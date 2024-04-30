Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SANDUSKY, Ohio, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2024.

First quarter highlights

Net income of $6.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Low cost of deposits of 214 basis points and total funding costs of 254 basis points for the quarter.

Based on the March 29, 2024 market close share price of $15.38, the $0.16 first quarter dividend is equivalent to an annualized yield of 4.16% and a dividend payout ratio of 42.11%.

" Although I was disappointed in our first quarter results, we knew there would be head winds as we exited the third-party payment tax refund business, and that we would not have the benefit of the $1.5 million one-time bonus from the prior year's renegotiation of our debit brand agreement. In late 2023, we implemented changes in the way we process overdrafts which reduced service charge income. As a result of these three items, we had approximately $3.8 million of noninterest income to replace from the previous year," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Net interest income decreased $4.2 million, or 13.0%, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023, due to an increase in interest expense partially offset by an increase in interest income. Noninterest income also decreased, primarily due to the company's decision to step away from our income tax refund business for 2024.

Net interest margin decreased 77 basis points to 3.22% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 3.99% for the same period a year ago.

The increase in interest income was due to increases in both yield and in asset volume. The 41 basis point increase in yield led to a $3.7 million increase in interest income, while the $239.3 million increase in average earning assets led to a $3.5 million increase in interest income. The increase in volume can be attributed to organic growth.

Interest expense increased $12.8 million, or 143.4%, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year. The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 140 basis points, which led to a $6.9 million increase in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $411.6 million, leading to a $4.5 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest-bearing liabilities was primarily in time deposits. The increase in funding cost, as well as the shift in the funding mix, are driving the increase in interest.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)





























Three Months Ended March 31,



2024

2023



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Assets: balance

Interest

rate *

balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:























Loans ** $ 2,880,031

$ 44,485

6.20 %

$ 2,649,901

$ 37,784

5.78 %

Taxable securities 350,815

2,934

3.00 %

374,851

2,834

2.77 %

Non-taxable securities 295,388

2,375

3.85 %

281,136

2,262

3.81 %

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 26,318

334

5.09 %

7,397

45

2.47 %

Total interest-earning assets $ 3,552,552

50,128

5.64 %

$ 3,313,285

42,925

5.23 %

Noninterest-earning assets:























Cash and due from financial institutions 29,599









54,136









Premises and equipment, net 54,980









62,776









Accrued interest receivable 12,724









10,655









Intangible assets 134,872









135,554









Bank owned life insurance 61,456









53,630









Other assets 58,472









61,292









Less allowance for credit losses (37,356)









(30,454)









Total Assets $ 3,867,299









$ 3,660,874



































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Demand and savings $ 1,383,225

$ 3,986

1.16 %

$ 1,384,070

$ 1,084

0.32 %

Time 902,442

12,001

5.33 %

308,400

2,148

2.82 %

Short-term FHLB advances 328,687

4,515

5.51 %

372,226

4,258

4.64 %

Long-term FHLB advances 2,275

13

2.29 %

3,442

19

2.24 %

Other borrowings -

-

0.00 %

116,200

1,643

5.73 %

Subordinated debentures 103,957

1,241

4.79 %

103,814

1,169

4.57 %

Repurchase agreements -

-

0.00 %

20,823

3

0.06 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,720,586

21,756

3.21 %

$ 2,308,975

10,324

1.81 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits 712,483









961,886









Other liabilities 63,778









48,854









Shareholders' equity 370,452









341,159









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,867,299









$ 3,660,874



































Net interest income and interest rate spread



$ 28,372

2.43 %





$ 32,601

3.42 %



























Net interest margin







3.22 %









3.99 %



























* Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $632 thousand and $601 thousand for the periods ended March 31,

2024 and 2023, respectively.



























** Average balance includes nonaccrual loans



























*** Average yield on investments were calculated by adjusting the average balances of taxable and nontaxable securities

by unrealized losses of $59.2 million in 2024 and by unrealized losses of $63.2 million in 2023. These adjustments were

also made when calculating the yield on earning assets and the margin.





Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared to $620 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. Provision for unfunded commitments for the first quarter of 2024 was ($50) thousand compared to $201 thousand for the first quarter of 2023. The reserve ratio as of March 31, 2024 was 1.34%, up from 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income totaled $8.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million, or 23.2%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest income













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023

$ change

% change Service charges $ 1,440

$ 1,773

$ (333)

-18.8 % Net loss on sale of securities -

-

-

0.0 % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (141)

(68)

(73)

-107.4 % Net gain on sale of loans 863

631

232

36.8 % ATM/Interchange fees 1,383

1,353

30

2.2 % Wealth management fees 1,276

1,193

83

7.0 % Bank owned life insurance 350

253

97

38.3 % Lease revenue and residual income 1,674

2,046

(372)

-18.2 % Tax refund processing fees -

1,900

(1,900)

-100.0 % Swap fees 57

61

(4)

-6.6 % Other 1,602

1,926

(324)

-16.8 % Total noninterest income $ 8,504

$ 11,068

$ (2,564)

-23.2 %

Service charges decreased due to a $375 thousand decrease in overdraft fees. We have reduced our per instance charge and have eliminated charges for representment of items for payment.

The net gain on sale of loans and leases increased by $232 thousand compared to the same period last year. The sale of mortgage loans generated a $423 thousand gain on the sale of $20.2 million, an increase in the gain of $191 thousand and a $10.9 million increase in 2024 volume, compared to 2023. CLF generated a $440 thousand gain on the sale of $12.6 million in commercial loans and leases, an increase in the gain of $41 thousand and a $1.4 million increase in 2024 volume, compared to 2023.

Lease revenue and residual income decreased $372 thousand due to a decrease in operating lease activity.

Tax refund processing fee income is now zero as we exited our third-party processor that was in the tax refund processing business.

Other income decreased primarily as result of a $1.5 million nonrecurring fee collected in 2023 associated with the renewal of the company's contract with MasterCard.

For the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expense totaled $27.7 million, an increase of $257 thousand, or 0.9%, compared to the prior year's first quarter.

Noninterest expense













(unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31,

2024

2023

$ change

% change Compensation expense $ 15,457

$ 15,105

$ 352

2.3 % Net occupancy and equipment 3,903

4,120

(217)

-5.3 % Contracted data processing 545

520

25

4.8 % Taxes and assessments 969

774

195

25.2 % Professional services 1,149

1,555

(406)

-26.1 % Amortization of intangible assets 391

398

(7)

-1.8 % ATM/Interchange expense 625

580

45

7.8 % Marketing 479

505

(26)

-5.1 % Software maintenance expense 1,189

878

311

35.4 % Other 2,982

2,997

(15)

-0.5 % Total noninterest expense $ 27,689

$ 27,432

$ 257

0.9 %

Compensation expense increased primarily due to a $614 thousand increase in salary expense. Merit increases awarded in the second quarter of 2023. Employee insurance expense increased $222 thousand compared to the same period last year. Commission expense decreased $515 thousand compared to the same period last year.

The decrease in occupancy and equipment expense is primarily due to a decrease in equipment depreciation.

Taxes & assessments increased primarily due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate charged.

Professional services decreased due to $400 thousand advisory fees for renegotiation of the company's MasterCard contract paid in 2023.

The increase in Software maintenance expense is primarily due to expense of our digital banking platform.

The efficiency ratio was 73.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to 62.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The change in the efficiency ratio is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income and a decrease in noninterest income.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first quarter 2024 was 11.8% compared to 16.4% in 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $18.8 million, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in the loan portfolio of $36.4 million, or 1.3%. The increase in loans was partially offset by a $10.1 million decrease in cash and a $10.8 million decrease in the securities portfolio.

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Commercial and Agriculture $ 302,663

$ 304,793

$ (2,130)

-0.7 % Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied 367,419

377,322

(9,903)

-2.6 % Non-owner Occupied 1,185,688

1,161,893

23,795

2.0 % Residential Real Estate 676,800

659,841

16,959

2.6 % Real Estate Construction 267,737

260,409

7,328

2.8 % Farm Real Estate 24,908

24,771

137

0.6 % Lease financing receivable 56,680

54,642

2,038

3.7 % Consumer and Other 16,244

18,056

(1,812)

-10.0 % Total Loans $ 2,898,139

$ 2,861,727

$ 36,412

1.3 %

































Loan and lease balances increased $36.4 million, or 1.3% since December 31, 2023. Growth was tempered in the first quarter with a diligent focus on rate and margin. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category, especially in the multi-family area in the major Ohio metropolitan areas. Real Estate Construction has increased with consistent demand for more projects across the state of Ohio. The undrawn construction availability continues to be near all-time highs. Residential Real Estate has grown primarily due to more home construction loans and continued new production in our Community Reinvestment Act ("CRA") product.

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $4.3 million, or less than 1.0%, from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

End of period deposit balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)















March 31,

December 31,









2024

2023

$ Change

% Change Noninterest-bearing demand $ 707,993

$ 771,699

$ (63,706)

-8.3 % Interest-bearing demand 434,692

449,449

(14,757)

-3.3 % Savings and money market 929,126

863,067

66,059

7.7 % Time deposits 908,884

900,813

8,071

0.9 % Total Deposits $ 2,980,695

$ 2,985,028

$ (4,333)

-0.1 %

































The $63.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand was primarily due to a $51.7 million decrease in noninterest-bearing business accounts and $19.5 million noninterest-bearing accounts related to the former tax refund processing program.

The $14.8 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits was primarily due to an $11.6 million decrease in interest-bearing personal accounts, a $7.5 million decrease in Jumbo NOW accounts and a $5.2 million decrease in interest-bearing business accounts, partially offset by a $13.6 million increase in interest-bearing public fund accounts.

The $66.1 million increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $65.9 million increase in brokered money market accounts, a $9.5 million increase in business money market accounts, partially offset by a $6.4 million decrease in statement savings and a $3.1 million decrease in business savings accounts.

The increase in time certificates was primarily due to a $16.7 million increase in Jumbo time certificates, a $14.0 million increase in retail time certificates, partially offset by a $21.8 million decrease in brokered time deposits.

FHLB overnight advances totaled $368.5 million on March 31, 2024, up from $340.4 million on December 31, 2023. FHLB term advances totaled $2.2 million on March 31, 2024, down from $2.4 million on December 31, 2023.

Stock Repurchase Program

So far in 2024, Civista has not repurchased any shares. We have approximately $12.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which will expire in May 2024. In January, Civista liquidated 8,262 shares held by employees, at $18.38 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholders' Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $2.3 million from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024, primarily due to an $6.2 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Retained earnings increased $3.9 million.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net charge-offs of $353 thousand for the three months of 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $128 thousand for the same period of 2023. The allowance for credit losses to loans was 1.34% at March 31, 2024 and 1.30% at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses











(dollars in thousands)













March 31,

March 31,







2024

2023





Beginning of period $ 37,160

$ 28,511





CECL adoption adjustments -

5,193





Charge-offs (651)

(175)





Recoveries 298

47





Provision 2,042

620





End of period $ 38,849

$ 34,196

















































Allowance for Unfunded Commitments









(dollars in thousands)













March 31,

March 31,







2024

2023





Beginning of period $ 3,901

$ -





CECL adoption adjustments -

3,386





Charge-offs -

-





Recoveries -

-





Provision (50)

201





End of period $ 3,851

$ 3,587

















































Non-performing assets at March 31, 2024 were $15.7 million, a 4.0% increase from December 31, 2023. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.41% from 0.39% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans increased to 247.06% from 245.67% at December 31, 2023.

Non-performing Assets















(dollars in thousands) March 31,

December 31,











2024

2023









Non-accrual loans $ 13,235

$ 12,467









Restructured loans 2,490

2,659









Total non-performing loans 15,725

15,126









Other Real Estate Owned -

-









Total non-performing assets $ 15,725

$ 15,126

































































Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 800-836-8184 and ask to join the Civista Bancshares, Inc. first quarter 2024 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc., is a $3.9 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Civista Bank, was founded in 1884 and provides full-service banking, commercial lending, mortgage, and wealth management services. Today, Civista Bank operates 43 locations across Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Leasing & Finance, a division of Civista Bank, offers commercial equipment leasing services for businesses nationwide. Civista Bancshares' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". Learn more at www.civb.com.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2024

2023











Interest income $ 50,128

$ 41,539

Interest expense 21,756

8,938

Net interest income 28,372

32,601

Provision for credit losses 1,992

821

Net interest income after provision 26,380

31,780

Noninterest income 8,504

11,068

Noninterest expense 27,689

27,432

Income before taxes 7,195

15,416

Income tax expense 835

2,528

Net income $ 6,360

$ 12,888











Dividends paid per common share $ 0.16

$ 0.14











Earnings per common share,







basic and diluted $ 0.41

$ 0.82











Average shares outstanding,







basic and diluted 15,695,963

15,732,092











Selected financial ratios:







Return on average assets (annualized) 0.66 %

1.47 %

Return on average equity (annualized) 6.89 %

15.32 %

Dividend payout ratio 39.02 %

17.07 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.22 %

4.11 %













Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)









March 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

(unaudited)

(unaudited)







Cash and due from financial institutions $ 50,310

$ 60,406 Investment in time deposits 1,450

1,225 Investment securities 608,277

620,441 Loans held for sale 3,716

1,725 Loans 2,898,139

2,861,728 Less: allowance for credit losses (38,849)

(37,160) Net loans 2,859,290

2,824,568 Other securities 31,360

29,998 Premises and equipment, net 54,280

56,769 Goodwill and other intangibles 134,618

135,028 Bank owned life insurance 61,685

61,335 Other assets 75,272

69,923 Total assets $ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418







Total deposits $ 2,980,695

$ 2,985,028 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 368,500

338,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 2,211

2,392 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase -

- Subordinated debentures 103,984

103,943 Other borrowings 8,105

9,859







Tax refunds in process -

2,885 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,104

47,309 Total shareholders' equity 369,659

372,002 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418







Shares outstanding at period end 15,727,013

15,695,424







Book value per share $ 23.50

$ 23.70 Equity to asset ratio 9.53 %

9.63 %







Selected asset quality ratios:





Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.34 %

1.30 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.41 %

0.39 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 247.06 %

245.67 %







Non-performing asset analysis





Nonaccrual loans $ 13,235

$ 12,467 Troubled debt restructurings 2,490

2,659 Other real estate owned -

- Total $ 15,725

$ 15,126









Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, End of Period Balances 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 50,310

$ 60,406

$ 50,316

$ 41,354

$ 52,723 Investment in time deposits 1,450

1,225

1,472

1,719

1,721 Investment securities 608,277

620,441

595,508

619,250

629,829 Loans held for sale 3,716

1,725

1,589

3,014

1,465 Loans and leases 2,898,139

2,861,728

2,759,771

2,728,390

2,681,180 Allowance for credit losses (38,849)

(37,160)

(35,280)

(35,149)

(34,196) Net Loans 2,859,290

2,824,568

2,724,491

2,693,241

2,646,984 Other securities 31,360

29,998

34,224

28,449

35,383 Premises and equipment, net 54,280

56,769

58,989

60,899

61,895 Goodwill and other intangibles 134,618

135,028

134,998

135,406

135,808 Bank owned life insurance 61,685

61,335

54,053

53,787

53,796 Other assets 75,272

69,923

82,157

70,971

66,068 Total Assets $ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090

$ 3,685,672



















Liabilities

















Total deposits $ 2,980,695

$ 2,985,028

$ 2,795,743

$ 2,942,774

$ 2,843,516 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - short term 368,500

338,000

431,500

142,000

212,000 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - long term 2,211

2,392

2,573

2,859

3,361 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase -

-

-

6,788

15,631 Subordinated debentures 103,984

103,943

103,921

103,880

103,841 Other borrowings 8,105

9,859

10,964

12,568

13,938 Secured borrowings -

-

4,881

92,110

101,114 Securities purchased payable -

-

1,755

-

- Tax refunds in process -

2,885

493

7,208

5,752 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,104

47,309

53,222

48,027

38,822 Total liabilities 3,510,599

3,489,416

3,405,052

3,358,214

3,337,975



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common shares 311,352

311,166

310,975

310,784

310,412 Retained earnings 187,638

183,788

176,644

168,777

161,110 Treasury shares (75,574)

(75,422)

(75,412)

(73,915)

(73,915) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,757)

(47,530)

(79,462)

(55,770)

(49,910) Total shareholders' equity 369,659

372,002

332,745

349,876

347,697



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090

$ 3,685,672



















Quarterly Average Balances

















Assets:

















Earning assets $ 3,552,552

$ 3,449,344

$ 3,443,226

$ 3,354,967

$ 3,313,285 Securities 646,203

645,202

645,202

658,515

655,987 Loans 2,880,031

2,805,995

2,742,736

2,689,515

2,649,901 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Total deposits $ 2,998,150

$ 2,977,802

$ 2,946,849

$ 2,817,712

$ 2,654,356 Interest-bearing deposits 2,285,667

2,163,160

1,966,014

1,912,955

1,692,470 Other interest-bearing liabilities 431,919

383,877

178,614

471,837

616,505 Total shareholders' equity 370,452

337,866

348,209

347,647

341,159

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Income statement 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



















Total interest and dividend income $ 50,128

$ 48,599

$ 46,601

$ 44,609

$ 42,925 Total interest expense 21,756

18,547

15,097

13,270

10,324 Net interest income 28,372

30,052

31,504

31,339

32,601 Provision for credit losses 1,992

2,245

760

1,125

821 Noninterest income 8,504

8,823

8,125

9,149

11,068 Noninterest expense 27,689

25,393

26,622

27,649

27,432 Income before taxes 7,195

11,237

12,247

11,714

15,416 Income tax expense 835

1,582

1,860

1,680

2,528 Net income $ 6,360

$ 9,655

$ 10,387

$ 10,034

$ 12,888



















Per share data





































Earnings per common share

















Basic

















Net income $ 6,360

$ 9,655

$ 10,387

$ 10,034

$ 12,888 Less allocation of earnings and

















dividends to participating securities 227

362

389

374

453 Net income available to common

















shareholders - basic $ 6,133

$ 9,293

$ 9,998

$ 9,660

$ 12,435



















Weighted average common shares outstanding 15,695,963

15,695,978

15,735,007

15,775,812

15,732,092 Less average participating securities 561,344

588,625

588,715

588,715

552,882 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

















used to calculate basic earnings per share 15,134,619

15,107,353

15,146,292

15,187,097

15,179,210



















Earnings per common share

















Basic $ 0.41

$ 0.62

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 0.82 Diluted $ 0.41

0.62

0.66

0.64

0.82



















Common shares dividend paid $ 2,510

$ 2,511

$ 2,521

$ 2,367

$ 2,201



















Dividends paid per common share 0.16

0.16

0.16

0.15

0.14

Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31, Asset quality 2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



















Allowance for credit losses:

















Beginning of period $ 37,160

$ 35,280

$ 35,251

$ 34,196

$ 28,511 CECL adoption adjustments -

-

-

-

5,193 Charge-offs (651)

(577)

(666)

(14)

(175) Recoveries 298

132

65

208

47 Provision 2,042

2,325

630

861

620 End of period $ 38,849

$ 37,160

$ 35,280

$ 35,251

$ 34,196



















Allowance for unfunded commitments:

















Beginning of period $ 3,901

$ 3,981

$ 3,851

$ 3,587

$ - CECL adoption adjustments -

-

-

-

3,386 Charge-offs -

-

-

-

- Recoveries -

-

-

-

- Provision (50)

(80)

130

264

201 End of period $ 3,851

$ 3,901

$ 3,981

$ 3,851

$ 3,587



















Ratios

















Allowance to total loans 1.34 %

1.30 %

1.28 %

1.29 %

1.28 % Allowance to nonperforming assets 247.06 %

245.66 %

308.52 %

327.05 %

345.91 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 247.06 %

245.66 %

308.52 %

327.05 %

345.82 %



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonperforming loans $ 15,725

$ 15,126

$ 11,435

$ 10,747

$ 9,860 Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

26 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,725

$ 15,126

$ 11,435

$ 10,747

$ 9,886



















Capital and liquidity

















Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.62 %

8.75 %

8.73 %

8.69 %

8.42 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.81 %

10.72 %

10.82 %

10.71 %

10.50 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.53 %

14.45 %

14.60 %

14.49 %

14.31 % Tangible common equity ratio (1) 6.28 %

6.36 %

5.49 %

6.00 %

5.96 %



















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)





















Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2024

2023

2023

2023

2023



















Tangible Common Equity

















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP $ 369,659

$ 372,002

$ 332,745

$ 349,876

$ 347,697 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 134,618

135,028

134,998

135,406

135,808 Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) $ 235,041

$ 236,974

$ 197,747

$ 214,470

$ 211,889



















Total Shares Outstanding 15,727,013

15,695,424

15,695,997

15,780,227

15,732,092



















Tangible book value per share $ 14.95

$ 15.10

$ 12.60

$ 13.59

$ 13.47



















Tangible Assets

















Total Assets - GAAP $ 3,880,258

$ 3,861,418

$ 3,737,797

$ 3,708,090

$ 3,688,232 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets 134,618

135,028

134,998

135,406

135,808 Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) $ 3,745,640

$ 3,726,390

$ 3,602,799

$ 3,572,684

$ 3,552,424



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.28 %

6.36 %

5.49 %

6.00 %

5.96 %

