In-building Wireless Market worth $35.5 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Significant increase in the In-building Wireless Market is anticipated in the future due to trends including IoT integration, 5G rollout, and smart building technologies. There will be a sharp increase in demand for reliable connectivity that facilitates remote and hybrid work, with an emphasis on security, energy conservation, and legal compliance. Building efficiency and connectivity will be further improved by integration with building management systems and edge computing.

The In-building Wireless Market is expected to reach USD 35.5 billion by 2029 from USD 20.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.1 % during 2024-2029, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments Covered By Offering, Business Model, Building Size, End User, and Region Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the In-building Wireless Market are CommScope (US), Corning (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE (China), SOLiD (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (UK), ADRF (US), Airspan (US), Contela (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), BTI Wireless (US), Casa Systems (US), Sercomm (Taiwan), PCTEL (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), Baicells Technologies (US), Qucell (South Korea), CommAgility (UK), Galtronics (US), PBE Axell (US), Microlab (US), Nextivity (US), JMA Wireless (US), Whoop Wireless (US), and SignalBoosters.com (US).

The proliferation of mobile data traffic drives the demand for reliable indoor wireless connectivity. With the increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices for activities such as streaming, social media, and cloud applications, businesses and building owners recognize the importance of providing seamless wireless connectivity to users within buildings. In-building wireless solutions are crucial in meeting this demand by ensuring fast and reliable connectivity for voice, data, and multimedia applications, enhancing the overall user experience.

The commercial campuses end user segment contributed the largest market share in the In-building Wireless Market during the forecast period.

Commercial campuses include sprawling office complexes, business parks, retail stores, shopping malls, and mixed-use developments. The deployment of in-building wireless solutions in these facilities is tailored to meet the varied connectivity requirements of diverse end users. Commercial campuses' end users rely heavily on in-building wireless systems to ensure uninterrupted connectivity across the extensive campus environment. Whether employees access cloud-based platforms, participate in video conferences, or utilize mobile devices for day-to-day tasks, a dependable wireless infrastructure is indispensable for maintaining productivity and operational efficiency. Engineered to accommodate the high-density environment prevalent in commercial settings, these systems can seamlessly support numerous concurrent users and diverse device types.

The training, support, and maintenance services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the In-building Wireless Market during the forecast period.

Training, support, and maintenance services are essential in deploying an in-building wireless network. These services are designed to optimize performance and maximize the uptime in the operator's network. Support services provide critical support for network failure, coverage, capacity, and bandwidth issues. Maintenance services include regularly updating the system, occasionally monitoring the network's performance, and ensuring security checks on the network. This enables enterprises to save their costs on network downtime or failure. Training services help businesses to educate their workforce on new technologies. Vendors provide 24*7 support through several channels, such as web, email, and telephone. In case of system failure, in-building wireless network providers offer alternative services to continue business operations. These services are crucial for any deployed network to gain the intended ROI. The services segment ensures that the network performs at its optimum level to utilize the benefits offered by the network to the maximum possible extent.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of in-building wireless technologies. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a notable surge in adopting in-building wireless, driven by the flourishing economies of India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Surging demand for seamless connectivity within various building types across diverse industries underpins this market's robust expansion. This surge is driven by the widespread proliferation of smartphones, IoT devices, and data-intensive applications, necessitating robust indoor wireless infrastructure. Technological breakthroughs such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and Small Cells, which amplify coverage and capacity, drive this growth further, alongside the accelerated deployment of 5G technology. Furthermore, the region's swift urbanization and smart building initiatives are key contributors to market expansion, backed by supportive government regulations and initiatives promoting wireless technology adoption. However, persistent challenges like high deployment costs and interoperability issues underscore the imperative for ongoing innovation and regulatory reinforcement to unlock the potential of in-building wireless solutions across the Asia Pacific region.

Top Key Companies in In-building Wireless Market:

The report profiles key players such as CommScope (US), Corning (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Comba Telecom (Hong Kong), Samsung (South Korea), ZTE (China), SOLiD (US), Dali Wireless (US), Zinwave (UK), ADRF (US), Airspan (US), Contela (South Korea), Fujitsu (Japan), NEC (Japan), BTI Wireless (US), Casa Systems (US), Sercomm (Taiwan), PCTEL (US), Huber+Suhner (Switzerland), Baicells Technologies (US), Qucell (South Korea), CommAgility (UK), Galtronics (US), PBE Axell (US), Microlab (US), Nextivity (US), JMA Wireless (US), Whoop Wireless (US), and SignalBoosters.com (US).

Recent Developments:

In February 2024, Corning collaborated with Dell Technologies and Intel and announced a new Radio Access Network (RAN) Compute Platform to speed the deployment of 5G networks inside high-density buildings, creating a flexible, cost-effective path to reliable network access and better user experiences in environments like airports, office buildings, hotels, and hospitals.

In February 2024, CommScope brings Open RAN indoors, extending Open RAN support on ERA DAS and ONECELL small cells, facilitating open, sustainable, and converged 5G indoor networks.

In July 2023, Ericsson partnered with Swisscom and deployed a new feature, the Ericsson Radio Dot System. Allowing the company to deliver high-capacity indoor 5G to enterprise customers within a 10 km radius from one centralized location. It enables Swisscom to use fiber and hybrid fiber cables to provide power and data to active indoor antennas (Radio Dots) from the Indoor Radio Unit (IRU) and extend cable reach from 300 m to 10 km.

In-building Wireless Market Advantages:

By improving connectivity within buildings, in-building wireless solutions guarantee smooth communication between visitors and inhabitants across a range of devices and applications.

Through dependable indoor wireless coverage, these solutions boost productivity by allowing constant access to voice, data, and multimedia services, enabling staff members to remain connected and productive all day.

Because in-building wireless systems are adaptable and scalable, businesses may grow and modify their wireless infrastructure to meet shifting demands and occupancy patterns without having to interfere with daily operations.

In-building wireless solutions minimise the need for extra infrastructure and equipment to allow wireless connectivity while also lowering costs related to traditional wired infrastructure, such as cabling and maintenance.

Emerging technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things, and smart building applications are supported by in-building wireless systems, which gives businesses the ability to take advantage of these technologies to boost productivity, automate procedures, and enhance user experiences.

In order to improve resident safety and security during crises like evacuations or medical situations, in-building wireless solutions facilitate emergency communication systems.

Reliable wireless coverage and high-speed internet access are crucial amenities for renters, and in-building wireless connectivity plays a major role in determining tenant satisfaction for both commercial and residential properties.

Report Objectives

To determine and forecast the global In-building Wireless Market by offering, business model, building size, end user, and region from 2024 to 2029, and analyze the various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting market growth.

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five central regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the In-building Wireless Market.

Analyze each submarket concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall In-building Wireless Market.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the In-building Wireless Market.

To profile the key market players; provide a comparative analysis based on business overviews, regional presence, product offerings, business strategies, and key financials; and illustrate the market's competitive landscape.

Track and analyze competitive developments in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, product developments, partnerships and collaborations, and Research and Development (R&D) activities.

