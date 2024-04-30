Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2024.
First quarter highlights
- Net income of $6.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
- Low cost of deposits of 214 basis points and total funding costs of 254 basis points for the quarter.
- Based on the March 29, 2024 market close share price of $15.38, the $0.16 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.16% and a dividend payout ratio of 42.11%.
" Although I was disappointed in our first quarter results, we knew there would be head winds as we exited the third-party payment tax refund business, and that we would not have the benefit of the $1.5 million one-time bonus from the prior year's renegotiation of our debit brand agreement. In late 2023, we implemented changes in the way we process overdrafts which reduced service charge income. As a result of these three items, we had approximately $3.8 million of noninterest income to replace from the previous year," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Net interest income decreased $4.2 million, or 13.0%, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, due to an increase in interest expense partially offset by an increase in interest income. Noninterest income also decreased, primarily due to the company's decision to step away from our income tax refund business for 2024.
Net interest margin decreased 77 basis points to 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.99% for the same period a year ago.
The increase in interest income was due to increases in both yield and in asset volume. The 41 basis point increase in yield led to a $3.7 million increase in interest income, while the $239.3 million increase in average earning assets led to a $3.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.
Interest expense increased $12.8 million, or 143.4%, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 140 basis points, which led to a $6.9 million increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $411.6 million, leading to a $4.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in time deposits. The increase in funding cost, as well as the shift in the funding mix, are driving the increase in interest.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,880,031
$ 44,485
6.20 %
$ 2,649,901
$ 37,784
5.78 %
Taxable securities
350,815
2,934
3.00 %
374,851
2,834
2.77 %
Non-taxable securities
295,388
2,375
3.85 %
281,136
2,262
3.81 %
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
26,318
334
5.09 %
7,397
45
2.47 %
Total interest-earning assets
$ 3,552,552
50,128
5.64 %
$ 3,313,285
42,925
5.23 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
29,599
54,136
Premises and equipment, net
54,980
62,776
Accrued interest receivable
12,724
10,655
Intangible assets
134,872
135,554
Bank owned life insurance
61,456
53,630
Other assets
58,472
61,292
Less allowance for credit losses
(37,356)
(30,454)
Total Assets
$ 3,867,299
$ 3,660,874
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,383,225
$ 3,986
1.16 %
$ 1,384,070
$ 1,084
0.32 %
Time
902,442
12,001
5.33 %
308,400
2,148
2.82 %
Short-term FHLB advances
328,687
4,515
5.51 %
372,226
4,258
4.64 %
Long-term FHLB advances
2,275
13
2.29 %
3,442
19
2.24 %
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
116,200
1,643
5.73 %
Subordinated debentures
103,957
1,241
4.79 %
103,814
1,169
4.57 %
Repurchase agreements
-
-
0.00 %
20,823
3
0.06 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 2,720,586
21,756
3.21 %
$ 2,308,975
10,324
1.81 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
712,483
961,886
Other liabilities
63,778
48,854
Shareholders' equity
370,452
341,159
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,867,299
$ 3,660,874
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 28,372
2.43 %
$ 32,601
3.42 %
Net interest margin
3.22 %
3.99 %
* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities
Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared to $620 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2024 was ($50) thousand compared to $201 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The reserve ratio as of March 31, 2024 was 1.34%, up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023.
For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $8.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 23.2%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,440
$ 1,773
$ (333)
-18.8 %
Net loss on sale of securities
-
-
-
0.0 %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(141)
(68)
(73)
-107.4 %
Net gain on sale of loans
863
631
232
36.8 %
ATM/Interchange fees
1,383
1,353
30
2.2 %
Wealth management fees
1,276
1,193
83
7.0 %
Bank owned life insurance
350
253
97
38.3 %
Lease revenue and residual income
1,674
2,046
(372)
-18.2 %
Tax refund processing fees
-
1,900
(1,900)
-100.0 %
Swap fees
57
61
(4)
-6.6 %
Other
1,602
1,926
(324)
-16.8 %
Total noninterest income
$ 8,504
$ 11,068
$ (2,564)
-23.2 %
Service charges decreased due to a $375 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. We have reduced our per instance charge and have eliminated charges for representment of items for payment.
The net gain on sale of loans and leases increased by $232 thousand compared to the same period last year. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $423 thousand gain on the sale of $20.2 million, an increase in the gain of $191 thousand and a $10.9 million increase in 2024 volume, compared to 2023. CLF generated a $440 thousand gain on the sale of $12.6 million in commercial loans and leases, an increase in the gain of $41 thousand and a $1.4 million increase in 2024 volume, compared to 2023.
Lease revenue and residual income decreased $372 thousand due to a decrease in operating lease activity.
Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.
Other income decreased primarily as result of a $1.5 million nonrecurring fee collected in 2023 associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.
For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $27.7 million, an increase of $257 thousand, or 0.9%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2024
2023
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 15,457
$ 15,105
$ 352
2.3 %
Net occupancy and equipment
3,903
4,120
(217)
-5.3 %
Contracted data processing
545
520
25
4.8 %
Taxes and assessments
969
774
195
25.2 %
Professional services
1,149
1,555
(406)
-26.1 %
Amortization of intangible assets
391
398
(7)
-1.8 %
ATM/Interchange expense
625
580
45
7.8 %
Marketing
479
505
(26)
-5.1 %
Software maintenance expense
1,189
878
311
35.4 %
Other
2,982
2,997
(15)
-0.5 %
Total noninterest expense
$ 27,689
$ 27,432
$ 257
0.9 %
Compensation expense increased primarily due to a $614 thousand increase in salary expense. Merit increases awarded in the second quarter of 2023. Employee insurance expense increased $222 thousand compared to the same period last year. Commission expense decreased $515 thousand compared to the same period last year.
The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation.
Taxes & assessments increased primarily due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.
Professional services decreased due to $400 thousand advisory fees for renegotiation of the company's MasterCard contract paid in 2023.
The increase in Software maintenance expense is primarily due to expense of our digital banking platform.
The efficiency ratio was 73.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 62.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income and a decrease in noninterest income.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2024 was 11.8% compared to 16.4% in 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $18.8 million, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $36.4 million, or 1.3%. The increase in loans was partially offset by a $10.1 million decrease in cash and a $10.8 million decrease in the securities portfolio.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 302,663
$ 304,793
$ (2,130)
-0.7 %
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
367,419
377,322
(9,903)
-2.6 %
Non-owner Occupied
1,185,688
1,161,893
23,795
2.0 %
Residential Real Estate
676,800
659,841
16,959
2.6 %
Real Estate Construction
267,737
260,409
7,328
2.8 %
Farm Real Estate
24,908
24,771
137
0.6 %
Lease financing receivable
56,680
54,642
2,038
3.7 %
Consumer and Other
16,244
18,056
(1,812)
-10.0 %
Total Loans
$ 2,898,139
$ 2,861,727
$ 36,412
1.3 %
Loan and lease balances increased $36.4 million, or 1.3% since December 31, 2023. Growth was tempered in the first quarter with a diligent focus on rate and margin. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans and continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product.
Deposits
Total deposits decreased $4.3 million, or less than 1.0%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 707,993
$ 771,699
$ (63,706)
-8.3 %
Interest-bearing demand
434,692
449,449
(14,757)
-3.3 %
Savings and money market
929,126
863,067
66,059
7.7 %
Time deposits
908,884
900,813
8,071
0.9 %
Total Deposits
$ 2,980,695
$ 2,985,028
$ (4,333)
-0.1 %
The $63.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand was primarily due to a $51.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $19.5 million noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program.
The $14.8 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to an $11.6 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $7.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts and a $5.2 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts, partially offset by a $13.6 million increase in interest-bearing public fund accounts.
The $66.1 million increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $65.9 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $9.5 million increase in business money market accounts, partially offset by a $6.4 million decrease in statement savings and a $3.1 million decrease in business savings accounts.
The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $16.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $14.0 million increase in retail time certificates, partially offset by a $21.8 million decrease in brokered time deposits.
FHLB overnight advances totaled $368.5 million on March 31, 2024, up from $340.4 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $2.2 million on March 31, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.
Stock Repurchase Program
So far in 2024, Civista has not repurchased any shares. We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.3 million from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, primarily due to an $6.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $3.9 million.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net charge-offs of $353 thousand for the three months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $128 thousand for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Beginning of period
$ 37,160
$ 28,511
CECL adoption adjustments
-
5,193
Charge-offs
(651)
(175)
Recoveries
298
47
Provision
2,042
620
End of period
$ 38,849
$ 34,196
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Beginning of period
$ 3,901
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
-
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
Provision
(50)
201
End of period
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
Non-performing assets at March 31, 2024 were $15.7 million, a 4.0% increase from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.41% from 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 247.06% from 245.67% at December 31, 2023.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
Non-accrual loans
$ 13,235
$ 12,467
Restructured loans
2,490
2,659
Total non-performing loans
15,725
15,126
Other Real Estate Owned
-
-
Total non-performing assets
$ 15,725
$ 15,126
Forward Looking Statements
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Interest income
$ 50,128
$ 41,539
Interest expense
21,756
8,938
Net interest income
28,372
32,601
Provision for credit losses
1,992
821
Net interest income after provision
26,380
31,780
Noninterest income
8,504
11,068
Noninterest expense
27,689
27,432
Income before taxes
7,195
15,416
Income tax expense
835
2,528
Net income
$ 6,360
$ 12,888
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.16
$ 0.14
Earnings per common share,
basic and diluted
$ 0.41
$ 0.82
Average shares outstanding,
basic and diluted
15,695,963
15,732,092
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.66 %
1.47 %
Return on average equity (annualized)
6.89 %
15.32 %
Dividend payout ratio
39.02 %
17.07 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.22 %
4.11 %
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 50,310
$ 60,406
Investment in time deposits
1,450
1,225
Investment securities
608,277
620,441
Loans held for sale
3,716
1,725
Loans
2,898,139
2,861,728
Less: allowance for credit losses
(38,849)
(37,160)
Net loans
2,859,290
2,824,568
Other securities
31,360
29,998
Premises and equipment, net
54,280
56,769
Goodwill and other intangibles
134,618
135,028
Bank owned life insurance
61,685
61,335
Other assets
75,272
69,923
Total assets
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
Total deposits
$ 2,980,695
$ 2,985,028
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
368,500
338,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,211
2,392
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
Subordinated debentures
103,984
103,943
Other borrowings
8,105
9,859
Tax refunds in process
-
2,885
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,104
47,309
Total shareholders' equity
369,659
372,002
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
Shares outstanding at period end
15,727,013
15,695,424
Book value per share
$ 23.50
$ 23.70
Equity to asset ratio
9.53 %
9.63 %
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.34 %
1.30 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.41 %
0.39 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
247.06 %
245.67 %
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 13,235
$ 12,467
Troubled debt restructurings
2,490
2,659
Other real estate owned
-
-
Total
$ 15,725
$ 15,126
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
End of Period Balances
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 50,310
$ 60,406
$ 50,316
$ 41,354
$ 52,723
Investment in time deposits
1,450
1,225
1,472
1,719
1,721
Investment securities
608,277
620,441
595,508
619,250
629,829
Loans held for sale
3,716
1,725
1,589
3,014
1,465
Loans and leases
2,898,139
2,861,728
2,759,771
2,728,390
2,681,180
Allowance for credit losses
(38,849)
(37,160)
(35,280)
(35,149)
(34,196)
Net Loans
2,859,290
2,824,568
2,724,491
2,693,241
2,646,984
Other securities
31,360
29,998
34,224
28,449
35,383
Premises and equipment, net
54,280
56,769
58,989
60,899
61,895
Goodwill and other intangibles
134,618
135,028
134,998
135,406
135,808
Bank owned life insurance
61,685
61,335
54,053
53,787
53,796
Other assets
75,272
69,923
82,157
70,971
66,068
Total Assets
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
$ 3,685,672
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,980,695
$ 2,985,028
$ 2,795,743
$ 2,942,774
$ 2,843,516
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term
368,500
338,000
431,500
142,000
212,000
Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term
2,211
2,392
2,573
2,859
3,361
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
-
-
-
6,788
15,631
Subordinated debentures
103,984
103,943
103,921
103,880
103,841
Other borrowings
8,105
9,859
10,964
12,568
13,938
Secured borrowings
-
-
4,881
92,110
101,114
Securities purchased payable
-
-
1,755
-
-
Tax refunds in process
-
2,885
493
7,208
5,752
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
47,104
47,309
53,222
48,027
38,822
Total liabilities
3,510,599
3,489,416
3,405,052
3,358,214
3,337,975
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
311,352
311,166
310,975
310,784
310,412
Retained earnings
187,638
183,788
176,644
168,777
161,110
Treasury shares
(75,574)
(75,422)
(75,412)
(73,915)
(73,915)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(53,757)
(47,530)
(79,462)
(55,770)
(49,910)
Total shareholders' equity
369,659
372,002
332,745
349,876
347,697
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
$ 3,685,672
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 3,552,552
$ 3,449,344
$ 3,443,226
$ 3,354,967
$ 3,313,285
Securities
646,203
645,202
645,202
658,515
655,987
Loans
2,880,031
2,805,995
2,742,736
2,689,515
2,649,901
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,998,150
$ 2,977,802
$ 2,946,849
$ 2,817,712
$ 2,654,356
Interest-bearing deposits
2,285,667
2,163,160
1,966,014
1,912,955
1,692,470
Other interest-bearing liabilities
431,919
383,877
178,614
471,837
616,505
Total shareholders' equity
370,452
337,866
348,209
347,647
341,159
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Income statement
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Total interest and dividend income
$ 50,128
$ 48,599
$ 46,601
$ 44,609
$ 42,925
Total interest expense
21,756
18,547
15,097
13,270
10,324
Net interest income
28,372
30,052
31,504
31,339
32,601
Provision for credit losses
1,992
2,245
760
1,125
821
Noninterest income
8,504
8,823
8,125
9,149
11,068
Noninterest expense
27,689
25,393
26,622
27,649
27,432
Income before taxes
7,195
11,237
12,247
11,714
15,416
Income tax expense
835
1,582
1,860
1,680
2,528
Net income
$ 6,360
$ 9,655
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 6,360
$ 9,655
$ 10,387
$ 10,034
$ 12,888
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
227
362
389
374
453
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 6,133
$ 9,293
$ 9,998
$ 9,660
$ 12,435
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,695,963
15,695,978
15,735,007
15,775,812
15,732,092
Less average participating securities
561,344
588,625
588,715
588,715
552,882
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,134,619
15,107,353
15,146,292
15,187,097
15,179,210
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.41
$ 0.62
$ 0.66
$ 0.64
$ 0.82
Diluted
$ 0.41
0.62
0.66
0.64
0.82
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,510
$ 2,511
$ 2,521
$ 2,367
$ 2,201
Dividends paid per common share
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.15
0.14
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Asset quality
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Allowance for credit losses:
Beginning of period
$ 37,160
$ 35,280
$ 35,251
$ 34,196
$ 28,511
CECL adoption adjustments
-
-
-
-
5,193
Charge-offs
(651)
(577)
(666)
(14)
(175)
Recoveries
298
132
65
208
47
Provision
2,042
2,325
630
861
620
End of period
$ 38,849
$ 37,160
$ 35,280
$ 35,251
$ 34,196
Allowance for unfunded commitments:
Beginning of period
$ 3,901
$ 3,981
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
$ -
CECL adoption adjustments
-
-
-
-
3,386
Charge-offs
-
-
-
-
-
Recoveries
-
-
-
-
-
Provision
(50)
(80)
130
264
201
End of period
$ 3,851
$ 3,901
$ 3,981
$ 3,851
$ 3,587
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.34 %
1.30 %
1.28 %
1.29 %
1.28 %
Allowance to nonperforming assets
247.06 %
245.66 %
308.52 %
327.05 %
345.91 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
247.06 %
245.66 %
308.52 %
327.05 %
345.82 %
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 15,725
$ 15,126
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
$ 9,860
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
26
Total nonperforming assets
$ 15,725
$ 15,126
$ 11,435
$ 10,747
$ 9,886
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.62 %
8.75 %
8.73 %
8.69 %
8.42 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.81 %
10.72 %
10.82 %
10.71 %
10.50 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.53 %
14.45 %
14.60 %
14.49 %
14.31 %
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
6.28 %
6.36 %
5.49 %
6.00 %
5.96 %
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 369,659
$ 372,002
$ 332,745
$ 349,876
$ 347,697
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
134,618
135,028
134,998
135,406
135,808
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 235,041
$ 236,974
$ 197,747
$ 214,470
$ 211,889
Total Shares Outstanding
15,727,013
15,695,424
15,695,997
15,780,227
15,732,092
Tangible book value per share
$ 14.95
$ 15.10
$ 12.60
$ 13.59
$ 13.47
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 3,880,258
$ 3,861,418
$ 3,737,797
$ 3,708,090
$ 3,688,232
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
134,618
135,028
134,998
135,406
135,808
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 3,745,640
$ 3,726,390
$ 3,602,799
$ 3,572,684
$ 3,552,424
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
6.28 %
6.36 %
5.49 %
6.00 %
5.96 %
