Dienstag, 30.04.2024
Uran Boom: Die Bullen starten durch - spektakuläre Kursgewinne möglich
WKN: A2QE16 | ISIN: CA09076M1014 | Ticker-Symbol: 5LB
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:18 Uhr
0,042 Euro
-0,001
-1,19 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.04.2024 | 14:00
BioVaxys Technology Corp.: Biovaxys Appoints Christopher Cherry As Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christopher Cherry as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Cherry, a Chartered Accountant and Certified Public Accountant, has extensive experience, having served as a CFO of many public issuers in a broad range of sectors. Mr. Cherry responsibilities will include full cycle accounting, supervision and planning, financial statement preparation, management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") preparation, budgeting, cash flow activities, financing, auditor communication, and taxes. Aside from his vast experience as CFO and/or Director of a number of public issuers, Mr. Cherry has previously worked as a Senior Auditor with Davidson & Company LLP and a Senior Accountant with KPMG LLP.

BioVaxys CFO Christopher Cherry stated, "I am excited to join the executive team at BioVaxys following its successful acquisition of the IMV Intellectual Property, as I anticipate that BioVaxys is on the cusp of an extraordinary growth trajectory."

James Passin, BioVaxys CEO, stated, "We are delighted to have onboarded our new CFO, Chris Cherry, who has an outstanding track record of financial management and reporting across a range of issuers and will provide invaluable support as BioVaxys moves into the next phase of growth and shareholder value generation."

About BioVaxys Technology Corp.

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (www.biovaxys.com), a biopharmaceuticals company registered in British Columbia, Canada, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient lives with novel immunotherapies based on the DPX immune-educating technology platform and its HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform, for treating cancers, infectious disease, antigen desensitization, and other immunological fields. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes maveropepimut-S which is in Phase II clinical development for advanced Relapsed-Refractory Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and platinum resistant ovarian cancer, and BVX-0918, a personalized immunotherapeutic vaccine using it proprietary HapTenix© "neoantigen" tumor cell construct platform which is soon to enter Phase I in Spain for treating refractive late-stage ovarian cancer. The Company is also capitalizing on its tumor immunology know-how and creation of a unique library of T-lymphocytes and other datasets post-vaccination with its personalized immunotherapeutic vaccines to utilize predictive algorithms and other technologies to identify new targetable tumor antigens. BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF). For more information, visit www.biovaxys.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430981/BIOVAXYS_Logo.jpg

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "James Passin"
James Passin, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +1 646 452 7054

SOURCE BioVaxys Technology Corp.

