Synchrony and ServiceTitan Join Forces to Streamline Home Improvement Financing

ServiceTitan Will Offer Synchrony Financing Within its Software Platform to Reduce Friction and Aid in Closing Sales for Contractors

STAMFORD, Conn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer finance company, and ServiceTitan, a leading software platform built to power the trades, today announced the integration of Synchrony financing into the ServiceTitan platform, making it easier than ever for contractors to offer financing to their customers.

"Contractors love ServiceTitan because it intuitively handles their workflow and that makes it easier to close business and increase sales," said Curtis Howse, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Teaming up with ServiceTitan will make the sales process seamless, helping businesses across industries as well as the customers they serve."

Through this new partnership, Synchrony will enable contractors in the field to offer customers the option to apply for financing through ServiceTitan's software platform, leveraging Synchrony's direct-to-device application process and pre-fill technology. After a customer applies, the contractor will receive the application response and, upon approval, will be able to proceed with the sales process-all within ServiceTitan.

"Our top priority at ServiceTitan is providing contractors with the solutions they need to grow their business while delivering the best customer experience possible," Anmol Bhasin, Chief Technology Officer, ServiceTitan. "Through our new partnership with Synchrony, we are able to offer our customers even more options when it comes choosing a financing process."

Synchrony currently serves tens of thousands of businesses in the home improvement sector, many of which already use ServiceTitan, and the new partnership creates the opportunity to serve those partners better with ServiceTitan's industry-leading platform.

