total Shares Outstanding

15,727,013


15,695,424


15,695,997


15,780,227


15,732,092











Tangible book value per share

$ 14.95


$ 15.10


$ 12.60


$ 13.59


$ 13.47











Tangible Assets










Total Assets - GAAP

$ 3,880,258


$ 3,861,418


$ 3,737,797


$ 3,708,090


$ 3,688,232

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

134,618


135,028


134,998


135,406


135,808

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$ 3,745,640


$ 3,726,390


$ 3,602,799


$ 3,572,684


$ 3,552,424











Tangible common equity to tangible assets

6.28 %


6.36 %


5.49 %


6.00 %


5.96 %

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.